Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts

5 things to know for March 2: Coronavirus, immigration, SCOTUS, Nigeria, France

After nearly a year of on and off lockdowns and restrictions, France's health minister is warning of a looming mental health crisis facing the country's young. CNN's Melissa Bell reports.

Posted: Mar 2, 2021 6:50 AM
Updated: Mar 2, 2021 6:50 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Not sleeping well? Your smartphone could be the culprit. That bright, soothing rectangle of light may sap melatonin levels and make it hard to get to sleep.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

The threat of coronavirus variants is growing, and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky warns that, if we're not careful, their spread could reverse falling case numbers and delay the recovery that's just now coming over the horizon. In the UK, officials are racing to track down a single person infected with a variant first identified in Brazil to prevent further spread. The key to getting over this hurdle? Vaccinations, experts say, and a few more excruciating months of safety precautions. Meanwhile, China is aiming to have half a billion of its citizens vaccinated by June, a massive number that will account for 40% of its population. So far, about 50 million people there have gotten a vaccine.

2. Immigration

President Biden pledged to increase the number of refugees admitted to the US, but because he hasn't signed an executive action on it yet, refugees abroad are in limbo. Hundreds of refugees bound for the US have had their trips postponed as the Trump administration cap remains in place. Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says families separated at the border under other Trump-era policies may be reunited in the US and given lawful pathways to stay in the country. And migrant numbers are on the rise, as are apprehensions at the southern US border. Despite the increase, US officials have publicly said now is not the time for migrants to come, citing the pandemic and hoping to avoid a surge at the border.

3. SCOTUS 

The Supreme Court hears a case today that could weaken a key provision of the Voting Rights Act that prohibits laws that result in racial discrimination. Brnovich v. DNC concerns a challenge brought by the Democratic National Committee against two provisions of an Arizona law that critics say unfairly affect communities of color. The laws have to do with strict requirements to vote in a specific precinct and who can handle ballots. Voting rights advocates fear the court's conservative majority could set new and stricter voting precedents. After Donald Trump's repeated baseless claims of voter fraud after the 2020 elections, state lawmakers have carried over or introduced at least 253 bills to restrict voting access in 43 states.

4. Nigeria

Hundreds of schoolgirls kidnapped at gunpoint last week have been rescued, authorities say. The 279 girls were abducted by armed men who raided their state-run school in Nigeria's northwest Zamfara State. The abduction is the latest in a string of similar kidnapping cases in the country. At least 42 people were kidnapped from a state-run school last month and later released, and more than 300 schoolboys were taken and later freed in December. Attackers who carry out these kidnappings often demand massive ransoms for the students' safe return or use victims for blackmail. The recent rash of incidents has raised questions about school safety in Nigeria's northern region.

5. France

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to three years in prison for corruption and influence peddling. A French court found him guilty of trying to illegally obtain information from a senior magistrate in 2014 about an ongoing investigation into his campaign finances. Sarkozy was President from 2007 to 2012 and is the first president to be sentenced to jail in France's modern history. However, he won't actually see the inside of a cell. The court suspended two years of the sentence, and the judge said the 66-year-old can serve the rest by wearing an electronic bracelet at home.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

5 is your lucky number of fruits and veggies to live longer, but not all of them count

Sorry, a diet of grape juice and french fries probably won't cut it.

'Love Island South Africa' cast is announced -- with only 3 Black contestants

Hmmm, sounds a bit dodgy.

Starbucks is adding oat milk to its menu

The variety of milk alternatives thrills and astounds.

People rarely leave conversations when they want to. Here's how to change that

OK .............. bye! 

HAPPENING LATER

More questions about the Capitol riot

FBI Director Chris Wray will have to answer questions about the January 6 insurrection when he appears today before the Senate Judiciary Committee. It will be his first public testimony on the subject.

TODAY'S NUMBER

25

That's how many new Boeing 737 Max jets United Airlines is planning to buy. It's one of the airlines' largest orders for the Boeing 737 Max jet since the aircraft was grounded two years ago and shows that United is banking heavily on a big travel rebound.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"This isn't a case of senioritis. It's something bigger and deeper."

Heather Wilson, an English teacher in Santa Rosa, California, who's one of the many teachers and parents noticing patterns of burnout in students. Experts say it's cognitive overload and grief brought on by the long pandemic.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Wind strong enough to knock out power threatens 50 million people across the Northeast

Hold on to your hats -- and your emergency candles.

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

What are those tiny doors for? 

There are some tiny doors hidden throughout the US Capitol, and they have a very interesting history. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 36°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 493769

Reported Deaths: 9931
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson710731374
Mobile36139727
Madison32425455
Tuscaloosa24184410
Montgomery22586500
Shelby21968215
Baldwin19758283
Lee14967153
Morgan13667251
Calhoun13300286
Etowah13184319
Marshall11262209
Houston10104261
Elmore9385185
Limestone9363134
Cullman8897181
St. Clair8827223
Lauderdale8607211
DeKalb8459175
Talladega7523163
Walker6524255
Jackson6495102
Autauga627091
Blount6102127
Colbert6004118
Coffee5249102
Dale4642107
Russell404930
Franklin399177
Covington3960106
Chilton3876100
Escambia377672
Tallapoosa3588142
Clarke343650
Chambers3413110
Dallas3403141
Pike293472
Lawrence283484
Marion281995
Winston246867
Bibb245060
Geneva239970
Marengo236455
Pickens224654
Barbour211651
Hale210568
Fayette200756
Butler196866
Henry182441
Cherokee177038
Monroe166139
Randolph163740
Washington156535
Crenshaw144854
Clay144454
Macon142043
Cleburne137839
Lamar132833
Lowndes131151
Wilcox121825
Bullock116936
Conecuh106724
Perry105627
Sumter98531
Coosa88923
Greene88232
Choctaw55123
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 775693

Reported Deaths: 11421
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby872611491
Davidson81463867
Knox45959582
Hamilton40359461
Rutherford38346382
Williamson25267203
Sumner21354315
Montgomery17399213
Out of TN1695794
Wilson16399210
Unassigned15602125
Sullivan14336273
Blount14050181
Bradley12890139
Washington12771234
Maury12206163
Sevier12023163
Putnam10599169
Madison10097229
Robertson8950120
Hamblen8019163
Anderson7981156
Greene7292145
Tipton6950103
Coffee6316114
Dickson6217106
Gibson6187140
Cumberland6105121
Carter5966152
McMinn592991
Roane589396
Bedford5794119
Loudon568565
Jefferson5650118
Lawrence556783
Monroe532590
Warren530975
Hawkins524594
Dyer5235101
Franklin472985
Fayette466571
Obion436594
Rhea415073
Lincoln414062
Cocke398993
Cheatham391043
Marshall390756
Campbell380359
Weakley378859
Giles373996
Henderson361973
Carroll348681
Hardeman338164
White337766
Macon336373
Hardin331163
Lauderdale309742
Henry300975
Marion294044
Wayne287130
Scott287043
Overton284857
Claiborne279367
McNairy267453
Hickman265141
Haywood264860
DeKalb264749
Smith255836
Grainger242746
Trousdale239022
Morgan229537
Fentress229144
Johnson216238
Chester201648
Bledsoe200110
Crockett197247
Unicoi180447
Polk175922
Cannon174629
Union171933
Grundy168430
Lake167826
Sequatchie155827
Decatur153837
Humphreys153421
Benton150939
Lewis146825
Meigs126421
Jackson125134
Stewart123524
Clay107230
Perry103227
Houston102732
Moore94416
Van Buren79520
Pickett74623
Hancock49512

Most Popular Stories

Community Events