Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts

The court of international public opinion long ago found MBS guilty over Khashoggi murder. The US has just caught up

CNN's Jake Tapper discusses the US intelligence report about the killing of Jamal Khashoggi that says Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman approved the operation.

Posted: Feb 27, 2021 1:50 PM
Updated: Feb 27, 2021 1:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Nic Robertson, CNN

There is no mystery in how Jamal Khashoggi died, it was cold-blooded and brutal.

A Turkish intelligence audio recording captured the moments inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul that Saudi government agents drugged, suffocated and dismembered the 59-year-old Washington Post columnist.

In the 879 days since, the only geopolitical question of consequence is what role Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known by his initials MBS, played in his death.

Two years ago, the CIA concluded with a high degree of confidence that MBS personally ordered the killing but gave no more detail.

The Crown Prince has denied that he ordered Khashoggi's murder but has said that he bears responsibility. "This was a heinous crime," he said in an interview with CBS in 2019. "But I take full responsibility as a leader in Saudi Arabia, especially since it was committed by individuals working for the Saudi government."

Trump dismissed the CIA assessment and defended MBS. During his administration, US intelligence officials never spoke publicly or presented evidence about the murder. He even boasted that he saved MBS's "ass" to biographer Bob Woodward, who writes in his book "Rage" that Trump also boasted that "I was able to get Congress to leave him alone. I was able to get them to stop."

However, his successor, Joe Biden, has no love of MBS. On the campaign trail he said senior Saudi leaders should be made "the pariah that they are."

The drum roll to the apparent denouement of the saga has been building since Biden was declared America's 46th president. So, on Friday, in keeping with his "recalibration" of relations with Saudi and upholding US law, expectations of MBS's comeuppance were high as Biden's director of national intelligence published the long-awaited report.

Report upsets Saudis

Its authors "assess" that MBS "approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey to capture or kill" Khashoggi, but the report does not offer a smoking gun revealing irrefutable evidence of the Kingdom's de-facto day-to-day ruler's precise malfeasance.

But the circumstantial evidence presented by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence's report is profound.

MBS's "control of decision-making in the Kingdom," his "absolute control" over the Kingdom's intelligence and security operations, the "direct involvement of a key adviser and members of bin Salman's protective detail in the operation, and the Crown Prince's support for using violent measures to silence dissidents abroad, including Khashoggi" make it "highly unlikely" it could have gone ahead without his "authorization," and contribute to the authors' conclusion of his guilt.

And this is upsetting the Saudis. The Foreign Ministry released a terse statement, saying: "It is truly unfortunate that this report, with its unjustified and inaccurate conclusions, is issued while the Kingdom had clearly denounced this heinous crime."

They are particularly aggrieved that allegations target the Crown Prince. The Saudi narrative holds it was his subordinates who messed up and misinformed each other. In their words, "This was an abhorrent crime and a flagrant violation of the Kingdom's laws and values. This crime was committed by a group of individuals that have transgressed all pertinent regulations and authorities of the agencies where they were employed."

In December 2019, Saudi authorities said they investigated 11 suspects in Khashoggi's murder. In a closed-door trial eight were found guilty, of whom five were sentenced to death. Ultimately, they were all given jail time.

The highest profile defendants however -- two of them close confidants of MBS -- had their charges dismissed, none of which aligns with the new intelligence report that also blames those closest to the Crown Prince.

If Biden thought he could get through his recalibration without a small rupture, he may have to reassess. Not only is the tone of Riyadh's fury atypically harsh, it has also been fast. Saudi ministries are historically flat-footed on communications, but they always listen to the Crown Prince.

Hurry to diversify

The tough truth for MBS is that the court of international public opinion found him guilty long ago. The flip side is that the King picked him to reform the country, where he remains fairly popular, so he is not about to leave office.

In private, Saudi officials acknowledge MBS's international image is permanently "tarnished," but it was darkening long before Khashoggi's murder. His war in Yemen and the shakedown of about 200 allegedly corrupt princes and businessmen inside Riyadh's plush five-star Ritz Carlton hotel in November 2017 put his reputation under a cloud.

Earlier this month, Biden announced that "we are ending all American support for offensive operations in the war in Yemen, including relevant arm sales," and said he will appoint an envoy to focus on the long-standing conflict.

MBS wants to be known as the Kingdom's modernizer, in a hurry to diversify the economy, deliver jobs and realize the ambitious social change embedded in his "vision 2030." To do that he needs investors, and in the years since his early turbulence they've been starting to come back.

Off the back of the new intelligence report, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken announced a "Khashoggi Ban," imposing visa restrictions or 76 Saudis "believed to have been engaged in threatening dissidents overseas, including but not limited to the Khashoggi killing." And Janet Yellen's US Treasury Office has imposed sanctions on Saudi's former Deputy Head of General Intelligence Presidency and Saudi Arabia's Rapid Intervention Force, or "Tiger Squad," the crown prince's personal protective detail and, according to the Treasury, "involved" in Khashoggi's murder.

Both Biden and MBS are in a bind. The cost for either of disengagement could be high, not least for MBS in an ally ready to defend the Kingdom, and an army of reliable investors looking for no-nonsense commercial contracts.

Without Saudi, Biden not only loses leverage over Iran, and military influence in the region, he opens the door for his major adversary China, or Russia, to score a strategic jackpot and chip away at the heart of US hegemony in the Gulf.

There are no easy or good options, which could explain why Biden is not sanctioning the Crown Prince, and why the long-awaited intelligence report was so short on detail.

Even so, the Kingdom has been put on notice by Blinken, who warned that "we have made absolutely clear that extraterritorial threats and assaults by Saudi Arabia against activists, dissidents, and journalists must end. They will not be tolerated by the United States."

But Blinken's threat is a double-edged sword: Biden is now hostage to the red line too. As hard as it was to thread US national interests through the eye of Saudi alleged perfidy once, it will be a whole lot harder if MBS is judged to have fallen foul of US standards again.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 491849

Reported Deaths: 9869
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson707641366
Mobile35937724
Madison32307450
Tuscaloosa24024410
Montgomery22502499
Shelby21848214
Baldwin19698277
Lee14926151
Morgan13624251
Calhoun13202285
Etowah13154319
Marshall11243208
Houston10058259
Limestone9348134
Elmore9345182
Cullman8879179
St. Clair8799221
Lauderdale8588210
DeKalb8436174
Talladega7500163
Walker6509251
Jackson6483102
Autauga622890
Blount6084125
Colbert6004118
Coffee5235102
Dale4627106
Russell402930
Franklin398876
Covington3949106
Chilton386298
Escambia377472
Tallapoosa3572141
Clarke343149
Chambers3399108
Dallas3397141
Pike292972
Lawrence282284
Marion281295
Winston246266
Bibb244560
Geneva238870
Marengo233755
Pickens223954
Barbour210651
Hale209068
Fayette199956
Butler195265
Henry182041
Cherokee176438
Monroe166038
Randolph163140
Washington156334
Crenshaw144054
Clay143454
Macon141643
Cleburne137139
Lamar132432
Lowndes130749
Wilcox121425
Bullock116336
Conecuh106523
Perry105427
Sumter98331
Coosa88623
Greene87132
Choctaw54923
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 772513

Reported Deaths: 11377
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby869581488
Davidson81174854
Knox45487578
Hamilton40180462
Rutherford38104382
Williamson25145202
Sumner21260315
Montgomery17310212
Out of TN1684093
Wilson16293212
Unassigned15750127
Sullivan14265273
Blount13990179
Bradley12824138
Washington12723234
Maury12176162
Sevier11967163
Putnam10579168
Madison10078228
Robertson8909119
Hamblen7987162
Anderson7941156
Greene7271145
Tipton6919101
Coffee6294114
Dickson6183106
Gibson6178140
Cumberland6093120
Carter5949152
McMinn590290
Roane585896
Bedford5776118
Loudon565865
Jefferson5620117
Lawrence555682
Warren530475
Monroe529890
Dyer5228101
Hawkins521694
Franklin471485
Fayette465571
Obion436494
Rhea413473
Lincoln412062
Cocke397292
Marshall389955
Cheatham389444
Campbell379659
Weakley378359
Giles372196
Henderson361473
Carroll347381
Hardeman338064
White335666
Macon335573
Hardin330763
Lauderdale309442
Henry299475
Marion291642
Wayne286730
Scott285842
Overton284257
Claiborne276967
McNairy266252
Haywood264660
Hickman263941
DeKalb262049
Smith254636
Grainger242246
Trousdale238522
Morgan229037
Fentress228544
Johnson215938
Chester200747
Bledsoe199710
Crockett197147
Unicoi180047
Polk174922
Cannon174229
Union171131
Grundy167730
Lake167526
Sequatchie154925
Decatur153237
Humphreys152221
Benton150539
Lewis146825
Meigs125721
Jackson125134
Stewart123324
Clay106530
Perry102827
Houston102431
Moore94116
Van Buren79320
Pickett74623
Hancock49612

Most Popular Stories

Community Events