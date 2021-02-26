Clear

5 things to know for February 26: Covid, stimulus, Syria, Saudi Arabia, gymnastics

In anticipation of the release of a US intelligence report on the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, CNN's Nic Robertson looks back at the brutal assassination and its fallout.

Posted: Feb 26, 2021 8:30 AM
Updated: Feb 26, 2021 8:30 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Dreaming of a four-day work week? This is what happened when one company gave it a go.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

President Biden marked 50 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the US since he took office last month, a halfway point in his promise to get 100 million vaccine doses into arms in his first 100 days. The US has now given a total of 66.5 million vaccine doses, and a third vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson, could be in play as soon as next week if the FDA authorizes its emergency use. A new survey found 55% of adults have either gotten a shot or want to as soon as possible, up from 47% in mid-January and 34% in early December. However, as always, experts are still cautious. That sharp decline in cases has now flattened to a plateau, and a fourth deadly surge is still possible as coronavirus variants spread and restrictions relax.

2. Stimulus

The Senate parliamentarian ruled against including the proposed minimum wage increase in the coronavirus stimulus bill, saying it would infringe upon the budgetary process known as reconciliation that Democrats are using to move the measure forward. That's a blow for progressives, but it does mean there is less division over the bill now, and it could be easier to pass in the Senate. The House is expected to pass the $1.9 trillion bill today. Everyone interested in actually getting this thing over the finish line wants it to happen before March 14, when federal unemployment benefits are set to expire.

3. Syria

The US military carried out air strikes on a site in Syria used by two Iranian-backed militia groups. The strikes mark the US military's first known action under Biden and were in response to rocket attacks on American forces in the region in the past two weeks. A February 15 rocket attack on coalition forces near the Erbil International Airport in Iraqi Kurdistan killed a civilian contractor and injured nine others; Iran denied involvement in the attack. The US strikes come as Washington and Tehran position themselves for negotiations about Iran's nuclear program, potentially complicating an already fragile process.

4. Saudi Arabia

Any time now, the Biden administration will release a long-awaited US intelligence report on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The report is expected to further implicate Saudi Arabia's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Washington Post columnist's death. Biden spoke with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on the phone yesterday, implying the report's imminent release. Both sides said the call, which did not mention Khashoggi by name, went well. Democratic lawmakers are expected to introduce legislation today to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for Khashoggi's death, but for the White House, it's a delicate balance. Saudi Arabia is a US ally, one with close ties to former President Trump, and Biden is interested in revisiting expectations in the two countries' relationship.

5. US Gymnastics

John Geddert, who coached the 2012 US Olympic women's gymnastics team, killed himself yesterday after being charged with 24 felonies in connection with the abuse of young gymnasts. The 63-year-old was facing charges that included human trafficking and criminal sexual conduct, and had been expected to turn himself in yesterday afternoon. Geddert was the former owner of Michigan's famed Twistars Gymnastics Club, one of the places Larry Nassar, the disgraced former gymnastics physician, had admitted to sexually abusing young female athletes. Geddert was also a supporter of Nassar, who in 2018 was sentenced to up to 175 years for his decades of abuse. Sarah Klein, who has identified herself as the first to be abused by Nassar, said Geddert's suicide is an "escape from justice."

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Twitter is considering letting users pay to subscribe to accounts they like

It's hard to imagine liking anyone that much on Twitter, but OK.

The Golden Globes are this weekend 

Break out your fancy TV-watchin' slippers for the start of awards season.

Mr. Potato Head is dropping the 'Mr.' and 'Mrs.' in favor of gender neutrality

We are, all of us, Potato Heads.

PepsiCo knows everyone is drinking cocktails at home. So, it's launching a booze mixer

Anything is a mixer if you commit to it.

Hungry teenage dinosaurs' eating habits could tell us a lot about dino diversity 

"Moooom, we're out of hadrosaurs again!"

PROFILES IN PERSEVERANCE

February is Black History Month, and every day we're highlighting Black pioneers in American history. Learn more here.

Bayard Rustin, activist, 1912-1987

An openly gay Black man during the Jim Crow era, Rustin faced prejudice even from within the civil rights movement. Still, he was the one to convince Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to adopt nonviolence as a protest tactic. Rustin's crowning achievement was organizing the March on Washington, which brought more than 200,000 peaceful protesters of different races and religions to the nation's capital in 1963. Rustin also became more outspoken about his sexuality later in life and has been hailed as an LGBTQ hero.

TODAY'S NUMBER

82,000

That's how many electric cars Hyundai is recalling to replace their batteries after 15 reports of fires involving the vehicles. Though the number of cars involved is relatively small, the recall is still one of the most expensive in history.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"If they won't take the kids and the kids keep coming, what are we supposed to do?"

A Homeland Security official, who told CNN concern is growing as an increasing number of unaccompanied children arrive at the southern US border. Shelter capacities are capped because of coronavirus restrictions, leaving the feds to scramble to find space to house them.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

How 3D puzzles are made 

All right folks, it's the weekend. Time to PARTY! And by party, we mean settle down with a puzzle and a cup of tea or something. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 42°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 491110

Reported Deaths: 9831
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson706291356
Mobile35894721
Madison32255442
Tuscaloosa23996409
Montgomery22462494
Shelby21820215
Baldwin19670274
Lee14900150
Morgan13599249
Calhoun13175285
Etowah13143319
Marshall11226206
Houston10048259
Elmore9337183
Limestone9335134
Cullman8869179
St. Clair8783220
Lauderdale8581210
DeKalb8429174
Talladega7481163
Walker6504251
Jackson6477102
Autauga620389
Blount6086125
Colbert5978118
Coffee5230102
Dale4621106
Russell401831
Franklin397876
Covington3956106
Chilton384298
Escambia377172
Tallapoosa3572141
Clarke342949
Dallas3397141
Chambers3392108
Pike293071
Lawrence281384
Marion280894
Winston246166
Bibb244260
Geneva238670
Marengo233354
Pickens223954
Barbour209951
Hale208868
Fayette199756
Butler195165
Henry182041
Cherokee176438
Monroe165938
Randolph163140
Washington156634
Crenshaw143554
Clay143354
Macon140943
Cleburne136839
Lamar131732
Lowndes130648
Wilcox120825
Bullock116336
Conecuh106523
Perry105327
Sumter98431
Coosa87823
Greene87032
Choctaw54823
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 770940

Reported Deaths: 11321
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby867941476
Davidson81042849
Knox45328573
Hamilton40069459
Rutherford38014377
Williamson25081202
Sumner21216315
Montgomery17269209
Out of TN1676593
Wilson16258211
Unassigned15676125
Sullivan14239273
Blount13959178
Bradley12775138
Washington12693232
Maury12158160
Sevier11930161
Putnam10566168
Madison10065228
Robertson8901118
Hamblen7972161
Anderson7922156
Greene7270145
Tipton6908101
Coffee6281114
Gibson6174140
Dickson6169103
Cumberland6092120
Carter5938152
McMinn589190
Roane584496
Bedford5771117
Loudon564865
Jefferson5605117
Lawrence555181
Warren530375
Monroe529290
Dyer5225101
Hawkins520794
Franklin470884
Fayette464771
Obion435994
Rhea412973
Lincoln411761
Cocke396892
Marshall389254
Cheatham386844
Campbell379159
Weakley377859
Giles371795
Henderson361473
Carroll347081
Hardeman338064
Macon335573
White335066
Hardin330462
Lauderdale309642
Henry299275
Marion290942
Wayne286730
Scott285842
Overton283957
Claiborne275667
McNairy265852
Haywood264560
Hickman263640
DeKalb261849
Smith254236
Grainger241546
Trousdale238522
Morgan228837
Fentress228544
Johnson215938
Chester200647
Bledsoe198610
Crockett197147
Unicoi179947
Polk174622
Cannon174129
Union169931
Lake167526
Grundy167330
Sequatchie154525
Decatur153237
Humphreys152021
Benton150039
Lewis146425
Meigs125621
Jackson125034
Stewart123324
Clay106530
Perry102827
Houston102431
Moore94016
Van Buren79120
Pickett74723
Hancock49312

Most Popular Stories

Community Events