Clear

Mother who lost her three children and her mom in a fire during Texas power outages talks about the tragic night

Jackie Pham Nguyen lost her mother, Loan Le, and her three children, Olivia, Edison and Colette, in a fire while trying to stay warm at her home in Texas, during the power outages that crippled the state. She has set up a GoFundMe page for donations to honor her children's lives.

Posted: Feb 26, 2021 7:10 AM
Updated: Feb 26, 2021 7:10 AM
Posted By: By Mallika Kallingal, CNN

As Texas hobbles back to normal life after a devastating winter storm, one mother is still trying to come to terms with a heart-wrenching and unfathomable personal tragedy.

Jackie Pham Nguyen lost her mother, Loan Le, and her three children, Olivia, 11, Edison, 8, and Colette, 5 in a fire while trying to stay warm at her home in the Houston suburb of Sugarland during the power outages that crippled the state.

Nguyen says she doesn't remember much of what happened in the early morning of February 16.

When the power went out in her house, the family lit the fireplace and played board games and card games, she said. They went to bed by around 9:30 p.m. as the kids had tired themselves out, Nguyen told CNN's Don Lemon.

She tucked the kids into bed and the next thing she knew she was in the hospital and a fireman and police officer was telling her no one else had made it. She says she doesn't fully remember what happened, but recalls being on the first floor where her bedroom is and being unable to get upstairs to the children's bedrooms.

Nguyen told Lemon her mother Le was the reason she could be a working mom. From afternoon pickups from school to grocery shopping, Nguyen says her mother was the reason she could be a single working mom and also be involved in the lives of her children and their activities.

"I really wanted my girls to see that women can do it all and I wanted my son to be the kind of man that steps up. Like I said, my mom really kind of bridged that gap for me to be able to do that and for my kids to be able to see that," Nguyen said.

As for her children, she told Lemon about their big and beautiful personalities.

"She just really loved and cared for people in such a deep way," Nguyen said of Olivia. "In November, she spent weeks curating a Spotify play list for her brother Edison for his birthday as a gift to him... and she noticed that I was listening to it so much that she made me one for my birthday, which we all just celebrated together just a few weeks ago," she said.

Nguyen said Edison was born shortly after her own father passed away, and he filled a "gaping hole" in her heart. "He was a lot like my dad in many ways, so I think that gave my mom a great feeling of comfort, feeling like my dad was still with us," she said.

She said her youngest Collette, or Coco as she was affectionately known, "wanted to do it all." "Words can't capture, how big her personality was," Nguyen added.

Nguyen said she has a support system that's helping her through this difficult time. She is staying with her brother at the moment, and her two sisters have flown in to help her. She says some of her really good friends who were like aunts and uncles to her children are also part of her support system.

She has also set up a GoFundMe page for donations to honor her children's lives with a foundation. "Our hearts are broken right now," she wrote on the page. "However, your acts of kindness have given us some comfort to pull us through. We are forever grateful to you all."

Millions of people shivered in the cold with power outages and disrupted water supply after winter storms slammed the state with extreme cold, snow and ice earlier this month. President Joe Biden is planning to survey damage with Gov. Governor Greg Abbott Friday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 491110

Reported Deaths: 9831
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson706291356
Mobile35894721
Madison32255442
Tuscaloosa23996409
Montgomery22462494
Shelby21820215
Baldwin19670274
Lee14900150
Morgan13599249
Calhoun13175285
Etowah13143319
Marshall11226206
Houston10048259
Elmore9337183
Limestone9335134
Cullman8869179
St. Clair8783220
Lauderdale8581210
DeKalb8429174
Talladega7481163
Walker6504251
Jackson6477102
Autauga620389
Blount6086125
Colbert5978118
Coffee5230102
Dale4621106
Russell401831
Franklin397876
Covington3956106
Chilton384298
Escambia377172
Tallapoosa3572141
Clarke342949
Dallas3397141
Chambers3392108
Pike293071
Lawrence281384
Marion280894
Winston246166
Bibb244260
Geneva238670
Marengo233354
Pickens223954
Barbour209951
Hale208868
Fayette199756
Butler195165
Henry182041
Cherokee176438
Monroe165938
Randolph163140
Washington156634
Crenshaw143554
Clay143354
Macon140943
Cleburne136839
Lamar131732
Lowndes130648
Wilcox120825
Bullock116336
Conecuh106523
Perry105327
Sumter98431
Coosa87823
Greene87032
Choctaw54823
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 770940

Reported Deaths: 11321
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby867941476
Davidson81042849
Knox45328573
Hamilton40069459
Rutherford38014377
Williamson25081202
Sumner21216315
Montgomery17269209
Out of TN1676593
Wilson16258211
Unassigned15676125
Sullivan14239273
Blount13959178
Bradley12775138
Washington12693232
Maury12158160
Sevier11930161
Putnam10566168
Madison10065228
Robertson8901118
Hamblen7972161
Anderson7922156
Greene7270145
Tipton6908101
Coffee6281114
Gibson6174140
Dickson6169103
Cumberland6092120
Carter5938152
McMinn589190
Roane584496
Bedford5771117
Loudon564865
Jefferson5605117
Lawrence555181
Warren530375
Monroe529290
Dyer5225101
Hawkins520794
Franklin470884
Fayette464771
Obion435994
Rhea412973
Lincoln411761
Cocke396892
Marshall389254
Cheatham386844
Campbell379159
Weakley377859
Giles371795
Henderson361473
Carroll347081
Hardeman338064
Macon335573
White335066
Hardin330462
Lauderdale309642
Henry299275
Marion290942
Wayne286730
Scott285842
Overton283957
Claiborne275667
McNairy265852
Haywood264560
Hickman263640
DeKalb261849
Smith254236
Grainger241546
Trousdale238522
Morgan228837
Fentress228544
Johnson215938
Chester200647
Bledsoe198610
Crockett197147
Unicoi179947
Polk174622
Cannon174129
Union169931
Lake167526
Grundy167330
Sequatchie154525
Decatur153237
Humphreys152021
Benton150039
Lewis146425
Meigs125621
Jackson125034
Stewart123324
Clay106530
Perry102827
Houston102431
Moore94016
Van Buren79120
Pickett74723
Hancock49312

Most Popular Stories

Community Events