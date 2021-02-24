Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Texas storm victims are facing a now-familiar battle: Covid

While most Texans had more than enough to worry about during the icy storm that led to power outages and water problem, some, like Tania Delacruz, had an added woe: Covid-19.

Posted: Feb 24, 2021 10:10 PM
Updated: Feb 24, 2021 10:10 PM
Posted By: By Miguel Marquez and Theresa Waldrop, CNN

While most Texans had more than enough to worry about in last week's icy storm that led to power outages and water problems, some, like Tania Delacruz, had an added woe: Covid-19.

For Delacruz, it started with body aches before the storm. Then, on the coldest night in south Texas, Delacruz' oxygen levels dropped as her temperature rose.

"It was pretty bad, because even though you try to cover up with all the blankets you can find, I was still feeling cold," she told CNN from her bed at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, where she landed last week.

And the colder it got, the worse the coughing attacks were, she said.

Cornelio Lopez was recuperating from Covid-19 at home, on oxygen, when the electricity went out, and then the batteries on the oxygen machine died.

Without oxygen, he just falls to the floor, Lopez, who is from Oaxaca, Mexico, told CNN in Spanish. Now he's recovering at UMMC.

Sandra Aguirre's family sought warmth in a hotel, while Aguirre, ill with Covid-19, was hospitalized.

Three other family members also have Covid-19.

"I was here, and all I could do was worry about my kids," she said.

Last week's winter storm affected the entire state of Texas, leaving at least 29 dead there and millions without power in the freezing cold for days.

While UMMC is seeing fewer Covid-19 patients recently as cases across the country decline, health care providers say they worry cases will soon be on the rise again after people gathered with each other and in shelters to stay warm last week.

"A lot of people gathered," said Dr. Joseph Varon, UMMC's chief medical officer. "They didn't care about Covid."

"We had a bunch of shelters open to keep people warm, and you know a shelter is a giant petri dish," Varon said, "so I do expect in the next few days we're going to have a small spike in the number of cases."

People were also rushing to hardware stores and supermarkets ahead of the storm, and all the social distancing rules were forgotten, he said.

UMMC was among the many Texas hospitals that lost power and then water last week.

"The storm was absolutely devastating. It was chaotic to say the least," Varon said. When they ran out of water, "we thought we were going to get some help from other hospitals, but they were in the exact same position as we were."

The hospital couldn't use its operating room, and some nurses were there for four and five continuous days, he said.

Five members of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) Board of Directors, including the chair and vice chair, resigned Tuesday, acknowledging "the pain and suffering of Texans" during the power outages.

ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness said Wednesday the storm not only increased demand throughout the whole state at the same time, it also affected every type of energy generation.

"This affected the system across the board due to the intensity of the weather we saw and the duration of the weather we saw," Magness said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 61°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Huntsville
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 488973

Reported Deaths: 9660
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson703321342
Mobile35725716
Madison32088437
Tuscaloosa23913404
Montgomery22369481
Shelby21714209
Baldwin19554263
Lee14827147
Morgan13529243
Etowah13091309
Calhoun13063281
Marshall11197202
Houston10019255
Limestone9303130
Elmore9283179
Cullman8856176
St. Clair8747214
Lauderdale8541209
DeKalb8419173
Talladega7424161
Walker6466240
Jackson6450101
Autauga614384
Blount6058125
Colbert5973118
Coffee522299
Dale4606106
Russell400530
Franklin396575
Covington3918105
Chilton380096
Escambia375970
Tallapoosa3533138
Clarke342348
Dallas3385139
Chambers3382102
Pike292471
Lawrence280685
Marion277492
Winston244563
Marengo243454
Bibb243259
Geneva238168
Pickens223453
Barbour208450
Hale208064
Fayette198755
Butler194865
Henry181741
Cherokee175737
Monroe165538
Randolph161240
Washington155832
Crenshaw143052
Clay142554
Macon140344
Cleburne136139
Lamar130632
Lowndes130148
Wilcox120525
Bullock116033
Conecuh106423
Perry104927
Sumter98231
Greene86732
Coosa86323
Choctaw54723
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 767315

Reported Deaths: 11198
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby863831451
Davidson80598835
Knox45139569
Hamilton39899450
Rutherford37781371
Williamson24944202
Sumner21120312
Montgomery17171207
Out of TN1659390
Wilson16157208
Unassigned15617126
Sullivan14142273
Blount13905176
Bradley12699137
Washington12659231
Maury12124158
Sevier11870160
Putnam10525167
Madison10030225
Robertson8866117
Hamblen7936160
Anderson7874155
Greene7251144
Tipton688699
Coffee6254114
Gibson6166140
Dickson6118103
Cumberland6070117
Carter5922152
McMinn585589
Roane579995
Bedford5744117
Loudon561464
Jefferson5569116
Lawrence554080
Warren529475
Monroe524988
Dyer5221100
Hawkins517092
Franklin469983
Fayette463571
Obion435694
Rhea411272
Lincoln409861
Cocke395691
Marshall387754
Cheatham385143
Campbell377458
Weakley377459
Giles370495
Henderson360673
Carroll346580
Hardeman337563
Macon334873
White333765
Hardin329562
Lauderdale308842
Henry298274
Marion289144
Wayne286330
Scott284842
Overton283257
Claiborne271665
Haywood264159
McNairy264151
Hickman262339
DeKalb261547
Smith252236
Grainger240446
Trousdale237722
Fentress228244
Morgan228236
Johnson214337
Chester200446
Bledsoe197910
Crockett196746
Unicoi179047
Cannon173528
Polk173221
Union168030
Lake167326
Grundy165730
Sequatchie153627
Decatur153135
Humphreys151121
Benton149939
Lewis145724
Meigs125420
Jackson124633
Stewart123024
Clay106030
Perry102327
Houston102030
Moore93616
Van Buren79120
Pickett74623
Hancock49212

Most Popular Stories

Community Events