Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Some TV shows are telling stories about the pandemic. Some viewers wish they wouldn't

As TV series roll out new episodes and the pandemic drags into 2021, executives must decide whether to weave in Covid-19 plotlines or not.

Posted: Feb 23, 2021 11:20 AM
Updated: Feb 23, 2021 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Faith Karimi, CNN

Victoria Richardson turns away from her favorite show, "Chicago Med," every time a plotline revolves around the coronavirus pandemic. The educator, who lives in the Bronx borough of New York City, says such scenes are upsetting after the loss of her grandmother to Covid-19.

Ashley Sanford, a makeup artist in Detroit, also cringes every time she sees a coronavirus storyline on TV.

"It's strange and odd to use something that is still very prevalent in our day to day lives for entertainment," she says.

The two women's sentiments represent a dilemma facing showrunners as the pandemic drags into its second year and scripted series roll out new episodes. How do you address a global tragedy on an entertainment platform? Do you weave Covid-19 into your storylines because it's everyone's shared reality now? Or do you pretend it never happened, because most viewers turn to TV to escape their troubles?

Executive producers and writers have been debating these questions since last year, when scripted shows began returning from pandemic delays. Showrunners say determining months in advance what viewers will want has been a challenge.

"The question of whether reliving experiences related to coronavirus is positive and helping us to cope or triggering is very complicated," says Lorenzo Lorenzo-Luaces, assistant professor for psychological and brain sciences at Indiana University, Bloomington.

"It depends largely on the person's attributes, what their experience with Covid-19 has been, and what the TV depiction is," he adds. "So there's no easy answer to that."

Some series have put the pandemic in a starring role

Most medical dramas have delved into the pandemic, but in different ways.

Fox's "The Resident" and ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" both featured coronavirus plotlines in their season premieres, then moved in other directions. "Grey's" has focused on how Covid-19 is affecting medical professionals, patients and their families. In recent episodes its lead doctor and namesake, Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, is critically ill with coronavirus and hospitalized at the fictional Seattle medical center.

Showrunner Krista Vernoff says she struggled with the decision to make coronavirus a major part of the show's storyline, but her team convinced her to do it. Naser Alazari, the series' senior surgical adviser, argued that "Grey's Anatomy" had a responsibility to address the biggest medical story in recent history.

"I was a proponent of starting in a universe of Covid because I feel our show has such an incredible accessibility to people and relatability to people that we need to be there with them," Alazari told CNN in November. "We're going to share your frustration. We're going to share your loss ... and also, who knows, maybe we'll be there with you when this is over."

Other medical dramas are taking a more hands-off approach. January's season premiere of "The Resident" revolved around the pandemic -- one of the hospital's nurses got the virus -- but subsequent episodes have jumped to a post-pandemic world.

Peter Elkoff, co-showrunner and executive producer of "The Resident," says the show opted not to tell a season's worth of coronavirus stories.

"We believe that audiences would be a little bit fatigued by their own lives, living under the shackles of the pandemic, and that maybe what we needed to offer them was a show set in an imaginary post-vaccine world," he says. "But of course, we didn't want to pretend it never happened."

Recent storylines have focused on the lives of the show's main characters, Conrad Hawkins and Nic Nevin, while highlighting the aftermath of the virus and showcasing the courage of medical workers.

"We tell some stories through the season that speak to the after-effects of the pandemic," Elkoff says. "This show has always been about hopefulness and sort of fighting systems that don't work within the medical industry. And we wanted to be able to tell those stories where doctors are heroic. We felt like it would be a better bet."

And while Richardson, the viewer in New York City, is not a fan of medical dramas focused on the pandemic, she concedes they've allowed viewers a peek inside hospital walls.

"They give us some insight on what happens inside the hospital," she says. "Though we get a lot of coverage about Covid and hospital rates and things of that sort, unless we're actually in the hospital, in a Covid ward, we don't know much about what actually goes on."

Then there's "Queen Sugar," a drama series about three siblings in Louisiana that airs on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

It was shooting the second episode of its fifth season last March when coronavirus forced shutdowns. Creator Ava DuVernay says they changed focus to mirror the challenges of the pandemic.

"We were able to get together a small group of writers ... and we basically rewrote the entire season so it would really feel true to what happened to people in 2020," she said this month on Instagram. "It didn't feel right to keep doing old episodes."

The new season premiered earlier this month with episodes set in early 2020 that explore the virus' growing threat.

In other shows, Covid-19 mostly hovers in the background

Courtroom and police procedural shows don't feel as obligated to get into the nuts and bolts of a pandemic. Some have relegated it to a background role.

Executive producers for "NCIS: New Orleans" say that after much debate among the CBS show's showrunners, producers and writers, they decided to devote the first two episodes to addressing the pandemic, which hit Louisiana especially hard last spring.

"While we want our show to be entertaining and an escape, we felt leaning into the pandemic was an opportunity for catharsis and healing for our audience and ourselves," executive producers Christopher Silber and Jan Nash told CNN in an email.

"We decided to focus a great deal of our first two episodes specifically on the pandemic -- including a pandemic-themed murder, but then after that, relegated Covid and the health crisis to the background. Acknowledging its existence in our shows' world, but focusing on other issues and crimes for our characters to solve."

When CBS' courtroom drama "Bull" began its current season, its New York City courts were in lockdown and Jason Bull, the central character, was recovering from coronavirus.

Since then the pandemic has faded from storylines. But that doesn't mean it's forever gone from the show.

"The pandemic, much as it exists in real life, lives largely in the background — until it doesn't," says Glenn Gordon Caron, an executive producer. "The death of a loved one, the complications it creates when defending people in a court system ... we try to paint as realistic a picture as we can of people living and working through Covid in New York City."

When the show started shooting new episodes again in September, pandemic fatigue wasn't on its radar.

"We were much more focused on how one goes about making television or films, which traditionally involves assembling groups of a hundred or more cast and crew," Caron says. "How do you do that without asking people to sacrifice their health?"

Behind the scenes, the pandemic has led to major changes, Caron says. Most meetings are held on Zoom, the cast and crew are wearing masks and face shields, and writers and designers are working from home. The show's cast and crew also undergo rigorous testing -- as often as three times a week.

"Additionally, we opt to shoot on sets rather than locations whenever we can, since we can more carefully control the environment," he says.

Other shows, including Fox's "9-1-1," treat the pandemic as a backdrop to their regular emergencies. First responders on the show follow the same precautions as real-life firefighters and paramedics, such as wearing masks.

And some shows exist in a utopian, virus-free world

Other current shows, mostly sitcoms, exist in a utopian world where coronavirus never existed.

New Fox sitcom "Call me Kat," about a 39-year-old single woman who runs a cat cafe in Louisville, takes place in a nonpandemic world.

Executive producer and writer Darlene Hunt says she decided "pretty quickly" not to include the pandemic in the sitcom, which stars "Big Bang Theory" alum Mayim Bialik.

"Part of it was honestly, cautiously optimistic about the fact that things would return to a little bit of normal, you know, somewhat soon," she says. "We're a new show and we're having to establish things brand new. The idea of suddenly adding sort of pandemic circumstances to all these brand new characters just felt like more than we could bear. And honestly, the show was always conceived to be something joyous and escapist."

Hunt says she avoids references that would make a show unrelatable in future reruns. "Like, I don't like mentioning who the president is and things like that because I want people to go back and still feel a connection to the material," she says.

Other sitcoms have mentioned the pandemic only briefly. Fox's "Last Man Standing," about a father whose home life is dominated by women, addressed coronavirus in its season premiere last month and has ignored it since. And NBC's "Superstore," about employees at a big box megastore, returned from its coronavirus hiatus in the fall with jokes about a toilet paper shortage. The pandemic has taken a back seat in most recent episodes.

Hunt said she has no plans to address the pandemic in "Call me Kat." She wants viewers to forget their quarantines for a while and live vicariously through her characters' comic misadventures.

"There's just a little more sunshine in our world and a little less disease," she says.

That sounds like a world viewers will want to live in -- on TV and in real life.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 60°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 64°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 60°
Fort Payne
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 60°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 487520

Reported Deaths: 9592
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson702491334
Mobile35378707
Madison32008432
Tuscaloosa23860404
Montgomery22319481
Shelby21656204
Baldwin19461262
Lee14809146
Morgan13500241
Etowah13078307
Calhoun13017278
Marshall11179199
Houston10019255
Limestone9275130
Elmore9259178
Cullman8841175
St. Clair8731213
Lauderdale8525208
DeKalb8409173
Talladega7407161
Walker6451240
Jackson644299
Autauga612185
Blount6043125
Colbert5969117
Coffee521196
Dale4599106
Russell399930
Franklin395875
Covington3902102
Chilton379493
Escambia374468
Tallapoosa3519139
Clarke342148
Chambers336799
Dallas3332138
Pike291370
Lawrence279885
Marion273792
Winston244063
Bibb241758
Marengo238554
Geneva238067
Pickens223053
Barbour207450
Hale207464
Fayette198454
Butler194564
Henry181341
Cherokee175337
Monroe165338
Randolph161040
Washington154632
Crenshaw142852
Clay142254
Macon139543
Cleburne135638
Lowndes130046
Lamar129632
Wilcox120325
Bullock115333
Conecuh106423
Perry104527
Sumter98131
Greene86732
Coosa86023
Choctaw54623
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 766089

Reported Deaths: 11153
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby862351451
Davidson80451833
Knox45057564
Hamilton39815443
Rutherford37705370
Williamson24880202
Sumner21081312
Montgomery17150205
Out of TN1675994
Wilson16114208
Unassigned15619125
Sullivan14122271
Blount13880175
Bradley12654137
Washington12641230
Maury12099158
Sevier11837159
Putnam10500167
Madison10015225
Robertson8848115
Hamblen7919160
Anderson7863153
Greene7249143
Tipton687199
Coffee6235114
Gibson6153139
Dickson6103102
Cumberland6058116
Carter5910151
McMinn583989
Roane578895
Bedford5738117
Loudon559764
Jefferson5557116
Lawrence553680
Warren528975
Monroe522888
Dyer522099
Hawkins515092
Franklin468480
Fayette463171
Obion435392
Rhea411172
Lincoln409761
Cocke395191
Marshall387554
Cheatham384043
Weakley376959
Campbell376058
Giles369595
Henderson360371
Carroll345980
Hardeman337263
Macon332773
White332165
Hardin329162
Lauderdale308642
Henry298173
Marion288244
Wayne286230
Scott284540
Overton283057
Claiborne270964
Haywood263959
McNairy263550
Hickman261939
DeKalb261047
Smith251936
Grainger239946
Trousdale237621
Morgan228236
Fentress228143
Johnson213937
Chester200446
Bledsoe197710
Crockett196746
Unicoi178747
Cannon173328
Polk172521
Union167530
Lake167126
Grundy165429
Sequatchie153327
Decatur153135
Humphreys150721
Benton149939
Lewis144824
Meigs125120
Jackson124533
Stewart122924
Clay105630
Perry102327
Houston102030
Moore93416
Van Buren78820
Pickett74423
Hancock49011

Most Popular Stories

Community Events