Clear

Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen team up to host Spotify podcast

Former President Barack Obama and rock star Bruce Springsteen have teamed up to host a new podcast about masculinity, race, fatherhood and their professional and personal journeys. 

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 7:30 PM
Updated: Feb 22, 2021 7:30 PM
Posted By: By Kerry Flynn, CNN Business

Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen have teamed up to host a new podcast about masculinity, race, fatherhood and their professional and personal journeys. The podcast, called "Renegades: Born in the USA," is part of the multi-year partnership between Spotify and Barack and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground.

Spotify revealed the new show on Monday, along with dozens of other announcements as part of its virtual event, Stream On. The streaming platform that was once just home to popular music is continuing its expansion into podcasts and will soon include more exclusive shows on race, religion, politics and superheroes.

Spotify's deal with Higher Ground, announced in June 2019, was one of its early big bets in the podcast industry. Earlier that same year, Spotify acquired podcast studio Gimlet Media and podcast creation platform Anchor. The company later bought Bill Simmons' podcast empire, The Ringer, and signed exclusive licensing deals with other big names such as Joe Rogan, Kim Kardashian and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Higher Ground and Spotify previously produced "The Michelle Obama Podcast." It launched in July and was Spotify's top show globally in July and August, Spotify reported in its third quarter of 2020 earnings.

Also in partnership with Higher Ground, Spotify is releasing a new season of the podcast "Tell Them, I Am." The series is hosted by Misha Euceph, a first-generation Pakistani-American who was an executive producer of Michelle Obama's podcast. Spotify said it will feature stories from Muslim voices, including activists, artists, actors, performers and athletes.

Spotify also announced on Monday a new podcast from its partnership with filmmaker Ava DuVernay's arts and social impact collective ARRAY. The podcast is based on ARRAY'S Law Enforcement Accountability Project, launched after the murder of George Floyd, and will investigate officers who committed murder.

In addition to its unscripted, nonfiction programming, Spotify has partnered Warner Bros. and DC Comics on narrative podcasts about superheroes and villians. The first project, "Batman Unburied," will be released later this year. (Warner Bros. and CNN shared a parent company, WarnerMedia).

Spotify also signed a new multi-year podcast deal with Anthony and Joe Russo, the filmmakers behind "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: End Game."

Spotify reported in its fourth quarter earnings that it had 2.2 million podcasts, up from 1.9 million the prior quarter, and said that 25% of its monthly active users have listened to podcasts, up from 23% the prior quarter. Spotify also reported that the total consumption hours of podcasts have nearly doubled from the fourth quarter of 2019 to 2020.

"It's no coincidence that the world's best creators are embracing Spotify as a key platform for their podcasts — we have the reach, infrastructure and dedicated teams to take their stories to the world and we're committed to growing their audience on Spotify," Courtney Holt, Spotify's head of studios and video, said in a statement.

Spotify is expanding into new markets, which could grow its reach to more than one billion people. The platform is available in 93 markets but plans to grow to 178, including Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nigeria.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 47°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 47°
Fort Payne
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 486843

Reported Deaths: 9592
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson701771334
Mobile35345707
Madison31957432
Tuscaloosa23783404
Montgomery22294481
Shelby21604204
Baldwin19433262
Lee14798146
Morgan13483241
Etowah13056307
Calhoun12940278
Marshall11174199
Houston10002255
Limestone9264130
Elmore9250178
Cullman8829175
St. Clair8718213
Lauderdale8523208
DeKalb8405173
Talladega7400161
Walker6447240
Jackson643899
Autauga611785
Blount6042125
Colbert5968117
Coffee520896
Dale4596106
Russell399430
Franklin395775
Covington3901102
Chilton378593
Escambia374168
Tallapoosa3518139
Clarke341948
Chambers336799
Dallas3331138
Pike291270
Lawrence279585
Marion273692
Winston243963
Bibb241658
Marengo238154
Geneva237367
Pickens222053
Barbour207050
Hale206064
Fayette198354
Butler194064
Henry180641
Cherokee175337
Monroe165238
Randolph160440
Washington154632
Crenshaw142652
Clay141954
Macon139343
Cleburne135438
Lowndes129846
Lamar129432
Wilcox120225
Bullock115133
Conecuh106423
Perry104527
Sumter97831
Greene86432
Coosa85923
Choctaw54623
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 765137

Reported Deaths: 11133
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby861341451
Davidson80349830
Knox44982561
Hamilton39728442
Rutherford37626368
Williamson24822202
Sumner21064312
Montgomery17132205
Out of TN1672593
Wilson16090206
Unassigned15596126
Sullivan14107270
Blount13868175
Washington12637230
Bradley12633137
Maury12087157
Sevier11829159
Putnam10496167
Madison9998225
Robertson8837114
Hamblen7918161
Anderson7853152
Greene7244143
Tipton687099
Coffee6227114
Gibson6151139
Dickson6096102
Cumberland6054116
Carter5904150
McMinn583289
Roane577495
Bedford5736117
Loudon559164
Jefferson5546115
Lawrence553180
Warren528473
Dyer521699
Monroe521588
Hawkins514792
Franklin467980
Fayette463071
Obion435392
Rhea410272
Lincoln409261
Cocke394891
Marshall387154
Cheatham383443
Weakley376859
Campbell375858
Giles369295
Henderson359971
Carroll345680
Hardeman337163
Macon332673
White331565
Hardin328962
Lauderdale308542
Henry297873
Marion287644
Wayne286130
Scott284640
Overton282857
Claiborne269964
Haywood263959
McNairy263249
Hickman261839
DeKalb260947
Smith251636
Grainger239946
Trousdale237621
Fentress228043
Morgan228036
Johnson213837
Chester200346
Bledsoe198010
Crockett196546
Unicoi178447
Cannon173228
Polk172321
Lake167126
Union166930
Grundy165129
Decatur153135
Sequatchie153127
Humphreys150721
Benton149939
Lewis144324
Meigs125120
Jackson124533
Stewart122824
Clay105630
Perry102227
Houston101930
Moore93415
Van Buren78820
Pickett74323
Hancock49011

Most Popular Stories

Community Events