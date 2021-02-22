Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for February 22: Covid-19, Texas, White House, United, Iran

Zanny Minton Beddoes, Richard Haass, and Peter Beinart join Fareed to discuss how the Biden administration should engage with China, Iran, and others.

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 5:50 AM
Updated: Feb 22, 2021 5:50 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Israel is facing one of its most severe ecological disasters ever after a suspected oil spill washed up blobs of sticky tar along its coast. But experts still don't know the source.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

The US is on the dark precipice of 500,000 coronavirus deaths. Words can't describe the magnitude of such a loss. But officials say we may be at the beginning of the end. Cases and hospitalization rates are dropping in some states, and the Biden administration says 2 million more vaccine doses have been delivered following weather delays. Still, the next few months will bring tens of thousands more deaths, experts say, and Dr. Anthony Fauci says basic precautions like masks could be our reality all the way into 2022. Australia started its mass vaccination program today, and across Europe, leaders are working on plans to ease lockdown restrictions soon.

2. Texas

About a third of Texans are still having issues with their water supply as the state reels from last week's deadly winter storms and subsequent utility outages. President Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Texas, unlocking more federal resources. Texas Rep. Michael McCaul says part of that relief will also go toward helping residents pay the exorbitant energy bills they received as a result of the storm. Some local officials, however, want the state to assume the cost instead of putting the onus on unsuspecting citizens. One Democratic senator has called for a probe into natural gas price hikes in Texas and other areas hit abnormally hard by winter weather.

3. White House

The House's stimulus bill is expected to move through the Budget Committee and to a floor vote this week, and the biggest obstacle to its passage is the inclusion of a $15 minimum wage increase championed by progressive Democrats. Some in the party don't think the issue will pass reconciliation, a budget process that requires each provision to adhere to a strict set of rules. Meanwhile, the White House has indicated it's open to studying the merits of a financial transaction tax following the GameStop stock frenzy. Supporters say a tax on trading could boost investor protection and market integrity and raise badly needed revenue. The notion is despised by Wall Street.

4. United

United Flight 328 suffered catastrophic engine failure on Saturday, forcing the Boeing 777 bound for Honolulu to return to its origin in Denver. Debris from the plane rained down on Denver neighborhoods, and passenger video from the ordeal looks straight out of a nightmare. Now, Boeing is recommending the suspension of all 777 model planes with the same engine as the one involved in the incident. United Airlines has already removed all 24 of its planes with that engine from service. Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, and initial findings revealed fractured and damaged fan blades in the plane's engine.

5. Iran

The Biden administration has begun to communicate with Iran over American hostages in the region, says national security adviser Jake Sullivan. There are currently at least 43 publicly known hostage or detainee cases in 11 countries including Iran, according to a foundation that tracks the cases. Secretary of State Antony Blinken set the groundwork for this priority earlier this month when he talked with the loved ones of American hostages. Sullivan also said yesterday that Tehran has not responded to the European Union's proposed meeting to discuss Iran's nuclear program, adding that the ball is in their court. The White House said last week that the US is willing to sit down for talks with Tehran and other signatories to the Iran nuclear deal.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Your favorite fast food restaurants want to sell you clothes 

A Dunkin' robe? Why it's couture, darling. 

Ohio police rushed to defuse a suspected bomb outside of a church, but it was actually a bag of squirmy kittens 

Those deputies have a story to tell for the rest of their lives.

An atmospheric river event known as the Pineapple Express will bring rain and potential avalanches to the Northwest

Such a chill name for an un-chill weather phenomenon.

Customs agents in Cincinnati seized 44 pounds of corn flakes covered in cocaine instead of sugar

Alexa, show me the WORST way to start the day.

A website is offering to pay you $2,000 to sleep for research

Free. We'll do it for free. Where do we sign? 

HAPPENING LATER

Garland's AG confirmation hearing is on 

Merrick Garland, Biden's attorney general pick, will begin his two-day confirmation hearing later today. If he's confirmed, Garland will head the Justice Department and take on a number of thorny issues, including the continued fallout from January's Capitol riot.

PROFILES IN PERSEVERANCE

February is Black History Month, and every day we're highlighting Black pioneers in American history. Learn more here.

Ella Baker, activist, 1903-1986

Known as the "mother of the civil rights movement," Baker played a major role in three of the biggest civil rights groups and served as a mentor to several of their most prominent leaders. She also taught volunteers that the movement couldn't depend solely on charismatic leaders and empowered them to become activists in their own community. Baker risked her life rallying support in rural Southern towns and fought back against the sexism that sometimes tainted the civil rights movement.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$304 million

That's how much money people lost to romance scams in 2020, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Scammers lurking on dating apps and social media con people out of money, and it's no surprise their ill-gotten gains reached record numbers in a lonely and isolated year.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Protesters are now inciting the people, especially emotional teenagers and youths, to a confrontation path where they will suffer the loss of life."

A warning in a statement from Myanmar's military junta after a deadly weekend of protests in the country. At least two people died when police opened fire on demonstrators in Mandalay. Unrest has been roiling for weeks after a military coup early this month.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

I love my tiny siblings

I don't know about you, but I'm trying to stress less. Watching a capybara look contentedly out of place among guinea pigs helps. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 47°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 486843

Reported Deaths: 9592
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson701771334
Mobile35345707
Madison31957432
Tuscaloosa23783404
Montgomery22294481
Shelby21604204
Baldwin19433262
Lee14798146
Morgan13483241
Etowah13056307
Calhoun12940278
Marshall11174199
Houston10002255
Limestone9264130
Elmore9250178
Cullman8829175
St. Clair8718213
Lauderdale8523208
DeKalb8405173
Talladega7400161
Walker6447240
Jackson643899
Autauga611785
Blount6042125
Colbert5968117
Coffee520896
Dale4596106
Russell399430
Franklin395775
Covington3901102
Chilton378593
Escambia374168
Tallapoosa3518139
Clarke341948
Chambers336799
Dallas3331138
Pike291270
Lawrence279585
Marion273692
Winston243963
Bibb241658
Marengo238154
Geneva237367
Pickens222053
Barbour207050
Hale206064
Fayette198354
Butler194064
Henry180641
Cherokee175337
Monroe165238
Randolph160440
Washington154632
Crenshaw142652
Clay141954
Macon139343
Cleburne135438
Lowndes129846
Lamar129432
Wilcox120225
Bullock115133
Conecuh106423
Perry104527
Sumter97831
Greene86432
Coosa85923
Choctaw54623
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 765137

Reported Deaths: 11133
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby861341451
Davidson80349830
Knox44982561
Hamilton39728442
Rutherford37626368
Williamson24822202
Sumner21064312
Montgomery17132205
Out of TN1672593
Wilson16090206
Unassigned15596126
Sullivan14107270
Blount13868175
Washington12637230
Bradley12633137
Maury12087157
Sevier11829159
Putnam10496167
Madison9998225
Robertson8837114
Hamblen7918161
Anderson7853152
Greene7244143
Tipton687099
Coffee6227114
Gibson6151139
Dickson6096102
Cumberland6054116
Carter5904150
McMinn583289
Roane577495
Bedford5736117
Loudon559164
Jefferson5546115
Lawrence553180
Warren528473
Dyer521699
Monroe521588
Hawkins514792
Franklin467980
Fayette463071
Obion435392
Rhea410272
Lincoln409261
Cocke394891
Marshall387154
Cheatham383443
Weakley376859
Campbell375858
Giles369295
Henderson359971
Carroll345680
Hardeman337163
Macon332673
White331565
Hardin328962
Lauderdale308542
Henry297873
Marion287644
Wayne286130
Scott284640
Overton282857
Claiborne269964
Haywood263959
McNairy263249
Hickman261839
DeKalb260947
Smith251636
Grainger239946
Trousdale237621
Fentress228043
Morgan228036
Johnson213837
Chester200346
Bledsoe198010
Crockett196546
Unicoi178447
Cannon173228
Polk172321
Lake167126
Union166930
Grundy165129
Decatur153135
Sequatchie153127
Humphreys150721
Benton149939
Lewis144324
Meigs125120
Jackson124533
Stewart122824
Clay105630
Perry102227
Houston101930
Moore93415
Van Buren78820
Pickett74323
Hancock49011

Most Popular Stories

Community Events