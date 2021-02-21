Clear

The US is about to top 500,000 Covid-19 deaths. That's why it's critical to keep up safety measures, Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci shares his thoughts about the US approaching the grim milestone of 500 thousand deaths from Covid-19.

Posted: Feb 21, 2021 12:30 PM
Updated: Feb 21, 2021 12:30 PM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris and Holly Yan, CNN

Just over a year since the first known US Covid-19 death, more than 500,000 people will have died from the disease by the end of this week.

"It's something that is historic. It's nothing like we've ever been though in the last 102 years since the 1918 influenza pandemic," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"It really is a terrible situation that we've been through and that we're still going through. And that's the reason why we keep insisting to continue with the public health measures -- because we don't want this to get much worse than it already is."

More than 497,600 people have died from Covid-19 in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University.

And another 91,000 Americans are projected to die from the disease by June 1, according to the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Decreases in new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks have prompted some state and local leaders to loosen restrictions.

But as new coronavirus variants spread, health experts say it's critical to double down on safety measures to prevent yet another catastrophic surge.

"The most uncertain driver of the trajectory of the epidemic over the next four months is how individuals will respond to steady declines in daily cases and deaths," the IHME team wrote.

"More rapid increases in mobility or reductions in mask use can easily lead to increasing cases and deaths in many states in April."

'Rapid growth' of the B.1.1.7 strain expected

Several new concerning variants of coronavirus have been found in the US, including the highly contagious B.1.1.7 strain first detected in the UK.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has projected a "rapid growth" of the B.1.1.7 strain across the US, saying it will likely become the predominant variant in the country by March.

The IHME team said while the B.1.1.7 strain likely accounts for less than 20% of coronavirus infections now, that number could jump to 80% by late April.

That's why experts say the US should also ramp up its testing: not just to track infections and antibodies, but also variants.

"We have been behind on testing from day one," Kathleen Sebelius, former Health and Human Services Secretary, said Saturday.

She said the US needs to "focus on both testing that we need to identify who has the disease, and then the serology tests that will tell us more about antibodies and what kind of variant is circulating."

5.5% of US is fully vaccinated

While vaccinations are ongoing, it's unlikely they'll help the US reach herd immunity levels any time soon.

So far, more than 42.8 million Americans have received at least the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to CDC data.

More than 17.8 million people have been fully vaccinated. That's about 5.5% of the US population.

Herd immunity is reached when the majority of the population becomes immune to an infectious disease -- either through infection and recovery or through vaccination.

Fauci estimates between 70% to 85% of the US population needs to be immune for herd immunity to take effect against the virus.

The IHME team wrote they do not expect the country will reach herd immunity before next winter.

"The model suggests that we should have a quiet summer," IHME Director Dr. Chris Murray told CNN Friday. "But we know Covid's really seasonal, so when the next winter rolls around, we need to have a much higher level of protection to stop Covid in its tracks than we're likely to achieve."

To speed up getting at least the first doses into arms, the US should consider delaying the second dose of vaccines, another expert said.

"Everybody needs a second dose, there's no question about that," Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said Friday. "I think the question is, right now we wait four weeks between first and second dose. What if we went six weeks or eight weeks or 10 weeks -- not much longer than that."

His comments came the same day two top US officials -- Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House Covid-19 response team and Fauci -- said they don't think the US should delay or skip second vaccine doses. Jha says his suggestion is middle ground to vaccinate more high-risk people quickly.

Teachers' union calls CDC guidelines 'safety guard rail'

Amid ongoing challenges for vaccinations and concerns of another case uptick, local leaders are also working to navigate what a safe return to class looks like.

School reopening guidelines released by the CDC this month focus on five key Covid-19 mitigation strategies: the universal and correct wearing of masks; physical distancing; washing hands; cleaning facilities and improving ventilation; and contact tracing, isolation and quarantine.

Vaccine and testing are "additional layers" of protection, the agency said.

On Friday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a White House briefing that with those strategies, schools may open no matter how much virus is spreading within a community.

"There are opportunities for in-person learning at all stages of ... community spread," Walensky said. "I would actually invite schools to lean in and to look at what is needed ... to try and get more and more children back to school."

Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, told CNN Saturday the agency's guidelines are a "safety guard rail" for teachers -- and in a recent poll, most educators said they'd be comfortable returning to class with the help of testing, vaccine prioritization and mitigation strategies in place.

But so far, only about 28 states and Washington, DC, have started allowing all or some teachers and school staff to receive the vaccine.

And schools face another challenge when it comes to reopening for in-person instruction, Weingarten added.

When schools do put some of those measures in place, including smaller class sizes and social distancing, they need more space and more educators, Weingarten, said.

"The reason that you have so many places that are in hybrid is because they don't have the space and they don't have the educators," she said. "The real issue right now is how do we help take the places that are on remote and turn it around."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 56°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 53°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 56°
Decatur
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 56°
Fort Payne
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 485986

Reported Deaths: 9590
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson700781334
Mobile35289705
Madison31869432
Tuscaloosa23737404
Montgomery22234481
Shelby21565204
Baldwin19392262
Lee14779146
Morgan13468241
Etowah13042307
Calhoun12915278
Marshall11165199
Houston9991255
Limestone9253130
Elmore9228178
Cullman8822175
St. Clair8705213
Lauderdale8515208
DeKalb8399173
Talladega7391161
Walker6443240
Jackson642899
Autauga609285
Blount6040125
Colbert5965117
Coffee519896
Dale4587106
Russell398430
Franklin395475
Covington3896102
Chilton377793
Escambia374068
Tallapoosa3504139
Clarke341848
Chambers336499
Dallas3328138
Pike290770
Lawrence279485
Marion272992
Winston243763
Bibb241458
Geneva237067
Marengo230354
Pickens221153
Barbour206750
Hale205764
Fayette198254
Butler193864
Henry180141
Cherokee175337
Monroe165238
Randolph160240
Washington154232
Crenshaw142152
Clay141654
Macon139243
Cleburne135138
Lowndes129846
Lamar129232
Wilcox120025
Bullock114933
Conecuh106423
Perry104527
Sumter97731
Greene86332
Coosa85823
Choctaw54623
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 764008

Reported Deaths: 11115
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby860271450
Davidson80243829
Knox44876559
Hamilton39675442
Rutherford37552366
Williamson24762202
Sumner21030311
Montgomery17074204
Out of TN1668193
Wilson16063206
Unassigned15573125
Sullivan14088271
Blount13849175
Washington12620230
Bradley12607137
Maury12078156
Sevier11813159
Putnam10487167
Madison9996225
Robertson8817113
Hamblen7911160
Anderson7838150
Greene7238143
Tipton686599
Coffee6221114
Gibson6146138
Dickson6088102
Cumberland6043115
Carter5899150
McMinn582289
Roane575995
Bedford5730117
Loudon557964
Jefferson5534115
Lawrence553180
Warren528473
Monroe521688
Dyer521599
Hawkins513291
Franklin466880
Fayette462871
Obion434892
Rhea410372
Lincoln408861
Cocke394391
Marshall386954
Cheatham383043
Weakley376859
Campbell375157
Giles368695
Henderson359571
Carroll345580
Hardeman336963
Macon332573
White330865
Hardin328862
Lauderdale308442
Henry297873
Marion287544
Wayne285830
Scott284040
Overton282457
Claiborne267464
Haywood263759
McNairy263149
Hickman261539
DeKalb260747
Smith251336
Grainger239746
Trousdale237621
Fentress228043
Morgan227636
Johnson213837
Chester200446
Bledsoe197610
Crockett195846
Unicoi178147
Cannon173228
Polk171721
Lake167025
Union166630
Grundy164529
Decatur153135
Sequatchie152827
Humphreys150421
Benton149839
Lewis143924
Meigs125120
Jackson124533
Stewart122824
Clay105630
Perry102227
Houston101930
Moore93015
Van Buren78820
Pickett74323
Hancock49011

Most Popular Stories

Community Events