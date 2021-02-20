Clear

Bill Gates: Tradeoffs in Texas lead to deaths

CNN's Anderson Cooper talks to Bill Gates about climate change's effect on the recent power debacle in Texas during the winter storm and on the Covid-19 pandemic. Watch the full interview at 9PM Eastern on CNN Saturday, February 20.

Posted: Feb 20, 2021 10:40 AM
Updated: Feb 20, 2021 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Ramishah Maruf, CNN Business

In an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Bill Gates said deaths during Texas' winter freeze were preventable, caused by the state's decision not to weatherize its energy.

Gates pushed back on Texas Governor Greg Abbott's claim that frozen wind turbines were to blame for the massive power failure. Gates said America's dependence on renewable energy sources isn't high enough to worry about their stability — the problem was natural gas plants that were not weatherized.

"This is not because of renewable dependency," Gates told Cooper. "This is natural gas plants, largely, that weren't weatherized. They could've been. It costs money, and the trade off was made, and it didn't work out, and it's tragic that its lead to people dying."

He argued that because climate change is the root cause of extreme weather events, green energy must be the future to prevent even worse disasters than the ones unfolding now across the globe.

"It is ironic to blame renewables and not realize that were going to have to be dealing with this unless we get the whole world to reduce omissions," Gates said.

He also spoke to Cooper about Covid-19, climate change and the need for innovation in order to lower carbon emissions.

Gates painted a grim picture for the what the world will look like without well-funded research and development for green innovations, a cause he has dedicated himself to. Natural ecosystems and the ability to farm in some parts of the world will be destroyed, leading to war and instability, he said.

That's why Gates wants this research and development funding to triple to $35 billion. He said many people aren't aware of the emissions generated by manufacturing and farming, and that we need to commit to finding unique approaches to meet market demand for these industries.

The deadline for all of this: 2050, Gates said.

"2050 is literally the soonest it could get done given the scale and the number of things you have to change," Gates said.

How to solve the climate crisis

The world needs a massive breakthrough, and Gates is looking for one. He said he's faced many dead ends in his investments, which have an 80% failure rate.

"20% success rate when you are limiting yourself to things that have dramatic climate benefits — that would be very impressive," Gates said. "I think we will achieve it, but that's very hard."

Gates sees a future where 80% of the world's energy is from wind and solar and the remaining 20% comes from nuclear energy. He uses Texas as an example. Deep freezes reduce the ability to use wind energy, so the state would have to ramp up nuclear energy or draw from storage.

On the political front, Gates said his breakthrough energy team is in talks with President Biden's administration, and that policy needs as much innovation as technology.

Covid-19 can be used as a mechanism to understand how serious climate change is, Gates said. The country was not ready, and CDC expertise has sometimes been ignored.

But there is no vaccine for climate change.

"Climate is very similar except sadly with climate, once you get into the problem — the coral reefs dying off, the Arctic ice being gone, you can't reverse those things just be inventing one thing," Gates said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 31°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 29°
Decatur
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 32°
Fort Payne
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 38°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 485212

Reported Deaths: 9573
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson699951333
Mobile35230703
Madison31823431
Tuscaloosa23657403
Montgomery22214481
Shelby21509204
Baldwin19361262
Lee14766146
Morgan13464240
Etowah13022306
Calhoun12860277
Marshall11147198
Houston9979255
Limestone9241130
Elmore9214178
Cullman8816175
St. Clair8682213
Lauderdale8513207
DeKalb8394172
Talladega7373161
Walker6426239
Jackson642499
Autauga607985
Blount6021125
Colbert5959117
Coffee519994
Dale4580106
Russell398130
Franklin395475
Covington3887102
Chilton377293
Escambia372768
Tallapoosa3497139
Clarke341748
Chambers335899
Dallas3328138
Pike290670
Lawrence279085
Marion273092
Winston243663
Bibb241158
Geneva236967
Marengo228954
Pickens220953
Barbour206149
Hale204464
Fayette198254
Butler193464
Henry180141
Cherokee175137
Monroe165038
Randolph160040
Washington154032
Crenshaw141952
Clay140954
Macon139143
Cleburne135036
Lowndes129746
Lamar129132
Wilcox119825
Bullock114733
Conecuh106323
Perry104527
Sumter97531
Greene85832
Coosa85123
Choctaw54623
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 762673

Reported Deaths: 11064
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby859521445
Davidson80131823
Knox44759558
Hamilton39565439
Rutherford37478366
Williamson24713200
Sumner20994308
Montgomery17063203
Out of TN1663993
Wilson16029206
Unassigned15551125
Sullivan14041271
Blount13831174
Washington12598227
Bradley12569135
Maury12074155
Sevier11784158
Putnam10480166
Madison9985225
Robertson8801112
Hamblen7890161
Anderson7817149
Greene7220142
Tipton684897
Coffee6213112
Gibson6144138
Dickson6064102
Cumberland6035113
Carter5886150
McMinn581289
Roane574395
Bedford5724117
Loudon555664
Lawrence552879
Jefferson5516115
Warren528273
Dyer521399
Monroe519788
Hawkins510991
Franklin465180
Fayette461571
Obion434692
Rhea409470
Lincoln408561
Cocke393391
Marshall386754
Cheatham381543
Weakley376859
Campbell374255
Giles368495
Henderson358971
Carroll345280
Hardeman336961
Macon332473
White330664
Hardin328762
Lauderdale308240
Henry297773
Marion287144
Wayne285330
Scott283642
Overton281957
Claiborne267164
Haywood263559
McNairy262949
Hickman261138
DeKalb260547
Smith251236
Grainger238846
Trousdale237421
Fentress227643
Morgan227234
Johnson213737
Chester199845
Bledsoe197510
Crockett195846
Unicoi177847
Cannon172628
Polk171121
Lake167025
Union166130
Grundy163929
Decatur153135
Sequatchie152127
Humphreys149821
Benton149739
Lewis143824
Meigs124920
Jackson124533
Stewart122824
Clay105529
Perry102227
Houston101630
Moore92915
Van Buren78720
Pickett74323
Hancock48911

Most Popular Stories

Community Events