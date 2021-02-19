Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Incredible new images shared by Perseverance rover after Mars landing

CNN's Stephanie Elam gets a look at a life-sized model of Mars rover Perseverance as NASA releases new images from its mission to Mars.

Posted: Feb 19, 2021 4:00 PM
Updated: Feb 19, 2021 4:00 PM
Posted By: By Ashley Strickland, CNN

After safely landing on the surface of Mars Thursday, NASA's Perseverance rover has sent back a never-before-seen view: what it looks like to land on Mars.

The rover also returned some beautiful postcards of its landing site.

The first image shared during a NASA press conference Friday was "exhilarating" for the team when they received it. It shows the rover nearing the Martian surface during entry, descent and landing. A camera on the descent stage of the spacecraft captured the perspective, something that wasn't possible on previous missions.

"This shot from a camera on my 'jetpack' captures me in midair, just before my wheels touched down," according to a tweet from the Perseverance Twitter account. "The moment that my team dreamed of for years, now a reality. Dare mighty things."

Little dust plumes can be seen kicking up from the Martian surface, stirred by the engines landing the rover when it was just 6.5 feet above the surface.

"The team is overwhelmed with excitement and joy to have successfully landed another rover on the surface of Mars," said Adam Steltzner, the rover's chief engineer. "When we do such investments, we do them for humanity, and we do them as a gesture of our humanity."

Steltzner cited iconic space images from the Apollo mission, like Buzz Aldrin on the surface of the moon, Voyager's first image of Saturn and the Hubble Space Telescope's awe-inspiring "Pillars of Creation" photo.

"We can only hope, in our efforts to engineer spacecraft and explore our solar system, that we might be able contribute yet another iconic image to this collection, and I'm happy to say that I'm hopeful that today we can with this."

While the first images returned by the rover Thursday evening were black and white glimpses showing it safely landed on Mars, color images made available Friday show the characteristic red color of the Martian surface.

"An open horizon, with so much to explore. Can't wait to get going," the Perseverance account tweeted.

Rocks are also seen scattered across the flat surface of the landing site in Jezero Crater, but they're small when compared to the large rover wheels.

Another tweet with the image read, "I love rocks. Look at these right next to my wheel. Are they volcanic or sedimentary? What story do they tell? Can't wait to find out."

The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter's HiRISE camera, which flew over the landing site as Perseverance was coming in for a landing, captured an incredible view as the spacecraft's parachutes opened.

"The Beauty of Flight! HiRISE captured this image of @NASAPersevere on its way to the landing site from over 700 km (435 mi) away!" the HiRISE account tweeted.

"If you look below to the little circle, this was our eventual touchdown point," said Aaron Stehura, deputy phase lead for entry, descent and landing. "You can see it's near the river delta that we've talked about."

Stehura also reflected on the moment the team saw the image of the rover from the perspective of the descent stage.

"This is something that we've never seen before. It was stunning and the team was awestruck. And, you know, there's just a feeling of victory that we're able to capture these and share them with the world."

The teams also shared a little insight about how they celebrated after the landing. Some members of the team enjoyed some ice cream at safe social distances outside, many virtual parties were enjoyed and team members slept the best they have in a long time, knowing Perseverance was safe.

What's next for the rover

"The rover is doing great and is healthy on the surface of Mars and continues to be highly functional and awesome," said Pauline Hwang, strategic mission manager for the rover.

This weekend, the rover will go through some hardware checkouts to make sure everything is working properly, she said. The head, or mast, will unfold and cameras on the mast will capture more images of the rover's surroundings to provide a panorama, as well as a "selfie" panorama of the rover.

Ingenuity, the little helicopter tucked up under the rover, will also go through a checkup. Before the helicopter can begin its series of test flights over a 30-day period, a lot has to happen and it will take time, Hwang said.

The rover will need to drive to a location, called the helipad location, where it can drop the helicopter on the surface of Mars and roll back away from the helicopter. Perseverance will be able to watch and record images and video of these historic flights. Ingenuity also carries two cameras and will be able to share its aerial views.

Now that the rover has landed, it can switch over to the software it will need to use while driving on the Martian surface.

The images sent back by the rover will inform the science team "so that we can actually begin to really start the mission," said Hallie Gengl Abarca, the rover's imaging and data processing team lead for surface operations.

Katie Stack Morgan, deputy project scientist for the rover, has been helping to lead a team of 450 scientists around the world as they prepare to explore Jezero Crater. Now, they're ready to study these images and plot out a path for the rover to use as it navigates intriguing features of the crater.

Perseverance landed about 1.2 miles away from the river delta feature within Jezero Crater, which hosted a lake 3.9 billion years ago. The rover will spend the next two years investigating the crater and delta in the search for evidence of ancient life that may have existed when Mars was a more habitable place.

The rover will explore nearby rocks on the crater floor to determine if they are volcanic basalt or sedimentary rocks and investigate the presence of a mineral called olivine, Morgan said.

"That's a mineral that is very interesting to us, and thoughts are that this could be an explosive ash deposit deposit into Jezero Crater," she said. "On the other hand, we are in a lake basin and these could be lake sediments that we're seeing."

Holes present in some the rocks visible in images taken by the rover could suggest either gas that escaped the rocks if they were formed from lava, or fluids that dissolved part of the rock if they're sedimentary.

"Between us and the delta, we have a lot of interesting science to do," she said. "As soon as we got that color image from the surface of Mars, our chats lit up with the science team saying 'look over here' and' look over here.' And that's exactly what we were hoping for it and we can't believe that we're really doing science now on the surface of Mars."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 31°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Decatur
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 29°
Fort Payne
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 38°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 484365

Reported Deaths: 9424
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson698901319
Mobile35182697
Madison31741422
Tuscaloosa23595401
Montgomery22167476
Shelby21461201
Baldwin19324254
Lee14729141
Morgan13448239
Etowah13012300
Calhoun12833265
Marshall11135195
Houston9969251
Limestone9223127
Elmore9191171
Cullman8813171
St. Clair8670212
Lauderdale8508205
DeKalb8378170
Talladega7364159
Jackson642195
Walker6403239
Autauga607184
Blount6008121
Colbert5957117
Coffee519491
Dale4567105
Russell397730
Franklin395275
Covington388698
Chilton376092
Escambia372660
Tallapoosa3475138
Clarke341648
Chambers334898
Dallas3328134
Pike290170
Lawrence278785
Marion272592
Winston243362
Bibb240557
Geneva236667
Marengo228652
Pickens220152
Barbour205749
Hale203662
Fayette197953
Butler193064
Henry179640
Cherokee175137
Monroe165137
Randolph159640
Washington153431
Crenshaw141651
Clay140753
Macon138542
Cleburne134435
Lowndes129844
Lamar128632
Wilcox119825
Bullock114433
Conecuh106323
Perry104527
Sumter97331
Greene85732
Coosa84822
Choctaw54523
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 761360

Reported Deaths: 11057
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby858581443
Davidson80026823
Knox44614557
Hamilton39420439
Rutherford37417366
Williamson24656200
Sumner20964308
Montgomery17025203
Out of TN1663493
Wilson15991206
Unassigned15549125
Sullivan13983268
Blount13800174
Washington12586227
Bradley12530135
Maury12064155
Sevier11751158
Putnam10475166
Madison9979225
Robertson8789112
Hamblen7859161
Anderson7794149
Greene7213142
Tipton684197
Coffee6206112
Gibson6140138
Dickson6053102
Cumberland6025113
Carter5877150
McMinn580188
Roane571895
Bedford5717117
Loudon553964
Lawrence552779
Jefferson5508115
Warren528173
Dyer521199
Monroe519088
Hawkins509391
Franklin464480
Fayette461471
Obion434392
Lincoln408261
Rhea408270
Cocke393291
Marshall386354
Cheatham381243
Weakley376559
Campbell372455
Giles367995
Henderson358771
Carroll345280
Hardeman336961
Macon332473
White330464
Hardin328662
Lauderdale308240
Henry297373
Marion286744
Wayne285230
Scott283242
Overton281357
Claiborne264064
Haywood263559
McNairy262749
Hickman260838
DeKalb260447
Smith251136
Grainger238046
Trousdale237321
Fentress227443
Morgan227134
Johnson213637
Chester199845
Bledsoe197110
Crockett195746
Unicoi176947
Cannon172328
Polk170321
Lake166925
Union165630
Grundy163629
Decatur153035
Sequatchie151827
Humphreys149821
Benton149739
Lewis143724
Jackson124533
Meigs124520
Stewart122624
Clay105529
Perry102227
Houston101530
Moore92915
Van Buren78620
Pickett74323
Hancock48811

Most Popular Stories

Community Events