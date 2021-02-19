Clear

Why the Texas power catastrophe could happen in your state, too

Bill Magness, president and CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, explains why so many people lost power in Texas after a massive winter storm.

Posted: Feb 19, 2021 12:00 PM
Updated: Feb 19, 2021 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

The blackouts that shut down most of Texas for much of this week could be coming to other parts of the country in the future.

The power outages lasted for days, caused widespread misery and dozens of deaths in a state where many customers depend on electric heat.

But experts in the field, regulators in other states and the chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission all said that there are similar problems with preparedness across the nation connected to extreme weather events associated with climate change.

"There will be a next time. Climate change is unfortunately already having a dramatic effect on our weather," Richard Glick, the new chairman of FERC, said at the agency's monthly meeting Thursday. "The challenges that climate change poses for the grid are only going to grow starker and more immediate."

Texas power generators were not prepared to deal with the historic cold temperatures this week that cut off supplies of natural gas and shut down some wind turbines that had not been winterized. Although utilities in the northern United States are better prepared than Texas for cold weather, they have their own vulnerabilities to heat waves and other extreme weather events that are likely to become more common, said Michael Webber, a professor of energy resources at the University of Texas at Austin.

"With climate change we'll have more intense and frequent weather events," he said. "Texas has to prepare for more frequent and intense freezes and New York has to prepare for more frequent and intense heat waves."

Texas is somewhat unique in that it has its own electrical grid that is separate from the two major grids that serve the rest of the continental United States. As a result, Texas was not able to connect to neighboring states when the storm disrupted service.

But even having multiple states tied together on a wider grid cannot prevent power problems caused by extreme weather. Although the outages were most severe in Texas, with as many as 4.5 million customers losing power, some 400,000 customers in Louisiana and Oklahoma were without power as a result of the storm, even though those states are tied to the national grid.

And it's not just cold that's posing a threat. Last summer's heat wave and wild fires in California caused a series of rolling blackouts across the state. A study by authorities there concluded that the system was not prepared to meet the increased demand for electricity caused by climate change.

Industry officials say they are already spending billions to improve the system and make it more resilient.

"There is value in insuring a resilient, hardened infrastructure against all threats. Large scale outages like Texas, Hurricane Katrina and Superstorm Sandy, not only did they highlight the need to harden against weather impacts, but also that we are hypercritical to customers we serve," said Scott Aaronson, vice president of security and preparedness for the Edison Electric Institute, an industry trade group representing investor-owned electric companies. "There is an expectation that if we can't prevent events from happening, we have to be able to recover as quickly as possible."

More needs to be done to prepare for extr`eme events across the whole country, said Daniel Cohan, professor of civil and environmental engineering at Rice University in Houston.

"Energy systems don't do enough to prepare for extreme events," Cohan said. "We need to do a lot better than we're doing now. We can have systems a lot more resilient for single digit percentage increases in [electrical] cost."

Warnings such as these have gone unheeded in the past. That includes recommendations by FERC on the need for greater winterization of the Texas grid after a cold snap in 2011 caused less severe blackouts.

"It's obviously disappointing that we had a warning back in 2011 and people didn't take is seriously enough," Glick, the FERC chair, told reporters after Thursday's meeting.

Those recommendations were voluntary, not mandatory, partly because FERC's authority over Texas is limited. But Glick insists the agency has the power to order more changes, despite Texas' unique power isolation. FERC announced it will conduct a new investigation into this week's crisis and, based on results, issue mandatory rather than voluntary recommendations.

"We need to ensure the results of this inquiry don't just sit on the shelf gathering dust like so many other reports of this kind," Glick said. "I think we do have the authority ... even in Texas."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 33°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Decatur
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Fort Payne
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 484365

Reported Deaths: 9424
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson698901319
Mobile35182697
Madison31741422
Tuscaloosa23595401
Montgomery22167476
Shelby21461201
Baldwin19324254
Lee14729141
Morgan13448239
Etowah13012300
Calhoun12833265
Marshall11135195
Houston9969251
Limestone9223127
Elmore9191171
Cullman8813171
St. Clair8670212
Lauderdale8508205
DeKalb8378170
Talladega7364159
Jackson642195
Walker6403239
Autauga607184
Blount6008121
Colbert5957117
Coffee519491
Dale4567105
Russell397730
Franklin395275
Covington388698
Chilton376092
Escambia372660
Tallapoosa3475138
Clarke341648
Chambers334898
Dallas3328134
Pike290170
Lawrence278785
Marion272592
Winston243362
Bibb240557
Geneva236667
Marengo228652
Pickens220152
Barbour205749
Hale203662
Fayette197953
Butler193064
Henry179640
Cherokee175137
Monroe165137
Randolph159640
Washington153431
Crenshaw141651
Clay140753
Macon138542
Cleburne134435
Lowndes129844
Lamar128632
Wilcox119825
Bullock114433
Conecuh106323
Perry104527
Sumter97331
Greene85732
Coosa84822
Choctaw54523
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 761360

Reported Deaths: 11057
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby858581443
Davidson80026823
Knox44614557
Hamilton39420439
Rutherford37417366
Williamson24656200
Sumner20964308
Montgomery17025203
Out of TN1663493
Wilson15991206
Unassigned15549125
Sullivan13983268
Blount13800174
Washington12586227
Bradley12530135
Maury12064155
Sevier11751158
Putnam10475166
Madison9979225
Robertson8789112
Hamblen7859161
Anderson7794149
Greene7213142
Tipton684197
Coffee6206112
Gibson6140138
Dickson6053102
Cumberland6025113
Carter5877150
McMinn580188
Roane571895
Bedford5717117
Loudon553964
Lawrence552779
Jefferson5508115
Warren528173
Dyer521199
Monroe519088
Hawkins509391
Franklin464480
Fayette461471
Obion434392
Lincoln408261
Rhea408270
Cocke393291
Marshall386354
Cheatham381243
Weakley376559
Campbell372455
Giles367995
Henderson358771
Carroll345280
Hardeman336961
Macon332473
White330464
Hardin328662
Lauderdale308240
Henry297373
Marion286744
Wayne285230
Scott283242
Overton281357
Claiborne264064
Haywood263559
McNairy262749
Hickman260838
DeKalb260447
Smith251136
Grainger238046
Trousdale237321
Fentress227443
Morgan227134
Johnson213637
Chester199845
Bledsoe197110
Crockett195746
Unicoi176947
Cannon172328
Polk170321
Lake166925
Union165630
Grundy163629
Decatur153035
Sequatchie151827
Humphreys149821
Benton149739
Lewis143724
Jackson124533
Meigs124520
Stewart122624
Clay105529
Perry102227
Houston101530
Moore92915
Van Buren78620
Pickett74323
Hancock48811

Most Popular Stories

Community Events