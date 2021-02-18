Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Ted Cruz is an embarrassment to Texas

Article Image

New York Times reporter Shane Goldmacher tells CNN's Anderson Cooper that despite Sen. Ted Cruz claiming he traveled to Cancun, Mexico, to drop his children off for a vacation, the text messages his wife, Heidi Cruz, sent to neighbors and friends before the trip reveal otherwise.

Posted: Feb 18, 2021 10:00 PM
Updated: Feb 18, 2021 10:00 PM
Posted By: By James C. Moore

Two images that have been circulating on social media capture the culture and government of Texas to a T.

One is a drone video showing Stateline Boulevard, the border road that divides the two cities of Texarkana, in Texas and Arkansas. On the Arkansas side, the pavement is cleared and plowed. The Texas roadbed is buried in snow.

The other image is that of Ted Cruz, Texas' Republican junior senator, traveling to Cancún, Mexico on Wednesday, while millions of his constituents were freezing at home, many without power, water or food.

What's the matter with Texas?

I have long insisted that a kind of frontier ethic still informs life down here in the Lone Star State. The old American myth of rugged individualism and self-reliance and neighbors helping neighbors. But that doesn't explain our overwhelming distaste for government.

Almost every conservative Texas politician elected in the modern era has won by running against perceived evils in Washington and Austin. The most successful of these anti-government outsiders have settled into long careers on the public payroll, with great government benefits like health care and pensions, which the regular citizens they serve have increasingly found difficult to acquire.

Texas's attitude toward government has become deadly.

The winter storm that was too much for Cruz offers a clear example of the tragedies that can accompany policies that are too conservative to make sense, but calculated enough to make some people money.

Texas fancied itself as independent from the rest of the Union, so it built an electrical grid all its own. The entire purpose seemed to be avoiding federal regulation and keeping energy cheap. Washington would have no say about what we Texans did regarding fuel prices and service delivery. Nor would we stoop to buying or borrowing power from the rest of the country.

The real reason, of course, was profits for energy companies. Supply and demand are easier to manipulate when there are no federal laws protecting consumers and the grid. The energy industry was able to ignore warnings about winterizing its natural gas, coal, and oil-powered infrastructure. We're Texas. We don't have those problems.

Until we do. Which is just another manifestation of anti-government, fossil-fuel-fixated conservatism that denies climate change.

The Texas grid, operated by the ironically named Electric Reliability Council of Texas, (ERCOT) collapsed because it was not designed or equipped to handle extreme weather like the current deep freeze. ERCOT supplies about 90% of the state's power, but does not pay plants to be on standby for emergencies, which means electricity prices can dramatically spike during peak demand.

Our governor, Greg Abbott spread a profound lie on conservative television that frozen windmills and solar caused the power failures that left millions freezing in the dark. He blamed the Green New Deal, which does not presently exist. He failed to note that renewables make up barely more than 10% of the state's total energy supply.

Abbott's predecessor, Rick Perry, suggested that Texans would rather suffer days of blackouts than submit to Washington's oversight. He said this even as people were freezing to death in their cars and homes; at least 21 people have died. Perhaps, their final thoughts were that they were grateful to Texas for the state's superior energy independence.

In Texas, we have learned never to expect much more than entertainment from our government and politicians. In that department, we are as grand as our legend. Last August, Cruz boldly mocked California's electricity problems during their heatwave and fires, tweeting that the state was "unable to perform even the basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity."

More hilariously, Cruz ridiculed the Austin mayor for flying to a Mexican beach during Covid after urging his city's residents to stay home.

Senator Sensitive will be performing his comedy act for at least four more years.

But Ted Cruz, as Texan Jimmie Dale Gilmore sings, is "just a wave, not the water." The state's governmental infrastructure is over-populated with people who brag about a pay-as-you go government while avoiding political criticism by hiding taxes in bonded indebtedness approaching $60 billion.

The state's gas tax has not been raised since 1991, and consequently road construction is being increasingly privatized and monetized for corporations that charge onerous tolls for profit.

To constrain Washington's reach in Texas, the past two governors have refused to expand Medicaid, which leaves about 5 million residents without health insurance, including an estimated 625,000 children.

And because conservatives have an aversion to an income tax, they have made Texas over-reliant on property taxes, unless, of course, you are a corporate interest looking for a handout or huge tax abatements.

We Texans ought to be embarrassed. But Cruz has shown how our state's conservatives avoid embarrassment by being slippery and disingenuous. Caught out at the airport -- taking vacation in the midst of a pandemic and energy crisis in his home state -- Cruz later admitted to a mistake in judgment. But not before he tossed his own daughters under the wheels of the plane.

The father of the year said he wasn't abandoning his state during a deadly emergency, he was lovingly protecting his girls by escorting them to Cancun to make sure they were safe.

The people he left freezing in Texas were not.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 20°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Decatur
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: °
Fort Payne
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 483167

Reported Deaths: 9346
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson698081308
Mobile35054688
Madison31664411
Tuscaloosa23562394
Montgomery22087469
Shelby21406197
Baldwin19267253
Lee14684141
Morgan13424237
Etowah12995300
Calhoun12784264
Marshall11121195
Houston9947251
Limestone9201127
Elmore9155170
Cullman8805171
St. Clair8647211
Lauderdale8480205
DeKalb8373170
Talladega7326153
Jackson641693
Walker6384236
Autauga605084
Blount5997121
Colbert5931117
Coffee516991
Dale4549105
Russell395330
Franklin394975
Covington387798
Chilton375092
Escambia371959
Tallapoosa3458137
Clarke341347
Chambers333898
Dallas3307133
Pike289670
Lawrence278185
Marion271691
Winston243262
Bibb239957
Geneva236366
Marengo228152
Pickens219650
Barbour205349
Hale203162
Fayette195754
Butler192464
Henry179240
Cherokee175037
Monroe164637
Randolph159438
Washington153331
Crenshaw140951
Clay140353
Macon138141
Cleburne134135
Lowndes129644
Lamar128232
Wilcox119724
Bullock114333
Conecuh105823
Perry104626
Sumter97331
Greene85732
Coosa84322
Choctaw54423
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 760303

Reported Deaths: 10985
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby858131435
Davidson79924816
Knox44477553
Hamilton39277435
Rutherford37397365
Williamson24633199
Sumner20939305
Montgomery17007203
Out of TN1663493
Wilson15974205
Unassigned15528125
Sullivan13954264
Blount13778171
Washington12560225
Bradley12508132
Maury12057154
Sevier11731157
Putnam10479166
Madison9970223
Robertson8780112
Hamblen7838157
Anderson7778149
Greene7203142
Tipton684096
Coffee6193112
Gibson6141138
Dickson6044102
Cumberland6022112
Carter5862147
McMinn578788
Bedford5714117
Roane569995
Lawrence552479
Loudon551262
Jefferson5500112
Warren528273
Dyer521098
Monroe516887
Hawkins507491
Franklin462780
Fayette461871
Obion434091
Rhea407968
Lincoln407860
Cocke392691
Marshall385853
Cheatham380543
Weakley376560
Campbell371854
Giles367195
Henderson358671
Carroll345280
Hardeman337061
Macon332573
White330164
Hardin328462
Lauderdale308240
Henry297173
Marion286343
Wayne285030
Scott282841
Overton281157
Haywood263659
Claiborne261564
McNairy261549
DeKalb260847
Hickman260738
Smith250936
Trousdale237421
Grainger237345
Fentress227343
Morgan226134
Johnson213837
Chester199345
Bledsoe196810
Crockett195746
Unicoi176447
Cannon172428
Polk169621
Lake166925
Union165129
Grundy162828
Decatur153135
Sequatchie151426
Benton149639
Humphreys149621
Lewis143624
Jackson124633
Meigs124320
Stewart122624
Clay105629
Perry102227
Houston101330
Moore92915
Van Buren78720
Pickett74323
Hancock48711

Most Popular Stories

Community Events