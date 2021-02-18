Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

US will have to work double time to make up for Covid-19 vaccine weather delays, Fauci says

The progress made in the effort to get more coronavirus vaccine injections into arms has been derailed by severe weather across the country. CNN's Alexandra Field reports that vaccine supplies are running dry from New York all the way to Idaho.

Posted: Feb 18, 2021 5:00 PM
Updated: Feb 18, 2021 5:00 PM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris and Dakin Andone, CNN

The US will have to work "double time" to make up for Covid-19 vaccination delays this week caused by the winter weather that has ravaged much of the country, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"It's been slowed down in some places going to a grinding halt," Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said in an interview with MSNBC Thursday.

"We're just going to have to make up for it as soon as the weather lifts a bit, the ice melts and we can get the trucks out, and the people out and getting the vaccine into people's arms," he said. "We're going to just have to make up for it, namely do double time when this thing clears up."

A number of states have reported delays in vaccine deliveries and distribution, forcing providers to cancel or reschedule appointments for vaccinations. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Thursday said more than 2,000 vaccine sites are in areas suffering from power outages.

In some cases, the delays have resulted in providers having to cancel appointments, even as federal and state officials have worked to boost vaccination numbers by adding more vaccinators to their rosters, launching vaccine events, opening mass vaccination sites and creating partnerships with companies and pharmacies.

Fortunately, the second dose of the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna can be administered up to 6 weeks after the first, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were recommended to be administered 21 days and 28 days after the first, respectively. So, if your appointment to receive a second dose was canceled due to weather, don't panic. There's still time.

Both UPS and FedEx have told CNN they're working to get vaccines delivered.

UPS says it has "extensive contingency plans" in place to complete vaccine deliveries, despite the winter storm. Spokesperson Glenn Zaccara told CNN the company was in "regular and frequent contact" with federal agencies and vaccine manufacturers, with talks occurring "often hourly."

Meantime, FedEx said it's prioritizing coronavirus vaccine deliveries, and it's working with the parties waiting on shipments. But "prolonged severe weather is continuing to impact much of the FedEx network."

Here's how many people have been vaccinated

More than 41 million people so far have received at least their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to CDC data, while more than 16 million have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden said 600 million Covid-19 vaccine doses would be available to the country by the end of July, "enough to vaccinate every single American."

His promise echoes earlier announcements that the US was on track to have enough vaccines for 300 million Americans by the end of July.

Actually vaccinating all those people will likely take longer, per Fauci. He told CNN, "It may take an additional couple of months actually, maybe toward the end of the summer, to get everybody vaccinated."

Work also continues toward making vaccines available to younger patients.

Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine has been granted emergency use authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration for people age 16 and older, but the companies expect to start Covid-19 vaccine studies for children between the ages of 5 and 11 in the next couple months, according to a news release.

Additionally, the companies say they have plans to study the vaccine in children younger than 5 later this year.

An ongoing trial for children ages 12 to 15 is fully enrolled, and the companies say data could be submitted to regulatory authorities in the second quarter of 2021.

US has 2 tools to fight variants

It's more important than ever for Americans to continue practicing safety measures that work against the spread of the virus, health officials said Wednesday, especially as Covid-19 variants threaten to undo the progress made so far.

"The continued spread of variants that are more transmissible could jeopardize the progress we have made in the last month if we let our guard down," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing.

But by lowering the number of cases, the US will give "fewer opportunities for the variants to spread and fewer opportunities for new variants to emerge," she added.

It's a warning that's been repeated by multiple experts recently as the country's tally of variant cases keeps climbing while more state leaders are opting to loosen Covid-19 restrictions.

Among the most concerning strains is the highly contagious B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the UK, that the CDC has previously warned could become "the predominant variant in March." The agency has reported more than 1,270 cases of the variant across 41 states and Washington, DC.

But Fauci told CNN Wednesday night that the US has two powerful tools that can help against its spread and move the country further out of the pandemic's tunnel.

"The two ways that we can counter that is one, continue to do the kinds of public health interventions that we talk about all the time," he said, like the universal wearing of masks, social distancing, staying away from crowded areas and regular hand washing.

"But also, as the weeks and months go by, as you vaccinate more and more people, you have a vaccine that works against this variant," Fauci added.

Lab studies offered encouraging news this week, suggesting the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can protect against Covid-19 variants.

"So if we roll out the vaccine ... and get as many people vaccinated as quickly as we possibly can while we maintain the public health measures, we should be in good stead," Fauci said.

It won't be easy, he cautioned, because of the variant's transmissibility -- which is why "we have to act quickly on that," Fauci said.

CDC director warns against travel

Meanwhile, amid the repeated warnings for Americans to continue taking safety measures, the CDC director also urged the American public to avoid travel, even domestically.

"Don't travel," Walensky said during a JAMA livestream Wednesday, highlighting the advice is especially important because of the circulation of variants. "We really, really would advocate for not traveling right now."

Asked about whether there would be any guidance from the CDC about Covid-19 testing prior to domestic flights, Walensky said the US does not kind of tests that would make that possible.

"You shouldn't be traveling anyway," she said.

But the US has recently seen some of its busiest air travel days since the holidays.

The TSA reported it screened more than 967,000 people at airports on Monday and a further 738,000 people on Tuesday.

"If you choose to travel, please wear a mask," TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein reminded travelers in a tweet.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Decatur
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 483167

Reported Deaths: 9346
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson698081308
Mobile35054688
Madison31664411
Tuscaloosa23562394
Montgomery22087469
Shelby21406197
Baldwin19267253
Lee14684141
Morgan13424237
Etowah12995300
Calhoun12784264
Marshall11121195
Houston9947251
Limestone9201127
Elmore9155170
Cullman8805171
St. Clair8647211
Lauderdale8480205
DeKalb8373170
Talladega7326153
Jackson641693
Walker6384236
Autauga605084
Blount5997121
Colbert5931117
Coffee516991
Dale4549105
Russell395330
Franklin394975
Covington387798
Chilton375092
Escambia371959
Tallapoosa3458137
Clarke341347
Chambers333898
Dallas3307133
Pike289670
Lawrence278185
Marion271691
Winston243262
Bibb239957
Geneva236366
Marengo228152
Pickens219650
Barbour205349
Hale203162
Fayette195754
Butler192464
Henry179240
Cherokee175037
Monroe164637
Randolph159438
Washington153331
Crenshaw140951
Clay140353
Macon138141
Cleburne134135
Lowndes129644
Lamar128232
Wilcox119724
Bullock114333
Conecuh105823
Perry104626
Sumter97331
Greene85732
Coosa84322
Choctaw54423
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 760303

Reported Deaths: 10985
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby858131435
Davidson79924816
Knox44477553
Hamilton39277435
Rutherford37397365
Williamson24633199
Sumner20939305
Montgomery17007203
Out of TN1663493
Wilson15974205
Unassigned15528125
Sullivan13954264
Blount13778171
Washington12560225
Bradley12508132
Maury12057154
Sevier11731157
Putnam10479166
Madison9970223
Robertson8780112
Hamblen7838157
Anderson7778149
Greene7203142
Tipton684096
Coffee6193112
Gibson6141138
Dickson6044102
Cumberland6022112
Carter5862147
McMinn578788
Bedford5714117
Roane569995
Lawrence552479
Loudon551262
Jefferson5500112
Warren528273
Dyer521098
Monroe516887
Hawkins507491
Franklin462780
Fayette461871
Obion434091
Rhea407968
Lincoln407860
Cocke392691
Marshall385853
Cheatham380543
Weakley376560
Campbell371854
Giles367195
Henderson358671
Carroll345280
Hardeman337061
Macon332573
White330164
Hardin328462
Lauderdale308240
Henry297173
Marion286343
Wayne285030
Scott282841
Overton281157
Haywood263659
Claiborne261564
McNairy261549
DeKalb260847
Hickman260738
Smith250936
Trousdale237421
Grainger237345
Fentress227343
Morgan226134
Johnson213837
Chester199345
Bledsoe196810
Crockett195746
Unicoi176447
Cannon172428
Polk169621
Lake166925
Union165129
Grundy162828
Decatur153135
Sequatchie151426
Benton149639
Humphreys149621
Lewis143624
Jackson124633
Meigs124320
Stewart122624
Clay105629
Perry102227
Houston101330
Moore92915
Van Buren78720
Pickett74323
Hancock48711

Most Popular Stories

Community Events