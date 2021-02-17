Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The Texas crisis is not how modern life is supposed to work

CNN's Brianna Keilar corrects Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after he blamed renewable energy for power shortages during a winter storm.

Posted: Feb 17, 2021 9:00 PM
Updated: Feb 17, 2021 9:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

The US health care system has been strained near capacity by the Covid outbreak.

The US education system has been unmasked as unfair and incapable of educating all American children.

The US political system was pushed to the brink by a truth-denying would-be dictator.

Why should the electrical grid be any different?

As an American living in the 21st century, you expect to be able to flip a switch and have light, heat and the Internet, as well as to get clean water from the tap. Even in a pandemic that's disrupted so much of daily life and stopped millions of people from being able to send their kids to school.

The Texans shivering in their homes this week are the latest to find the conveniences of modern life are not as guaranteed as we've thought. The unfolding power crisis there is another reminder -- in case anyone needed it -- a year into this pandemic that cities, countries and the whole of modern civilization depend on systems that are complicated and surprisingly easy to disrupt.

FEMA is used to sending help to Texas during hurricane season. Now the federal disaster agency is sending generators to help deal with the continuing ice event that has crippled so much of the country, but most seriously messed with Texas because the Lone Star state wasn't ready for it.

People are trying to stay warm in their cars.

Fire departments are helping refill oxygen tanks.

Read this from CNN's latest report:

Jordan Orta, without power at her home in San Antonio, found herself having to sleep in her car Tuesday night with her two-year-old son because it was so cold.

"A lot of people are losing water in my area and were told that they would be shutting (the) water off for the whole city with no idea when it would be back, so we filled up pitchers and tubs," she told CNN. "I went to H-E-B yesterday and there was no water left, so if we lose water, it's all we got until who knows when."

When everything's interconnected, one kink creates repercussions down the line. That's why Covid vaccines in Florida are being affected by the Texas storm.

Auto plants around the country have seen production halt.

The pause in oil production has sent prices to a 13-month high.

But the Dow Jones Industrial Average found a new record high, somehow.

Rush Limbaugh, who changed US politics, has died

Rush Limbaugh, the conservative shock jock and aggressive provocateur who delighted in taunting Democrats and liberals for a massive radio audience and pushed Trumpism in recent years has died at 70, his wife announced on the show Wednesday.

After Limbaugh announced last year he had been diagnosed with lung cancer, then-President Donald Trump gave Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union address, a valediction for Limbaugh, who did more than anyone but Trump to make the angry and unaccepting fringes of conservatism the mainstream of the GOP.

Read the full obituary by CNN's Oliver Darcy here.

Texas blame game

If Limbaugh were here today, surely he'd be joining the chorus of Republicans and conservatives blaming wind energy -- non-winterized turbines freezing up -- for the continued power problems in Texas.

That's what Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and former Gov. Rick Perry did on Fox News Tuesday.

"This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America," Abbott said Tuesday on Sean Hannity's TV program. "Our wind and our solar got shut down, and they were collectively more than 10% of our power grid, and that thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power on a statewide basis."

Related: The phony blame game on Texas weather

An hour later Perry -- who also served as US secretary of Energy in the Trump administration -- echoed that point and argued against the Green New Deal.

Neither mentioned the less friendly fact that there were familiar failures for electricity provided by natural gas that had a larger impact on the Texas spike.

Abbott, who is up for reelection in 2022, will be hoping voters blame anybody but him for this meltdown.

He also pointed the finger at the body known as ERCOT, or, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, an independent organization that operates Texas' power grid.

Unlike the rest of the country, Texas basically seceded its electricity from the federal system, a decision being second-guessed as people freeze during blackouts when they need power most.

"This was a total failure by ERCOT," said Abbott on Tuesday. "These are the experts. These are engineers in the power industry. These aren't bureaucrats or whatever the case may be. These are specialists, and government has to rely upon on these specialists to be able to deliver in these types of situations."

Read more here.

Texas gloating about California's power problems hasn't aged well

The Hill pulled tweets from Texas lawmakers poking fun at California for its wildfires and power problems in recent years.

Problems with power are bipartisan, clearly.

My favorite of these tweets of Texans criticizing Californians is from Ted Cruz, who said, back in August:

"California is now unable to perform even basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity. Biden/Harris/AOC want to make CA's failed energy policy the national standard. Hope you don't like air conditioning!"

Cruz admitted it's not a good look today.

"I got no defense," he tweeted Wednesday with a shrugging emoji. "A blizzard strikes Texas & our state shuts down. Not good. Stay safe!"

More of a natural gas problem

None of that will help people trying to stay warm by running their cars (there have been carbon monoxide deaths).

Daniel Cohan is an associate professor of Civil and Environmental engineering at Rice and he told CNN's Brianna Keilar today it's actually a symptom of Texas being too reliant on natural gas, which requires a constant stream of gas at all times. And that failed. And the system failed. Watch it here.

"Really what we're seeing in Texas is that our energy systems fail us," he said. "I say energy systems because this goes beyond the power system which is so clearly failing us with blackouts, but seeing how vulnerable the natural gas and electricity systems are to each other when we are so reliant on natural gas for supplying both our electricity and heat."

Cohan also explained effectively why this is such a big deal.

"This is a totally unacceptable crisis for millions of people to be out of power, out of heat, for water systems to be going down now, and deadly situation for people to be so cold in their homes."

There's blame to go around, he said, and the failure by ERCOT to adequately plan for this eventuality is worthy of scrutiny.

And we've all got to think about the systems that make our lives run and think about what we'll do when they fail. Because it increasingly feels like they will.

What else?

Kroger will close stores rather than pay the hazard wage now mandated by Seattle for workers

Joe Biden clarified his stance on schools and set some goals for vaccines during his CNN town hall in Wisconsin Tuesday night. Here's a full fact check.

State lawmaker says Cuomo threatened him over nursing home death coverup scandal

Studies suggest Pfizer, Moderna vaccines are effective against variant

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 27°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 30°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 25°
Decatur
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 25°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 31°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 482488

Reported Deaths: 9257
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson697471308
Mobile35003686
Madison31649402
Tuscaloosa23548391
Montgomery22064464
Shelby21370194
Baldwin19176253
Lee14641137
Morgan13418234
Etowah12980298
Calhoun12756263
Marshall11118194
Houston9930247
Limestone9198125
Elmore9129168
Cullman8806171
St. Clair8635210
Lauderdale8479201
DeKalb8363167
Talladega7309150
Jackson641892
Walker6375238
Autauga603884
Blount5987121
Colbert5932115
Coffee516191
Dale4535105
Russell395030
Franklin394975
Covington385697
Chilton374590
Escambia371558
Tallapoosa3446134
Clarke339946
Chambers333694
Dallas3299130
Pike289368
Lawrence278184
Marion271491
Winston242762
Bibb240057
Geneva235365
Marengo227149
Pickens219550
Barbour205548
Hale202859
Fayette195651
Butler191064
Henry178840
Cherokee175037
Monroe164433
Randolph158138
Washington153431
Crenshaw140551
Clay139953
Macon137640
Cleburne134035
Lowndes129444
Lamar128332
Wilcox119424
Bullock114532
Conecuh105723
Perry104526
Sumter97030
Greene85432
Coosa84322
Choctaw54323
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 759523

Reported Deaths: 10954
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby857751433
Davidson79851814
Knox44340552
Hamilton39152432
Rutherford37335365
Williamson24612198
Sumner20912303
Montgomery16995202
Out of TN1689792
Wilson15957205
Unassigned15539124
Sullivan13914264
Blount13738169
Washington12534225
Bradley12454132
Maury12055153
Sevier11698156
Putnam10478166
Madison9966223
Robertson8773111
Hamblen7819156
Anderson7746149
Greene7197141
Tipton684196
Coffee6187112
Gibson6139138
Dickson6035102
Cumberland6017112
Carter5854147
McMinn577488
Bedford5714117
Roane569095
Lawrence552479
Jefferson5488112
Loudon548561
Warren528273
Dyer520998
Monroe515487
Hawkins506491
Franklin462279
Fayette462071
Obion433891
Lincoln407760
Rhea407268
Cocke391991
Marshall385752
Cheatham380343
Weakley376260
Campbell370654
Giles367195
Henderson358471
Carroll345180
Hardeman337061
Macon332473
White330063
Hardin328162
Lauderdale308040
Henry296473
Marion285443
Wayne284929
Scott282441
Overton280957
Haywood263658
McNairy261749
DeKalb260647
Hickman260638
Claiborne258964
Smith250936
Trousdale237321
Grainger236545
Fentress227243
Morgan225734
Johnson213537
Chester199145
Bledsoe196710
Crockett195746
Unicoi175446
Cannon172428
Polk168521
Lake166725
Union164729
Grundy162727
Decatur153035
Sequatchie151026
Benton149639
Humphreys149521
Lewis143524
Jackson124433
Meigs123920
Stewart122424
Clay105629
Perry102026
Houston101230
Moore92815
Van Buren78720
Pickett74422
Hancock48811

Most Popular Stories

Community Events