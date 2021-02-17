Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

GOP chaos -- and toxic Trump -- are a big boon to Democrats

Article Image

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says the ongoing feud between Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and former President Donald Trump has him worried about the GOP's chances in the 2022 midterms.

Posted: Feb 17, 2021 5:10 PM
Updated: Feb 17, 2021 5:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Arick Wierson and Bradley Honan

The acquittal of Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial speaks volumes about the moral fiber of the Republican senators who refused to abandon him. Even more, it shows how the former President, despite his political toxicity, still has a stranglehold on the Republican Party.

This should be an electoral bonanza for Democrats in the months and years to come.

And make no mistake, Trump is toxic.

He lost reelection decisively -- by more than seven million votes overall and by a big margin in the Electoral College. In early January, he was a pivotal factor in the two Georgia runoff election losses that cost Republicans the Senate. And don't forget Trump was also the reason Republicans lost control of the House in 2018.

You don't need to be a professional pollster to understand that Republicans are in trouble among the suburban swing voters who simply loathe Trump. Poll after poll shows this: While the GOP may continue to run up the score in crimson-red states, Democrats will be increasingly competitive in other states with educated, purplish areas, like Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and now Georgia.

For its own preservation, the GOP has every reason to figuratively lock Trump in a suitcase and throw him overboard. They had many chances and never took them. In January, they were handed what might have been the widest and easiest off-ramp of the modern political era -- they could have parted ways with a former commander in chief for inciting a bloody invasion of the Capitol that sought to overthrow American democracy.

They balked, and instead set a terrible precedent for the country, effectively dealing all future lame-duck presidents a get-out-of-jail-card for any illegal or unconstitutional actions taken in the final weeks of their presidency.

But not every Republican is beholden to Trump. The 57-43 impeachment vote had seven Republicans supporting conviction -- a testament to the highly fractured nature of the GOP. The party is caught between a more traditional wing that had enough of the 45th President and others who fear the repercussions of breaking with the party's rabid pro-Trump rank-and-file.

If Trump stays in play -- and remains the boogeyman whom most Democrats see as an existential threat to our democracy and country -- he will help keep Democrats united, easing the potentially destructive tensions between the party's progressive and centrists wings.

And if things couldn't get any worse, the House Republican caucus's failure to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene, the rabid conspiracy theorist from Georgia, from key committee assignments has already provided a bounty of content for Democratic ad makers targeting vulnerable House Republicans in swing districts.

All of this paints a less than rosy political and electoral picture for the GOP as they head into the 2022 midterms and look ahead to 2024. Their failure to amputate Trumpism will bring about more painful bloodletting for Republicans at the federal and state level in the years to come; the warning signs are all flashing bright red. As Gallup has recently recorded, nationwide approval ratings for the GOP are down -- with the largest drops among Republicans themselves, which explains the parade of Republicans leaving the party.

Those same political ad makers will have ample fodder for targeting vulnerable Republican senators as well. Of the 34 senators up for re-election in 2022, 17 are Republicans. Another three Senate races, in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, will be open seats currently held by retiring Republicans. Three of the 17 Republicans facing reelection won their last race by less than 10% back in 2016, just as Trump was coming into office.

This puts at least six GOP-controlled Senate seats in play in 2022. Of course, there may be two or three Democratic seats at risk of being flipped, but it's the GOP with a target on its back. For Republicans trying to win over a heavily suburban, educated electorate, Trump, the twice impeached President with record-low approval ratings as he left office, will drag on their races like an anvil.

Typically, a minority party tries to regain power by telling Americans how it would govern better. But whatever criticisms GOP stalwarts will lob at the Biden administration over the coming years may be drowned out by the unremitting cacophony of news about the former President's legal woes and new revelations about mismanagement and incompetence during his tenure. Voters will be constantly reminded how bad things were when the GOP was in power.

This week, the political arm of the House Republicans released a list of 47 so-called vulnerable House seats held by Democrats that they are aiming to claw back in 2022.

But how does a party that demonstrably failed to vote for impeachment in the House and failed to convict Trump not once, but twice in the Senate, and one that must operate in the shadow of a leader saddled by a laundry list of legal woes expects that will play in the purple-tinged swingy suburbs that are the focus of many of these targeted House seats? Not well, we predict.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 24°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 30°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 24°
Decatur
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 22°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 482488

Reported Deaths: 9257
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson697471308
Mobile35003686
Madison31649402
Tuscaloosa23548391
Montgomery22064464
Shelby21370194
Baldwin19176253
Lee14641137
Morgan13418234
Etowah12980298
Calhoun12756263
Marshall11118194
Houston9930247
Limestone9198125
Elmore9129168
Cullman8806171
St. Clair8635210
Lauderdale8479201
DeKalb8363167
Talladega7309150
Jackson641892
Walker6375238
Autauga603884
Blount5987121
Colbert5932115
Coffee516191
Dale4535105
Russell395030
Franklin394975
Covington385697
Chilton374590
Escambia371558
Tallapoosa3446134
Clarke339946
Chambers333694
Dallas3299130
Pike289368
Lawrence278184
Marion271491
Winston242762
Bibb240057
Geneva235365
Marengo227149
Pickens219550
Barbour205548
Hale202859
Fayette195651
Butler191064
Henry178840
Cherokee175037
Monroe164433
Randolph158138
Washington153431
Crenshaw140551
Clay139953
Macon137640
Cleburne134035
Lowndes129444
Lamar128332
Wilcox119424
Bullock114532
Conecuh105723
Perry104526
Sumter97030
Greene85432
Coosa84322
Choctaw54323
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 759523

Reported Deaths: 10954
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby857751433
Davidson79851814
Knox44340552
Hamilton39152432
Rutherford37335365
Williamson24612198
Sumner20912303
Montgomery16995202
Out of TN1689792
Wilson15957205
Unassigned15539124
Sullivan13914264
Blount13738169
Washington12534225
Bradley12454132
Maury12055153
Sevier11698156
Putnam10478166
Madison9966223
Robertson8773111
Hamblen7819156
Anderson7746149
Greene7197141
Tipton684196
Coffee6187112
Gibson6139138
Dickson6035102
Cumberland6017112
Carter5854147
McMinn577488
Bedford5714117
Roane569095
Lawrence552479
Jefferson5488112
Loudon548561
Warren528273
Dyer520998
Monroe515487
Hawkins506491
Franklin462279
Fayette462071
Obion433891
Lincoln407760
Rhea407268
Cocke391991
Marshall385752
Cheatham380343
Weakley376260
Campbell370654
Giles367195
Henderson358471
Carroll345180
Hardeman337061
Macon332473
White330063
Hardin328162
Lauderdale308040
Henry296473
Marion285443
Wayne284929
Scott282441
Overton280957
Haywood263658
McNairy261749
DeKalb260647
Hickman260638
Claiborne258964
Smith250936
Trousdale237321
Grainger236545
Fentress227243
Morgan225734
Johnson213537
Chester199145
Bledsoe196710
Crockett195746
Unicoi175446
Cannon172428
Polk168521
Lake166725
Union164729
Grundy162727
Decatur153035
Sequatchie151026
Benton149639
Humphreys149521
Lewis143524
Jackson124433
Meigs123920
Stewart122424
Clay105629
Perry102026
Houston101230
Moore92815
Van Buren78720
Pickett74422
Hancock48811

Most Popular Stories

Community Events