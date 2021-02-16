Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

6 takeaways from Joe Biden's CNN town hall

During a CNN town hall, President Joe Biden said teachers and other school workers "should be on the list of preferred to get a vaccination."

Posted: Feb 16, 2021 10:50 PM
Updated: Feb 16, 2021 10:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

President Joe Biden took part in his first town hall since entering the White House last month, answering questions from CNN's Anderson Cooper (and audience members) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

I watched, took notes and have some thoughts about what mattered most -- and why. My takeaways are below.

1. A hard deadline on vaccinations: Less than five minutes into the town hall, Biden made a promise that will be the big news not just tomorrow but for months to come: He said that "by the end of July, we'll have over 600 million doses, enough to vaccinate every single American." That pledge sets the clock ticking on Biden and his administration's efforts to ensure that every single person in America who wants a vaccine will have one by the end of July. (Biden also said he expected there to be 400 million doses by the end of May. And he set another goal: That things would be largely back to normal in the United States by next Christmas.) It's worth noting that this is a change from Biden's previous pledge from last month that everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by the "spring." Biden laid the blame for the need to push that timeline at the feet of the Trump administration, insisting that his predecessor "wasted so much time" in dealing with the virus.

2. Clearing up the school reopening question: Biden's press shop got into a bit of hot water over the last week by claiming that schools opening one day a week would count toward his pledge to open the majority of schools within his first 100 days in office. Critics, rightly, pointed out that it appeared as a bit of a cop-out, since most parents, desperate after almost a year of virtual learning, don't see one day of school a week as anything close to normal. Biden blamed the confusion on a "mistake in communication," insisting that he believes that a majority of students from kindergarten to 8th grade would be back in school -- with "many" of them going five days a week.

3. Biden as comforter in chief: Perhaps the biggest contrast between Biden and the man he replaced in office is empathy. Former President Donald Trump had none; Biden is all empathy, wearing his heart on his sleeve. The town hall format played to Biden's strength in that regard -- and provided a stark reminder of just how radically different Trump was from any one who came before (or after) him in the office. Biden told several questioners to talk to him after the town hall in order to help deal with their specific problems. And in one striking exchange, a mother with her 8-year-old daughter stood up and asked Biden what to tell kids who are worried about getting Covid and dying. "Don't be scared, honey," the President old the little girl, speaking directly to her as he told her that kids don't usually get the coronavirus, and when they do they very rarely pass it on. It was a grace note -- and one that would have been unimaginable during Trump's presidency.

4. The end of (talking about) Trump: Biden did his best not to mention the former President by name. (Biden's preferred way to name Trump without naming him was to refer to the 45th President as "the former guy.") When asked direct questions about Trump -- on his impeachment, on his meddling in the Justice Department -- Biden was even more blunt about his views on the man he beat last November. "I'm tired of talking about Donald Trump," Biden said at one point. At another, he said this: "For four years, all that's been in the news is Trump. The next four years, I want to make sure all the news is the American people." (That line drew applause from the socially distanced audience.) What Biden clearly believes is that the best way to deal with Trump is to rob him of the media oxygen he so badly craves. The less Biden talks about Trump, the less attention Trump gets. It's a solid theory -- especially when you consider that Trump has been de-platformed from Twitter and Facebook. (It's also the strategy that likely led Senate Democrats to back away from their move to call witnesses in Trump's impeachment trial last weekend.)

5. A radical view on polarization: Despite study after study that shows that both Congress and the nation as a whole are more deeply divided along party lines than ever before, Biden insisted that we're not. "The nation is not divided," he argued. "You have fringes on both ends." Er, OK. I know that Biden believes that things will return to normal the longer we get from Trump being president -- and that he is uniquely situated to make bipartisanship a thing again. He campaigned on it. And he believes he won, at least in part, on that message. Maybe! But there's very, very little evidence so far in his term -- and yes, of course it's early! -- that suggests the Republican Party's elected officials are ready to renounce their Trump-y ways. And there's even less evidence that the GOP base wants anything other than Trump. A Quinnipiac University poll released earlier on Tuesday showed that 75% of Republicans want Trump to play a "prominent" role in the party.

6. A rambling man: Biden spent decades in the Senate prior to being chosen by former President Barack Obama to serve as vice president. And it showed on Tuesday night, as Biden gave long and winding answers to a number of the questions posed -- especially when it came to race and policing as well as how his administration would set policy in regard to China. In some cases he delved deep into policy, in other cases his answers were harder to follow. While Biden repeatedly apologized for going on too long in his answers, it never really stopped him from going on (and on).

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Mostly Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 4°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 12°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 7°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
17° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 9°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 18°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 481605

Reported Deaths: 9244
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson695991298
Mobile34951684
Madison31593402
Tuscaloosa23505391
Montgomery22008464
Shelby21326194
Baldwin19136252
Lee14622137
Morgan13407234
Etowah12966298
Calhoun12725263
Marshall11105194
Houston9919247
Limestone9190125
Elmore9110168
Cullman8802171
St. Clair8608210
Lauderdale8476201
DeKalb8355167
Talladega7284150
Jackson641792
Walker6366238
Autauga602484
Blount5973121
Colbert5931115
Coffee515591
Dale4524105
Franklin394775
Russell394630
Covington383097
Chilton373990
Escambia370758
Tallapoosa3428134
Clarke339746
Chambers332594
Dallas3285130
Pike288668
Lawrence278084
Marion270991
Winston242562
Bibb239757
Geneva235065
Marengo226849
Pickens219450
Barbour204448
Hale202459
Fayette195351
Butler190564
Henry178640
Cherokee174537
Monroe164433
Randolph158038
Washington153231
Crenshaw140051
Clay139453
Macon137040
Cleburne133635
Lowndes128844
Lamar128132
Wilcox119324
Bullock114232
Conecuh105223
Perry104226
Sumter96930
Greene85232
Coosa84022
Choctaw54323
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 758561

Reported Deaths: 10937
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby854741432
Davidson79542811
Knox44168550
Hamilton39044431
Rutherford37217363
Williamson24549198
Sumner20884303
Montgomery16973201
Out of TN1684491
Unassigned16834130
Wilson15948205
Sullivan13865263
Blount13695169
Washington12523225
Bradley12396131
Maury12037153
Sevier11674154
Putnam10477166
Madison9944222
Robertson8742110
Hamblen7788156
Anderson7708149
Greene7186140
Tipton682196
Coffee6163112
Gibson6116138
Dickson6026102
Cumberland6003112
Carter5838147
McMinn575088
Bedford5712117
Roane567895
Lawrence551079
Loudon547061
Jefferson5458112
Warren528273
Dyer518898
Monroe514587
Hawkins505191
Franklin461679
Fayette460771
Obion432891
Lincoln407460
Rhea406668
Cocke390590
Marshall385052
Cheatham380141
Weakley372858
Campbell369054
Giles364395
Henderson357971
Carroll343980
Hardeman334561
Macon332173
White329763
Hardin326662
Lauderdale307940
Henry294673
Wayne284529
Marion283444
Overton280457
Scott277241
Haywood262958
McNairy260949
DeKalb260347
Claiborne258865
Hickman257738
Smith250836
Trousdale237321
Grainger235445
Fentress226643
Morgan224134
Johnson213337
Chester199045
Bledsoe196410
Crockett194946
Unicoi175346
Cannon172228
Polk167621
Lake166324
Union164228
Grundy161127
Decatur153035
Sequatchie150226
Humphreys148821
Benton147339
Lewis143024
Jackson124233
Meigs124020
Stewart122124
Clay105629
Perry102026
Houston101030
Moore92615
Van Buren78320
Pickett74422
Hancock48711

Most Popular Stories

Community Events