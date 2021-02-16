Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A new Biden plan could end a troubling chapter in US history. Here's what we know

President Joe Biden's immigration plan includes reuniting families that were separated at the border and providing a path to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants in the country.

Posted: Feb 16, 2021 3:10 PM
Updated: Feb 16, 2021 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Catherine E. Shoichet, CNN

The crisis that began when the Trump administration separated thousands of migrant families at the border still isn't over.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed an executive order forming a task force that could bring this chapter in US history to a close. Its mission: to reunite parents and children who remain separated.

The effort, he said, aims to "remove the stain" on the country's reputation for the harm the separations caused.

For years, CNN has been telling the stories of families who were targeted by the policy.

Moms like Beata Mejia, who sued to reunite with her son after the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy tore them apart. Children like Alejandro, who struggled to readjust to life after suffering trauma he never expected. And the lengthy courtroom battles to bring families back together.

There are so many troubling details in the stories we do know about the family separations policy and its aftermath. And there are still so many stories that we don't know yet.

Here's a recap of how we got here, what we know and what we don't:

We know...

During the Trump administration thousands of migrant children were separated from their parents.

The head of Homeland Security first floated the idea during a 2017 interview on CNN.

Even after starting a pilot program separating families, officials denied anything out of the ordinary was going on.

When the separations happened, children screamed and cried. Some believed their parents had abandoned them.

Sometimes the parents weren't given a chance to say goodbye.

The president of the American Academy of Pediatrics called it "government-sanctioned child abuse."

The government separated families without any plan for reuniting them.

Behind the scenes officials who raised concerns weren't heeded.

A federal judge found the government did a better job of tracking property than tracking migrant children.

Parents wrote desperate letters, begging for help.

The government dodged questions about what it was doing and was slow to release data.

Protesters poured into the streets.

As criticism mounted, first lady Melania Trump headed to the border wearing a jacket that said, "I really don't care, do U?"

President Trump signed an executive order largely ending the policy after a massive public outcry.

A federal judge's order forced the government to reunite the separated families who were still in government custody in June 2018. That led to more than 2,100 children being reunited with their parents.

Tearful reunions took place in airports and other locations across the country.

Families have filed lawsuits asking for millions of dollars in damages, saying their children are still showing signs of separation anxiety and trauma years later.

A later court order forced the government to reveal how many children had been separated from their parents by the Trump administration before June 2018. The latest estimate: More than 1,100.

Search teams are still looking for hundreds of deported parents from this group.

President Biden has promised to do more to help these families.

First lady Jill Biden plans to take an active role in the effort.

Advocates say the government should help with something even more important: bringing deported parents back to the United States and giving them the chance to stay.

We don't know...

• ... where the parents of 611 children are.

• ... if they know what happened to their children.

• ... whether these families will ever be reunited.

... what a new government task force will do about it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 11°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 20°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 9°
Decatur
Cloudy
17° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 7°
Fort Payne
Mostly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 13°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 481605

Reported Deaths: 9244
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson695991298
Mobile34951684
Madison31593402
Tuscaloosa23505391
Montgomery22008464
Shelby21326194
Baldwin19136252
Lee14622137
Morgan13407234
Etowah12966298
Calhoun12725263
Marshall11105194
Houston9919247
Limestone9190125
Elmore9110168
Cullman8802171
St. Clair8608210
Lauderdale8476201
DeKalb8355167
Talladega7284150
Jackson641792
Walker6366238
Autauga602484
Blount5973121
Colbert5931115
Coffee515591
Dale4524105
Franklin394775
Russell394630
Covington383097
Chilton373990
Escambia370758
Tallapoosa3428134
Clarke339746
Chambers332594
Dallas3285130
Pike288668
Lawrence278084
Marion270991
Winston242562
Bibb239757
Geneva235065
Marengo226849
Pickens219450
Barbour204448
Hale202459
Fayette195351
Butler190564
Henry178640
Cherokee174537
Monroe164433
Randolph158038
Washington153231
Crenshaw140051
Clay139453
Macon137040
Cleburne133635
Lowndes128844
Lamar128132
Wilcox119324
Bullock114232
Conecuh105223
Perry104226
Sumter96930
Greene85232
Coosa84022
Choctaw54323
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 758561

Reported Deaths: 10937
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby854741432
Davidson79542811
Knox44168550
Hamilton39044431
Rutherford37217363
Williamson24549198
Sumner20884303
Montgomery16973201
Out of TN1684491
Unassigned16834130
Wilson15948205
Sullivan13865263
Blount13695169
Washington12523225
Bradley12396131
Maury12037153
Sevier11674154
Putnam10477166
Madison9944222
Robertson8742110
Hamblen7788156
Anderson7708149
Greene7186140
Tipton682196
Coffee6163112
Gibson6116138
Dickson6026102
Cumberland6003112
Carter5838147
McMinn575088
Bedford5712117
Roane567895
Lawrence551079
Loudon547061
Jefferson5458112
Warren528273
Dyer518898
Monroe514587
Hawkins505191
Franklin461679
Fayette460771
Obion432891
Lincoln407460
Rhea406668
Cocke390590
Marshall385052
Cheatham380141
Weakley372858
Campbell369054
Giles364395
Henderson357971
Carroll343980
Hardeman334561
Macon332173
White329763
Hardin326662
Lauderdale307940
Henry294673
Wayne284529
Marion283444
Overton280457
Scott277241
Haywood262958
McNairy260949
DeKalb260347
Claiborne258865
Hickman257738
Smith250836
Trousdale237321
Grainger235445
Fentress226643
Morgan224134
Johnson213337
Chester199045
Bledsoe196410
Crockett194946
Unicoi175346
Cannon172228
Polk167621
Lake166324
Union164228
Grundy161127
Decatur153035
Sequatchie150226
Humphreys148821
Benton147339
Lewis143024
Jackson124233
Meigs124020
Stewart122124
Clay105629
Perry102026
Houston101030
Moore92615
Van Buren78320
Pickett74422
Hancock48711

Most Popular Stories

Community Events