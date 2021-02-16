Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Chris Harrison controversy puts 'Bachelor' race issues back in the spotlight

Former "Bachelorette" star and "Extra" correspondent Rachel Lindsay speaks out on her interview with "Bachelor" host Chris Harrison, in which he defended current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell after she came under scrutiny for photos that have surfaced of her at an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018.

Posted: Feb 16, 2021 6:00 AM
Updated: Feb 16, 2021 6:00 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France and Chloe Melas, CNN

Chris Harrison's announcement that he would step aside as the host of "The Bachelor" for an undetermined length of time following controversial remarks he made has reignited conversation about the reality franchise's problematic history regarding issues of race and diversity.

Harrison was being interviewed by Rachel Lindsay, a current Extra host and former star of 2017's "The Bachelorette," when he defended a current contestant who was reportedly photographed at an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018.

Harrison has since apologized, writing on his Instagram that he was "deeply remorseful" for the pain and damage his "ignorance" had brought to his "friends, colleagues and strangers alike," before announcing he would take a "period of time" away from his hosting duties during this "historic season" of "The Bachelor," which features the show's first Black lead, Matt James.

The franchise, which debuted in 2002, did not cast a person of color as its lead until Lindsay, who is Black. Now, she has said she no longer wants to be associated with the series.

"I'm exhausted. I have truly had enough," Lindsay said on the latest episode of her Higher Learning podcast following her interview with Harrison. "How much more do I want to be affiliated with this? I said I was gonna leave if they didn't have leads of color. Okay, they did that, and they made some other changes. They hired a diversity consultant. Who didn't attend the class? Did Chris Harrison not sit through that? I can't take it anymore. I'm contractually bound in some ways. But when it's up, I am too."

When James was cast as "The Bachelor" last summer, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said in a statement, "We know we have a responsibility to make sure the love stories we're seeing onscreen are representative of the world we live in, and we are proudly in service to our audience."

His casting followed a Change.org petition calling on ABC and Warner Bros., which produces "The Bachelor," to improve diversity on the series and its spinoff shows.

"The franchise, and all those who represent it, should reflect and honor the racial diversity of our country--both in front of and behind the camera," the petition read. (Like CNN, Warner Bros. is part of WarnerMedia.)

Following Harrison's interview with Lindsay, contestants on the current season of "The Bachelor" released a joint statement on Instagram, writing in part, "We are the women of Bachelor Season 25. Twenty-five women who identify as BIPOC [Black, Indigenous, People of Color] were cast on this historic season that was meant to represent change. We are deeply disappointed and want to make it clear that we denounce any defense of racism. Any defense of racist behavior denies the lived and continued experiences of BIPOC individuals. These experiences are not to be exploited or tokenized."

Despite the addition of more contestants of color in recent seasons -- and the casting of Juan Pablo Galavis, who is Latino, as Season 18's "Bachelor" -- both critics and fans of the franchise have said work toward progress remains.

Harrison, for his part, suggested he agrees.

"I am dedicated to getting educated on a more profound and productive level than ever before," Harrison said in his statement. "I want to ensure our cast and crew members, to my friends, colleagues and our fans: this is not just a moment, but a commitment to much greater understanding that I will actively make every day."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
12° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 3°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
13° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 0°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
13° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 0°
Decatur
Cloudy
13° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 0°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
17° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 5°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 481605

Reported Deaths: 9244
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson695991298
Mobile34951684
Madison31593402
Tuscaloosa23505391
Montgomery22008464
Shelby21326194
Baldwin19136252
Lee14622137
Morgan13407234
Etowah12966298
Calhoun12725263
Marshall11105194
Houston9919247
Limestone9190125
Elmore9110168
Cullman8802171
St. Clair8608210
Lauderdale8476201
DeKalb8355167
Talladega7284150
Jackson641792
Walker6366238
Autauga602484
Blount5973121
Colbert5931115
Coffee515591
Dale4524105
Franklin394775
Russell394630
Covington383097
Chilton373990
Escambia370758
Tallapoosa3428134
Clarke339746
Chambers332594
Dallas3285130
Pike288668
Lawrence278084
Marion270991
Winston242562
Bibb239757
Geneva235065
Marengo226849
Pickens219450
Barbour204448
Hale202459
Fayette195351
Butler190564
Henry178640
Cherokee174537
Monroe164433
Randolph158038
Washington153231
Crenshaw140051
Clay139453
Macon137040
Cleburne133635
Lowndes128844
Lamar128132
Wilcox119324
Bullock114232
Conecuh105223
Perry104226
Sumter96930
Greene85232
Coosa84022
Choctaw54323
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 758561

Reported Deaths: 10937
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby854741432
Davidson79542811
Knox44168550
Hamilton39044431
Rutherford37217363
Williamson24549198
Sumner20884303
Montgomery16973201
Out of TN1684491
Unassigned16834130
Wilson15948205
Sullivan13865263
Blount13695169
Washington12523225
Bradley12396131
Maury12037153
Sevier11674154
Putnam10477166
Madison9944222
Robertson8742110
Hamblen7788156
Anderson7708149
Greene7186140
Tipton682196
Coffee6163112
Gibson6116138
Dickson6026102
Cumberland6003112
Carter5838147
McMinn575088
Bedford5712117
Roane567895
Lawrence551079
Loudon547061
Jefferson5458112
Warren528273
Dyer518898
Monroe514587
Hawkins505191
Franklin461679
Fayette460771
Obion432891
Lincoln407460
Rhea406668
Cocke390590
Marshall385052
Cheatham380141
Weakley372858
Campbell369054
Giles364395
Henderson357971
Carroll343980
Hardeman334561
Macon332173
White329763
Hardin326662
Lauderdale307940
Henry294673
Wayne284529
Marion283444
Overton280457
Scott277241
Haywood262958
McNairy260949
DeKalb260347
Claiborne258865
Hickman257738
Smith250836
Trousdale237321
Grainger235445
Fentress226643
Morgan224134
Johnson213337
Chester199045
Bledsoe196410
Crockett194946
Unicoi175346
Cannon172228
Polk167621
Lake166324
Union164228
Grundy161127
Decatur153035
Sequatchie150226
Humphreys148821
Benton147339
Lewis143024
Jackson124233
Meigs124020
Stewart122124
Clay105629
Perry102026
Houston101030
Moore92615
Van Buren78320
Pickett74422
Hancock48711

Most Popular Stories

Community Events