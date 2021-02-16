Clear
Joe Biden confronts a leadership moment

CNN's Jeff Zeleny speaks to voters in Wisconsin about Biden's presidency compared to Trump's ahead of Biden's town hall in Milwaukee.

Posted: Feb 16, 2021 1:20 AM
Updated: Feb 16, 2021 1:20 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

An exhausted and impatient nation needs the kind of clarity and leadership only a president can provide as the coronavirus pandemic reaches a potentially decisive stage.

President Joe Biden's responsibilities go far beyond the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 rescue plan on the launchpad in Congress, a federal effort to swiftly accelerate vaccines and a push to get more relief to millions of unemployed.

There have been some signs in recent weeks that an injection of new White House urgency has improved the organization of the anti-Covid-19 effort and coordination with state governors who cried out for months for help.

But on his first official trip outside Washington on Tuesday to Wisconsin, highlighted by a presidential appearance at a CNN town hall at 9 p.m. ET, Biden faces urgent questions about how much of normal life can resume in the months to come.

After four weeks in the White House -- which his team used to understand the full scope of Donald Trump's negligence on the pandemic while Washington was consumed by the ex-President impeachment trial -- Biden is now in a position to assume responsibility and, if necessary, blame for the federal effort.

With millions of parents anguished over the plight of their kids -- many of whom haven't attended in-person classes for a year, he is under pressure to set expectations on school openings that his team has so far struggled to provide.

The country wants to know whether a swift fall in new infections after a holiday surge is the start of the end of the nightmare. Can the White House speed up its promise for sufficient vaccine doses for everyone by the end of summer? Or should we brace for yet another wave of sickness and death because of proliferating variants may challenge the effectiveness of the program?

And how do states balance political and economic pressure to lift restrictions on businesses such as restaurants as cases ease, knowing that letting up could give a mutating pathogen a new opening? Trump's irresponsible pressure for a swift reopening last year for his own political reasons helped cause a horrible summer surge across the Sun Belt. Yet with many governors from both parties desperate to restore freedoms, an attempt by Biden to counsel patience could cause further political discord.

Steeling national resolve

Biden also faces a more fundamental task that falls to presidents in times of crisis. He must craft a national narrative about the current scale of the challenge and chart a path to the light in a way that might restore morale amid the darkest winter of modern times.

With nearly half a millions citizens dead, he leads a country emotionally and mentally beaten down by nearly a year of isolation and separation. The psychological pressure is exacerbated by the fear of contracting Covid-19 experienced by anyone on an errand as simple as going to the supermarket.

It's much worse for essential and manual workers who lack the luxury of working from home.

Biden is well suited to the pastoral aspects of the presidency, after enduring a life of tragedy. But the test he faces in summoning national resolve and is more daunting than for any new president since Franklin Roosevelt.

Four weeks ago, in his inaugural address, Biden sought to steel Americans for the fight ahead, to instill hope that it would be inevitably won and to call for unity, without which he argued a rebound was impossible.

Tuesday's town hall will also give the President a first chance to publicly address the aftermath of the impeachment trial.

After keeping his distance from the drama in the Senate, Biden bought himself the room to perform a healing role in its wake. In a written statement on Saturday, he pleaded with Americans to "end this uncivil war and health the very soul of our nation."

Hope or a false dawn?

Biden does have good news to share. A total of 39 states are showing downward trends in Covid-19 infections. Compared to a month ago, the US is recording 58% fewer new cases of the coronavirus. On Sunday, the country recorded nearly 65,000 new cases. The last time that number was between 60,000 and 70,000 was at the end of October, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

While deaths are averaging a staggering 3,000 a day, those figures are expected to soon start falling as well since fatalities are a lagging indicator. Medical experts put the improving picture down to the easing of the Thanksgiving and Christmas and New Year holiday spike in infections. Social distancing measures may also be having an effect, but it's probably too early to conclude that vaccinations being rolled out are a major contributor.

But there is sign of hope here as well. Daily inoculation totals are now around 1.6 million. A total of 70 million doses have been distributed. More than 53 million have been administered -- though only 4.3% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Still, Biden's administration is on track to exceed his promise to get 100 million vaccines in arms by the end of his first 100 days in office.

But in a crisis this dire, every hour brings new challenges.

While Biden has restored almost daily briefings by government scientists, which were missing for many months under Trump, a proliferation of voices have sometimes caused confusion. This has increased pressure for clear and realistic messaging from the President. Biden's dialogue with the country has been complicated by the strict Covid-19 restrictions taken by his team, partly to set an example for Americans, that have curtailed his travel.

In normal times, the new president might have been expected to make an address to a Joint Session of Congress by now -- a priceless chance to put some policy meat on the more aspirational rhetoric of his inaugural address.

Confusion on schools and vaccinations

One area that still needs work is the coordination between Washington and the states. The bipartisan National Governors Association wrote to Biden asking for clarity on who can get vaccinated and when as well as broader issues related to distribution.

"Due to the anxiety created by the demand and supply of the vaccine, it is imperative that the American people fully understand the process," the letter said, and included a complaint that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting on vaccines distributed to states and administered was confusing the public.

The association warned of similar uncertainty surrounding the federal government's dispatch of vaccines direct to pharmacies.

The question of school opening also remains deeply hazy. And some Republicans, eager to reverse Democratic gains in the suburbs in the 2020 elections, have seized the frustration of parents, accusing the White House of cowering before powerful teachers unions.

In the latest iteration of the White House position last week, press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden was committed to making sure schools are open five days a week once safety measures are in place. Earlier in the week she appeared to set the target for success at one day a week. The message from the CDC has often been difficult to understand as well. Last week, the agency released a new five step strategy to get schools back to in-person instruction -- including wearing of masks and social distancing, but insisted it was not mandating that schools should open.

A CNN analysis of federal data on Monday showed that 89% of children in the US live in a county considered a red zone for Covid-19 infection. If proper mitigation cannot be carried out in such areas, high school and middle school kids should remain in virtual learning, according to CDC guidelines. And on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that though teacher vaccinations were not a "prerequisite" for a return to school, the guidance suggested that those with high risk conditions should be prioritized or have virtual learning options.

Education is an issue that is as much the responsibility of the states and local jurisdictions as the federal government. Those local authorities badly need the tens of billions in funding included in the Covid-19 rescue plan to make schools safe.

But Biden did run for office stressing his capacity to overhaul the chaotic and neglectful approach to the pandemic of the Trump administration. Problems that others can't solve end up on the President's desk. And it is indisputable now, that there is massive confusion about how and when schools will reopen.

Schools are a totemic issue for many Americans -- and are also crucial to freeing up parents to return to the work force to ease the economic crash. If Biden can get America's kids back in class safely, he would make huge strides towards lifting the national mood -- and making a success of the early months of his administration.

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 480931

Reported Deaths: 9242
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson695141298
Mobile34840682
Madison31538402
Tuscaloosa23476391
Montgomery21973464
Shelby21277194
Baldwin19105252
Lee14608137
Morgan13395234
Etowah12954298
Calhoun12700263
Marshall11102194
Houston9892247
Limestone9173125
Elmore9100168
Cullman8797171
St. Clair8598210
Lauderdale8471201
DeKalb8352167
Talladega7276150
Jackson641392
Walker6360238
Autauga602384
Blount5961121
Colbert5930115
Coffee514991
Dale4521105
Franklin394775
Russell394630
Covington382897
Chilton373190
Escambia370658
Tallapoosa3426134
Clarke339146
Chambers332194
Dallas3282130
Pike288468
Lawrence277784
Marion270691
Winston242462
Bibb239557
Geneva235065
Marengo225949
Pickens218650
Barbour204248
Hale202459
Fayette194251
Butler190264
Henry178340
Cherokee174437
Monroe164433
Randolph157738
Washington152831
Crenshaw139651
Clay139353
Macon137040
Cleburne133535
Lowndes128744
Lamar128132
Wilcox119024
Bullock114232
Conecuh105023
Perry104226
Sumter96930
Greene85132
Coosa83922
Choctaw54323
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 757418

Reported Deaths: 10933
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby850921432
Davidson79178809
Knox43947548
Hamilton38925429
Rutherford37063362
Williamson24477198
Sumner20843303
Unassigned18254136
Montgomery16937201
Out of TN1679791
Wilson15921205
Sullivan13823263
Blount13655169
Washington12513224
Bradley12349131
Maury12027153
Sevier11646154
Putnam10471166
Madison9925222
Robertson8703109
Hamblen7751156
Anderson7675149
Greene7177140
Tipton680996
Coffee6148112
Gibson6095138
Dickson6018102
Cumberland5984112
Carter5833147
McMinn572288
Bedford5700117
Roane566495
Lawrence550279
Loudon545761
Jefferson5419112
Warren527673
Dyer516797
Monroe513187
Hawkins505091
Franklin460379
Fayette458671
Obion430691
Lincoln407060
Rhea406068
Cocke388190
Marshall384752
Cheatham379341
Weakley371058
Campbell366854
Giles363095
Henderson357471
Carroll341380
Macon331973
Hardeman331561
White329263
Hardin325262
Lauderdale307640
Henry291973
Wayne283829
Marion280644
Overton279257
Scott273041
Haywood261358
DeKalb260047
McNairy259849
Claiborne257965
Hickman255438
Smith250236
Trousdale237321
Grainger234545
Fentress225943
Morgan223334
Johnson213237
Chester198445
Bledsoe196110
Crockett193946
Unicoi174746
Cannon172128
Polk166721
Lake166324
Union164328
Grundy159927
Decatur152935
Sequatchie150026
Humphreys148421
Benton145239
Lewis142924
Jackson123833
Meigs123720
Stewart122024
Clay105629
Perry101726
Houston101030
Moore92115
Van Buren77920
Pickett74422
Hancock48611

