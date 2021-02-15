Clear
SEVERE WX : Ice Storm Warning View Alerts

First Black woman to lead WTO says she will prioritize fair trade, access to Covid-19 vaccines

Incoming head of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and former Australian PM Julia Gillard discuss their new book "Women and Leadership".

Posted: Feb 15, 2021 10:00 AM
Updated: Feb 15, 2021 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Nimi Princewill, CNN Business

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was confirmed as director-general of the World Trade Organization on Monday, becoming the first woman and the first African to lead the global trade body.

Okonjo-Iweala was appointed by the WTO after the last remaining rival candidate, South Korean trade minister Yoo Myung-hee, withdrew from the race. She will take up her post on March 1, initially for a term that runs until August 2025.

An economist and former finance minister of Nigeria, Okonjo-Iweala enjoyed broad support from WTO members including the European Union, China, Japan and Australia. The United States, under the Trump administration, had favored Yoo.

'Deep reforms'

The WTO was established in 1995 with the aim of promoting open trade for the benefit of all. It negotiates and administers rules for international trade and tries to resolve disputes among its 164 members.

But the organization has struggled to prevent trade spats among member states, most notably the United States and China. The Geneva-based body has been without a permanent director general since Roberto Azevêdo stepped down a year earlier than planned in August.

Okonjo-Iweala has acknowledged the need for reform.

"It feels exciting and it feels daunting at the same time. I look forward to the challenge ... deep reforms are needed to rebrand and reposition the organization," she said during an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour.

Okonjo-Iweala said ramping up global efforts to combat Covid-19 was also a priority.

"One of ... top priorities that I have, that I'm passionate about, is how can trade and the WTO play a stronger role in bringing solutions to the Covid-19 pandemic, both on the health side but also on the economic side," she told CNN.

Okonjo-Iweala said that while economic recovery was reliant on trade, solving public health challenges also required "good trade."

Okonjo-Iweala spent 25 years at the World Bank as a development economist, rising to the position of managing director. She also chaired the board of Gavi, which is helping to distribute coronavirus vaccines globally, stepping down at the end of her term in December.

In response to concerns that rich countries are not doing enough to share vaccines, Okonjo-Iweala said that the WTO needs "rules that will allow access and equity for vaccines, and therapeutics and diagnostics."

"That's a big issue for me, how do we get the solutions to the present pandemic?" she said during the interview.

Paul Kagame, the president of Rwanda, had expressed worries that developing countries are unable to access adequate vaccine supplies for their citizens.

"Rich and powerful nations have rushed to lock up supply of multiple vaccine candidates," Kagame said in a Guardian newspaper op-ed published on February 7.

"Worse, some are hoarding vaccines — purchasing many times more doses than they need. This leaves African and other developing countries either far behind in the vaccine queue, or not in it at all," the Rwanda president added.

Okonjo-Iweala's appointment has been hailed as a significant achievement by people in her native Nigeria and an #ankaraarmy — referring to the distinctive African print she wears — has already formed online.

One user tweeted: "Hillary [Clinton] had a pant suit army. We are going to create an #AnkaraArmy for NOI! Get ready, the date is February 15th..."

— Hanna Ziady and Charles Riley contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Decatur
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 480931

Reported Deaths: 9242
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson695141298
Mobile34840682
Madison31538402
Tuscaloosa23476391
Montgomery21973464
Shelby21277194
Baldwin19105252
Lee14608137
Morgan13395234
Etowah12954298
Calhoun12700263
Marshall11102194
Houston9892247
Limestone9173125
Elmore9100168
Cullman8797171
St. Clair8598210
Lauderdale8471201
DeKalb8352167
Talladega7276150
Jackson641392
Walker6360238
Autauga602384
Blount5961121
Colbert5930115
Coffee514991
Dale4521105
Franklin394775
Russell394630
Covington382897
Chilton373190
Escambia370658
Tallapoosa3426134
Clarke339146
Chambers332194
Dallas3282130
Pike288468
Lawrence277784
Marion270691
Winston242462
Bibb239557
Geneva235065
Marengo225949
Pickens218650
Barbour204248
Hale202459
Fayette194251
Butler190264
Henry178340
Cherokee174437
Monroe164433
Randolph157738
Washington152831
Crenshaw139651
Clay139353
Macon137040
Cleburne133535
Lowndes128744
Lamar128132
Wilcox119024
Bullock114232
Conecuh105023
Perry104226
Sumter96930
Greene85132
Coosa83922
Choctaw54323
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 757418

Reported Deaths: 10933
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby850921432
Davidson79178809
Knox43947548
Hamilton38925429
Rutherford37063362
Williamson24477198
Sumner20843303
Unassigned18254136
Montgomery16937201
Out of TN1679791
Wilson15921205
Sullivan13823263
Blount13655169
Washington12513224
Bradley12349131
Maury12027153
Sevier11646154
Putnam10471166
Madison9925222
Robertson8703109
Hamblen7751156
Anderson7675149
Greene7177140
Tipton680996
Coffee6148112
Gibson6095138
Dickson6018102
Cumberland5984112
Carter5833147
McMinn572288
Bedford5700117
Roane566495
Lawrence550279
Loudon545761
Jefferson5419112
Warren527673
Dyer516797
Monroe513187
Hawkins505091
Franklin460379
Fayette458671
Obion430691
Lincoln407060
Rhea406068
Cocke388190
Marshall384752
Cheatham379341
Weakley371058
Campbell366854
Giles363095
Henderson357471
Carroll341380
Macon331973
Hardeman331561
White329263
Hardin325262
Lauderdale307640
Henry291973
Wayne283829
Marion280644
Overton279257
Scott273041
Haywood261358
DeKalb260047
McNairy259849
Claiborne257965
Hickman255438
Smith250236
Trousdale237321
Grainger234545
Fentress225943
Morgan223334
Johnson213237
Chester198445
Bledsoe196110
Crockett193946
Unicoi174746
Cannon172128
Polk166721
Lake166324
Union164328
Grundy159927
Decatur152935
Sequatchie150026
Humphreys148421
Benton145239
Lewis142924
Jackson123833
Meigs123720
Stewart122024
Clay105629
Perry101726
Houston101030
Moore92115
Van Buren77920
Pickett74422
Hancock48611

Most Popular Stories

Community Events