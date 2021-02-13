Clear
BREAKING NEWS Winter Storm Watch issued for 7 North Alabama counties Full Story

This was no triumph for Trump

CNN's Abby Phillip reacts to Senate Minority Leader Mith McConnell's (R-KY) speech where he blamed former President Donald Trump for provoking the January 6 riot at the US Capitol despite voting to acquit Trump.

Posted: Feb 13, 2021 5:30 PM
Updated: Feb 13, 2021 5:30 PM
Posted By: By David Axelrod, CNN Senior Political Commentator

There was never a doubt that former President Donald Trump would escape conviction in his latest impeachment trial. The "jurors" were, after all, politicians. And in a 50-50 Senate, the constitutional bar of 67 votes was never achievable. Not in these bitterly polarized times.

But even as the final chapter was known from the start, it was essential that the story of Trump's brazen acts be told.

It was the story of the months, not just the moment, of calculated incitement; of Trump's cold-blooded indifference to the lives he put in jeopardy at the US Capitol on January 6, including, most shockingly, that of his faithful Vice President Mike Pence.

It was the story of a president, desperately trying to cling to power, weaponizing those he had radicalized to believe the election was being stolen from them and that it was their patriotic duty to prevent this.

He summoned them to Washington, DC, that day as Congress convened to make his defeat official. He revved them up with talk of losing their country. He filled them with martial rhetoric and sent them down Pennsylvania Avenue to "stop the steal."

And he watched the horror he unleashed unfold on television, spurning pleas to call off the mob and send in reinforcements to buttress the badly outmanned Capitol Police. Seven people would die, including three police officers and one of Trump's followers.

It was, in short, the story of a commander in chief who flouted his oath and plotted to undermine the most basic of democratic institutions, free and fair elections.

As in the House, a handful of Republicans senators had the courage to place country over tribe and vote to hold the former president accountable. They did so with eyes wide open. They had seen what happened to Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and nine other Republicans in the House who voted for impeachment. They put themselves at similar risk of primary challenges and, at a minimum, a lot of grief.

The rest of the Republicans fell in line as expected. They knew that the brooding, defeated president was watching and taking names, just as he was on January 6 — ready to unleash the fury of his still-loyal base on anyone who dared to step out of line.

His lawyers, who fumbled their way through the early part of the trial, concluded their arguments by channeling Trump himself with blatant lies, partisan attacks and pretensions that his actions were "totally appropriate."

It was a crazy stew of red meat for the base and red herrings about rules and procedures. They questioned the constitutionality of impeaching a former president. They argued his First Amendment right to inflame the crowd. They did everything but defend his actions.

And it was more than enough for a majority of Republican senators, some of whom declared their position long before the opening gavel fell.

But this was far from a triumph for Trump.

Though he avoided sanction, the trial imposed a more enduring penalty on him by laying bare for the world and history his craven role in orchestrating the seditious mayhem at the Capitol.

In a few riveting days, the House managers shined a light on Trump's central role in the tragic events of January 6, relying heavily on his own incendiary words over months, not just on that day. Ironically, Trump was betrayed by his favorite tools, Twitter and video.

And so Trump goes down in history as the only president to have been impeached twice, with both cases involving nefarious schemes. The first was his attempt in 2019 to enlist the president of Ukraine to open an investigation to smear Joe Biden, the Democratic opponent Trump rightly feared. The second was his monthslong stratagem to improperly overturn Biden's victory through flagrantly false claims about the integrity of the election that culminated in the January 6 insurrection.

By escaping conviction Saturday, he also avoided official disqualification from holding public office in the future. But the story laid out in the trial — which was powerful and convincing — will disqualify him in the eyes of a majority of Americans.

He was spared today. But this trial has ensured that Donald Trump won't escape the verdict of history.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Decatur
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 478667

Reported Deaths: 9180
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson692531278
Mobile34645671
Madison31312403
Tuscaloosa23366389
Montgomery21858461
Shelby21164194
Baldwin18994251
Lee14524137
Morgan13346233
Etowah12914297
Calhoun12577262
Marshall11068194
Houston9842246
Limestone9119125
Elmore9060168
Cullman8782170
St. Clair8555209
Lauderdale8442201
DeKalb8336167
Talladega7238149
Jackson639888
Walker6347235
Autauga598484
Blount5953121
Colbert5914115
Coffee513690
Dale4480105
Franklin394175
Russell391730
Covington381497
Chilton369490
Escambia368958
Tallapoosa3397134
Clarke337646
Chambers331394
Dallas3274130
Pike287567
Lawrence276284
Marion269888
Winston242162
Bibb238557
Geneva233964
Marengo224848
Pickens217048
Barbour203648
Hale201659
Fayette193950
Butler189264
Henry177240
Cherokee173937
Monroe164032
Randolph157138
Washington151931
Clay138953
Crenshaw138651
Macon136340
Cleburne133634
Lowndes128344
Lamar127532
Wilcox118924
Bullock113732
Conecuh104923
Perry103926
Sumter96430
Greene84132
Coosa82922
Choctaw54323
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 754279

Reported Deaths: 10893
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby842141423
Davidson78284806
Knox43473542
Hamilton38764428
Rutherford36689361
Williamson24291197
Unassigned21336169
Sumner20727303
Montgomery16832200
Out of TN1672291
Wilson15841205
Sullivan13703263
Blount13552168
Washington12472222
Bradley12246131
Maury11981152
Sevier11573152
Putnam10436165
Madison9868219
Robertson8606107
Hamblen7676156
Anderson7597147
Greene7154139
Tipton676696
Coffee6089111
Gibson6029137
Dickson5997102
Cumberland5919111
Carter5813147
Bedford5677117
McMinn567287
Roane562494
Lawrence548078
Loudon542561
Jefferson5327109
Warren524473
Dyer512696
Monroe509785
Hawkins501291
Franklin458579
Fayette453370
Obion425591
Lincoln405560
Rhea404068
Marshall383552
Cocke382889
Cheatham376941
Weakley366357
Campbell361953
Giles356691
Henderson356369
Carroll335478
Macon330673
White327663
Hardeman326760
Hardin321662
Lauderdale307140
Henry285772
Wayne282928
Overton277357
Marion275344
Scott261941
DeKalb259346
Haywood258758
McNairy257549
Claiborne254065
Hickman248838
Smith248436
Trousdale237021
Grainger231545
Fentress224342
Morgan220132
Johnson212737
Chester197745
Bledsoe195510
Crockett191944
Unicoi174046
Cannon171426
Lake165825
Union163328
Polk162221
Grundy156327
Decatur152535
Sequatchie149226
Humphreys147521
Lewis142424
Benton142039
Meigs123520
Jackson123232
Stewart121624
Clay105529
Perry101526
Houston100830
Moore91915
Van Buren76819
Pickett74322
Hancock48211

Most Popular Stories

Community Events