Clear

US consumer sentiment takes a hit despite promises of more stimulus

John W.H. Denton, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce, explains how equitable vaccine distribution is key to the global supply chain.

Posted: Feb 12, 2021 1:50 PM
Updated: Feb 12, 2021 1:50 PM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

American households making less than $75,000 are feeling especially pessimistic about their financial futures, despite promises of more federal stimulus measures in the coming months, according to the latest University of Michigan's consumer sentiment survey.

That's a bad sign for the broader US economy, which runs on consumer spending. And it further underscores the gap between America's wealthiest, whose fortunes have soared thanks to a booming stock market, and lower-income earners who have born the brunt of the past year's layoffs and business closures.

The consumer survey's early February results were far worse than economists' had expected, falling to 76.2 points — a major slide from the same period last year, just before the pandemic hit, when the index stood at 101 points.

"Households with incomes in the bottom third reported significant setbacks in their current finances, with fewer of these households mentioning recent income gains than any time since 2014," said Survey of Consumers chief economist Richard Curtin.

The worse-than-expected data was due almost entirely to worsening sentiment among households earnings less than $75,000 per year and to deteriorating expectations, which make up part of the index. They dropped nearly 6% to 69.8 points. The expectations index is calculated using multiple data points over a 12-month to five-year horizon.

Only 23% of households in the bottom third of incomes said their current financial positions had improved, compared with 54% of those in the top third of income reporting a boost.

This is yet further proof of the inequality in the K-shaped recovery, which works for some Americans but leaves lower-wage earners and minorities behind.

The report signals that the Biden administration's stimulus plans and the vaccine rollout aren't doing much so far to boost consumer confidence.

Potential lockdowns to prevent the spread of the virus are likely weighing on expectations, too, said Mike Englund, chief economist at Action Economics.

The sentiment survey often reveals partisan splits when it comes to expectations. In the February survey, the expectations index tumbled for Republicans and Independents, to 45.6 points, while increasing slightly for Democrats to 92.3 points.

"Back in 2016, we saw a similar, but opposite partisan shift in confidence following Donald Trump's election victory, which pushed up measured consumer confidence but was not followed by an acceleration in consumption growth," said Michael Pearce, senior US economist, at Capital Economics.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Decatur
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 26°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 477570

Reported Deaths: 9021
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson691171265
Mobile34555667
Madison31219400
Tuscaloosa23291383
Montgomery21788449
Shelby21098192
Baldwin18960240
Lee14491137
Morgan13329230
Etowah12889288
Calhoun12539257
Marshall11057191
Houston9821244
Limestone9097125
Elmore9033165
Cullman8773169
St. Clair8524206
Lauderdale8432196
DeKalb8332162
Talladega7213143
Jackson640186
Walker6325234
Autauga597081
Blount5955116
Colbert5906112
Coffee512590
Dale4467103
Franklin393774
Russell390729
Covington380496
Escambia368556
Chilton367287
Tallapoosa3387129
Clarke336743
Chambers330592
Dallas3269126
Pike286167
Lawrence275583
Marion269187
Winston242261
Bibb237754
Geneva233662
Marengo224644
Pickens216247
Barbour203046
Hale201157
Fayette193549
Butler188664
Henry176839
Cherokee173837
Monroe163932
Randolph156638
Washington151331
Clay138653
Crenshaw138451
Macon136040
Cleburne133533
Lowndes128342
Lamar127532
Wilcox118323
Bullock113632
Conecuh104523
Perry103925
Sumter96329
Greene84032
Coosa82322
Choctaw54223
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 752033

Reported Deaths: 10812
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby839591410
Davidson77770804
Knox43304539
Hamilton38584424
Rutherford36557356
Williamson24084194
Unassigned22568176
Sumner20234298
Out of TN1665691
Montgomery16618198
Wilson15792204
Sullivan13673262
Blount13509166
Washington12439221
Bradley12194131
Maury11953151
Sevier11531150
Putnam10422164
Madison9854217
Robertson8484107
Hamblen7658153
Anderson7576147
Greene7156137
Tipton675793
Coffee6074110
Gibson6022137
Dickson5953100
Cumberland5901109
Carter5795147
Bedford5672115
McMinn565287
Roane559494
Lawrence547278
Loudon540161
Jefferson5315107
Warren523874
Dyer512596
Monroe508485
Hawkins499790
Franklin457779
Fayette453069
Obion425091
Lincoln405158
Rhea403366
Marshall381852
Cocke381787
Cheatham373940
Weakley365855
Campbell361352
Henderson355469
Giles355190
Carroll335479
Hardeman326962
White325961
Hardin321460
Macon320372
Lauderdale307240
Henry285372
Wayne282628
Overton276857
Marion273044
Scott260841
Haywood258658
DeKalb258146
McNairy256649
Claiborne251662
Smith246936
Hickman246038
Trousdale236621
Grainger230446
Fentress224242
Morgan219530
Johnson212537
Chester196945
Bledsoe194910
Crockett191544
Unicoi173646
Cannon170926
Lake165624
Union162028
Polk161521
Grundy155727
Decatur152234
Sequatchie148626
Humphreys147221
Benton141839
Lewis141824
Meigs123420
Jackson122731
Stewart119324
Clay105029
Perry100626
Houston99030
Moore91715
Van Buren76719
Pickett74322
Hancock4809

Most Popular Stories

Community Events