Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Claressa Shields takes jab at boxing over coverage, treatment of female fighters

Three division boxing world champion Claressa Shields now has her sights set on success in another field as well: mixed martial arts. The American is due to make her professional MMA debut later this year, after signing a deal with the Professional Fighters League, or PFL.

Posted: Feb 12, 2021 4:40 AM
Updated: Feb 12, 2021 4:40 AM
Posted By: By Amanda Davies and Steven Poole, CNN

If you haven't seen enough of boxer Claressa Shields -- or if you may not even know the name -- that's her point. She's an elite athlete in her prime, suffering from an apparent case of under-exposure.

The 25-year-old Michigan native had a glittering amateur career, winning Olympic gold medals -- at London 2012 and Rio 2016 --and two more golds at the International Boxing Association world championships.

Shields then made her professional debut in 2016, winning her first title in 2017, at super middleweight, and -- by 2019 -- she had become the undisputed women's middleweight world champion, winning all four of the main belts: WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO.

In her 10th professional fight, January 2020, she defeated Ivana Habazin to claim two world titles at light middleweight, becoming a world champion in three different weight classes faster than any boxer in history, male or female.

But the undefeated Shields hasn't fought since.

"I know that we have Covid and everything," she recently told CNN Sport's Amanda Davies. "But boxing had been back going since about September ... they told me they were going to have a fight for me in September. They had a date for me in October.

"And then to be told that I got to get put on a back burner to all the men, and I'm not going to be able to fight until 2021, in January or February, you know? And this is with the network that I was associated with, Showtime."

Of course, the global pandemic dramatically altered the sporting landscape. Nonetheless, some of boxing's biggest stars have stepped into the ring and answered the bell while Shields hasn't fought -- notably Anthony Joshua, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, and even Shields' main rival, Katie Taylor.

"I'm constantly telling my family, 'Hey, I got big news coming,' because I've been told verbal promises," says Shields. "To be put on the back burner to fighters who haven't accomplished not even half of what I've accomplished, not even a quarter, and they are getting put on main events?

"They [Showtime] just give me crap about, telling me that I'm not big enough to be on pay-per-view. But they're putting guys on pay-per-view who I know I'm more known than."

Showtime has pushed back on Shields' allegations.

"Claressa Shields has headlined six boxing events on this network, which is unprecedented for any male or female fighter with just 10 professional fights," Showtime said in a statement sent to CNN.

"At 25 years old, Shields is a tremendous talent, which is the reason we have invested heavily in her development in and out of the ring over the last four years. We wish her well in her MMA career," added the statement, referring to the boxer's intention to fight in the Octagon later this year.

Shields is hardly on the same page, ruing the fact that she wasn't offered a pay-per-view opportunity, which can often lead to a more lucrative payday for elite boxers.

"For some reason, I'm still not big enough to fight pay-per-view [on Showtime]," she reiterated. "And that's just sexist because the guys get to make the calls. They're the ones who make the shots.

"And I got more followers than the men, and I got more people who know me worldwide than the men. But for some reason, they qualify to be on pay-per-view. But me, you know, I don't even qualify to make a million dollars. And it's just like, 'What the heck?'"

According to the Washington Post, Shields was paid $300,000 for her win over Habazin more than a year ago, a fraction of -- say -- the $4 million Deontay Wilder received to fight Tyson Fury.

"They can respond how they want to respond," Shields says of her dialogue with broadcasters.

"And I'm not going to go down any just one network. I mean, Premier Boxing Champions is sexist, too. They don't have not one female boxer signed to the stable. ESPN only has one woman fighter to their stable, and that's Mikaela Mayer.

"The only network to have multiple women signed to them is DAZN, and that's why I take my hat off to Eddie Hearn." added Shields, referring to the British boxing promoter.

Premier Boxing Champions declined comment, while ESPN referred CNN to their exclusive promotional company Top Rank.

in a statement sent to CNN, Top Rank President Todd duBoef said: "Top Rank has long supported women's boxing and has promoted many of the sport's most recognized and accomplished fighters, including Lucia Rijker, Christy Martin and Mia St. John.

"Mikaela Mayer is poised to be one of world boxing's biggest stars, and Top Rank looks forward to promoting her bouts on the ESPN family of networks in the coming years."

READ: Lindsey Vonn discuss challenges facing Olympians, her 'struggles' after retirement and athlete activism

VISIT: CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos

Shields is planning to make her MMA debut in June of this year, after recently signing a three-year deal with Professional Fighters League. But she assures fans that doesn't mean she'll be giving up boxing.

"I think people are kind of thinking like, 'Oh, she's saying boxing is sexist and she's going to MMA. She's not boxing anymore.' Like, I'm still boxing; I'm still world champion," Shields told CNN.

If Shields is generally displeased with her treatment as an elite fighter in her relatively brief pro career, she has a strong advocate in long-time promoter Dmitriy Salita.

Shields will step back in the ring on March 5 in her hometown of Flint, Michigan, in an event dubbed "SUPERWOMEN," which is being promoted by Salita.

In the main bout of the evening, she will battle unbeaten IBF super welterweight champion Marie-Eve Dicaire. If Shields wins, she'll become the first boxer in the four-belt era to be crowned undisputed world champion in two weight divisions.

"SUPERWOMEN" will be made available via pay per view on FITE TV, marking the first time a women's fight has headlined a pay-per-view boxing card since Laila Ali and Jacqui Frazier-Lyde -- daughters of heavyweight legends Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier -- fought in 2001.

Salita told CNN: "It's important for the sport of boxing to see that an all-women's event can be successful. I believe Claressa is the right athlete at the perfect stage of her career to take on this endeavor. There is nothing more compelling than a world title unification fight between two undefeated world champions and no better time than now to showcase that women's boxing has arrived in a big way.

"Claressa and Marie are some of the best fighters in the world, and they deserve the opportunity to be seen on a national platform."

Shields also has no plans to disengage from her fight for equality outside the ring. Like the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, she believes she is shining the spotlight on what she perceives to be her sport's inequitable treatment of women.

"I fight for equal pay, equal opportunity, equal fight time, you know? And equal promotion," says Shields.

"And until boxing does that, I mean, I felt like they need to be held accountable for those things because boxing is our livelihood; boxing is our career. It's like, give us the same opportunities. But, instead, they're just acting sometime like we don't even exist, or like we exist after all the men fight, and then we matter. And, it's like no, we can co-exist together."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Decatur
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 24°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 476067

Reported Deaths: 8888
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson689301245
Mobile34431661
Madison31076397
Tuscaloosa23230368
Montgomery21703439
Shelby21049188
Baldwin18888239
Lee14443136
Morgan13303225
Etowah12861284
Calhoun12498257
Marshall11032186
Houston9788242
Limestone9040123
Elmore8999162
Cullman8763168
St. Clair8509204
Lauderdale8411193
DeKalb8294161
Talladega7193141
Jackson637484
Walker6305227
Blount5937116
Autauga593079
Colbert5905112
Coffee511690
Dale4442103
Franklin392974
Russell389028
Covington378795
Escambia367756
Chilton364386
Tallapoosa3440127
Clarke335242
Chambers329189
Dallas3270125
Pike285061
Lawrence274683
Marion269186
Winston241957
Bibb236854
Geneva233262
Marengo223743
Pickens215546
Barbour202446
Hale200856
Fayette193149
Butler188264
Henry176438
Cherokee173837
Monroe163532
Randolph156438
Washington150330
Clay137252
Crenshaw137250
Macon135440
Cleburne133133
Lowndes128242
Lamar127532
Wilcox117922
Bullock113131
Conecuh104423
Perry103625
Sumter95828
Greene83531
Coosa78222
Choctaw54023
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 750409

Reported Deaths: 10731
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby833241385
Davidson77018798
Knox43033534
Hamilton38421418
Rutherford36273352
Unassigned25630207
Williamson23934193
Sumner19975293
Out of TN17138105
Montgomery16477190
Wilson15731201
Sullivan13587260
Blount13212162
Washington12428222
Bradley12113129
Maury11921151
Sevier11462149
Putnam10395164
Madison9797213
Robertson8397105
Hamblen7614153
Anderson7524148
Greene7118137
Tipton670093
Coffee6028109
Gibson5973130
Dickson591599
Cumberland5874108
Carter5744145
Bedford5662115
McMinn561687
Roane556694
Lawrence544477
Loudon539960
Jefferson5283101
Warren522371
Dyer508896
Monroe504684
Hawkins496888
Franklin455078
Fayette449268
Obion420291
Rhea403666
Lincoln403157
Marshall380551
Cocke378885
Cheatham371939
Weakley363154
Campbell358652
Henderson353270
Giles351390
Carroll331879
White326061
Hardeman325862
Hardin319460
Macon317871
Lauderdale306740
Henry283672
Wayne280927
Overton274656
Marion268142
DeKalb258346
Haywood256358
McNairy255748
Claiborne250261
Scott246241
Smith244636
Hickman240238
Trousdale236421
Grainger229045
Fentress223342
Morgan216329
Johnson212637
Chester196245
Bledsoe193910
Crockett190243
Unicoi173046
Cannon170426
Lake165123
Union161228
Polk160521
Grundy153027
Decatur152133
Sequatchie148026
Humphreys146421
Lewis141824
Benton139737
Meigs123621
Jackson120730
Stewart118825
Clay104329
Perry100026
Houston98028
Moore89415
Van Buren75018
Pickett74121
Hancock4819

Most Popular Stories

Community Events