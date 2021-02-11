Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Lindsey Graham has a very bad take on the Senate impeachment trial

While the outcome of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment hearing seems likely, there are still considerable stakes and questions at hand. In this latest episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza analyzes the implications of the Senate hearing so far.

Posted: Feb 11, 2021 8:40 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Minutes after the second day of former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial concluded Wednesday night, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted this:

"The 'Not Guilty' vote is growing after today. I think most Republicans found the presentation by the House Managers offensive and absurd."

Really?

What part, exactly, was offensive and absurd? The 13-minute video that, in remarkable detail, laid out how Trump's speech was received by the thousands who attended the January 6 "Stop the Steal" rally and then violently overran the US Capitol? The months of knowing lies from Trump that convinced his supporters that the election had been stolen? The harrowing footage that showed just how close the rioters came to finding then-Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, among others? The gallows that these rioters had set up in front of the Capitol?

If Graham's conclusion was that the House impeachment managers' case was "offensive" and "absurd," well, he was one of the only ones.

"I'm angry, I'm disturbed," Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski told CNN. "The evidence that has been presented is pretty damning." Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, asked whether he was shaken by the footage of the riot shown Wednesday, responded: "Who wouldn't be?"

Now there is obviously a difference between being disturbed by what happened at the Capitol on January 6 and being willing to vote to convict Trump for his role in inciting that melee. Johnson, for example, is virtually certain to vote to acquit Trump -- no matter how much he was affected by the impeachment managers' presentations.

But that's not what Graham is talking about in his tweet. He specifically says that the managers' presentation is moving votes away from convicting Trump and toward acquitting him. That what had been presented so far makes more Republican senators likely to vote with the former President in the final reckoning.

All available evidence of the trial to this point disputes that contention.

After a test vote last month on the constitutionality of the trial garnered just five Republican votes, a similar vote on the trial's first day drew six Republicans. with Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy changing his vote.

"The House managers were focused, they were organized ... they made a compelling argument," explained Cassidy. "President Trump's team, they were disorganized. ... One side is doing a great job and the other side is doing a terrible job. ... As an impartial juror, I'm going to vote for the side that did the good job."

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (R) predicted Wednesday that "probably five and maybe six" Republican senators would cross party lines and eventually vote to convict and remove Trump from office. (A supermajority -- 67 senators -- would need to vote for Trump's conviction, which seems very unlikely.)

Which supports the overarching reality of this trial: There just aren't many senators who are genuinely undecided. The vast majority of Republican senators have already settled on the this -is-unconstitutional! argument to allow them to avoid engaging with the actual facts of Trump's months-long effort to raise questions about the election and rally his most ardent supporters to fight the results.

But for Graham to contend that what the Senate (and the rest of us) have seen over the last two days is somehow going to mean that fewer senators vote to convict Trump is a) not factually accurate and b) appalling.

Any thinking person who has watched the impeachment managers' case over the last two days has come away with one very clear insight: The January 6 riots were really bad and, if not for a few heroes like Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman, could have been much, much worse. If Graham thinks that is "offensive" and "absurd," he should rethink what those words actually mean.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 35°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 476067

Reported Deaths: 8888
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson689301245
Mobile34431661
Madison31076397
Tuscaloosa23230368
Montgomery21703439
Shelby21049188
Baldwin18888239
Lee14443136
Morgan13303225
Etowah12861284
Calhoun12498257
Marshall11032186
Houston9788242
Limestone9040123
Elmore8999162
Cullman8763168
St. Clair8509204
Lauderdale8411193
DeKalb8294161
Talladega7193141
Jackson637484
Walker6305227
Blount5937116
Autauga593079
Colbert5905112
Coffee511690
Dale4442103
Franklin392974
Russell389028
Covington378795
Escambia367756
Chilton364386
Tallapoosa3440127
Clarke335242
Chambers329189
Dallas3270125
Pike285061
Lawrence274683
Marion269186
Winston241957
Bibb236854
Geneva233262
Marengo223743
Pickens215546
Barbour202446
Hale200856
Fayette193149
Butler188264
Henry176438
Cherokee173837
Monroe163532
Randolph156438
Washington150330
Clay137252
Crenshaw137250
Macon135440
Cleburne133133
Lowndes128242
Lamar127532
Wilcox117922
Bullock113131
Conecuh104423
Perry103625
Sumter95828
Greene83531
Coosa78222
Choctaw54023
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 750409

Reported Deaths: 10731
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby833241385
Davidson77018798
Knox43033534
Hamilton38421418
Rutherford36273352
Unassigned25630207
Williamson23934193
Sumner19975293
Out of TN17138105
Montgomery16477190
Wilson15731201
Sullivan13587260
Blount13212162
Washington12428222
Bradley12113129
Maury11921151
Sevier11462149
Putnam10395164
Madison9797213
Robertson8397105
Hamblen7614153
Anderson7524148
Greene7118137
Tipton670093
Coffee6028109
Gibson5973130
Dickson591599
Cumberland5874108
Carter5744145
Bedford5662115
McMinn561687
Roane556694
Lawrence544477
Loudon539960
Jefferson5283101
Warren522371
Dyer508896
Monroe504684
Hawkins496888
Franklin455078
Fayette449268
Obion420291
Rhea403666
Lincoln403157
Marshall380551
Cocke378885
Cheatham371939
Weakley363154
Campbell358652
Henderson353270
Giles351390
Carroll331879
White326061
Hardeman325862
Hardin319460
Macon317871
Lauderdale306740
Henry283672
Wayne280927
Overton274656
Marion268142
DeKalb258346
Haywood256358
McNairy255748
Claiborne250261
Scott246241
Smith244636
Hickman240238
Trousdale236421
Grainger229045
Fentress223342
Morgan216329
Johnson212637
Chester196245
Bledsoe193910
Crockett190243
Unicoi173046
Cannon170426
Lake165123
Union161228
Polk160521
Grundy153027
Decatur152133
Sequatchie148026
Humphreys146421
Lewis141824
Benton139737
Meigs123621
Jackson120730
Stewart118825
Clay104329
Perry100026
Houston98028
Moore89415
Van Buren75018
Pickett74121
Hancock4819

Most Popular Stories

Community Events