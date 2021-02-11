Clear

More state leaders are loosening Covid-19 restrictions. Experts have warned it may be too soon

The Ad Council, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and WarnerMedia partnered to release a new PSA that features some of Hollywood's most iconic characters sporting face masks.

Posted: Feb 11, 2021 1:00 AM
Updated: Feb 11, 2021 1:00 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

More state leaders have announced they're loosening Covid-19 restrictions, even as experts warn the US is still not in the clear -- especially as variants spread across the country.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill on Wednesday shielding businesses and houses of worship from legal liability for Covid-19 transmission as long as they take measures to follow public health guidelines, and announced he would not extend the statewide mask mandate.

"The mask mandate will expire on Friday," the governor said, adding, "Since we're not out of the woods yet, I will continue to wear a mask, and I will encourage all Montanans to do the same."

Chicago officials said Wednesday indoor service at bars, restaurants and events can expand to the lesser of 25% capacity or 50 people per room or floor. The measure, which will be effective Thursday, comes as part of a broader plan to slowly ease Covid-19 restrictions in the city.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced major stadiums and arenas can reopen starting February 23, with approval from the state's health department. The venues will also have to follow health guidelines including capacity limits, social distancing and face-covering requirements and both staff and attendees will need to receive a negative Covid-19 PCR test within 72 hours of any event.

"While we continue to fight COVID on multiple fronts, we must also get this economy re-opened intelligently and in a balanced way," Cuomo said in a statement.

In New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the state will drop its mandatory-quarantine rule for people coming from "high-risk" states, attributing the policy change to a "cautiously brighter pandemic outlook after several months of unsustainable strain on the state's health care system."

But health experts have warned Covid-19 variants complicate the country's outlook. Easing restrictions now is "incredibly risky," Dr. Richard Besser, former acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned earlier this week.

"It is absolutely essential that we continue to do steps beyond vaccination to keep this under control," Besser said. "The more this virus is allowed to spread in our communities, the more we're going to see these variants spreading."

And while Covid-19 case and hospitalization numbers may have dropped, Americans continue to lose their life to the virus every day. More than 28,000 Covid-19 deaths have been reported in February alone.

And a new ensemble forecast published Wednesday by the CDC projects there could be another 68,000 virus-related deaths in the country by March 6.

Which states are digging for variants

So far, more than 940 cases of Covid-19 variants first detected in the UK, South Africa, and Brazil have been reported in the US, according to CDC data.

But the number likely doesn't represent all of the variant cases in the country, experts have cautioned. While the US is ramping up its genome-sequencing efforts to be able to hunt for the variants, it still lags far behind many other developed nations.

"Once we have more sequencing that's happening, we'll have a better idea as to how many variants there are and what proportion are out there," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said earlier this week.

But only eight states have genetically sequenced more than 1% of their total Covid-19 cases during the pandemic -- compared to the national average of just under 0.4%, according to CDC data.

Those states comprise Hawaii, Maine, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Utah, Washington state and Wyoming.

Eighteen states have sequenced less than 0.1% of their confirmed Covid-19 cases.

CDC: Second vaccine dose can be administered later

Meanwhile, the CDC also released new guidance on best practices for managing second doses of the vaccine.

The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use in the US are administered as two doses -- 21 and 28 days apart, respectively.

But if it's not possible to adhere to those recommended intervals, the new CDC guidance says the second dose "may be scheduled for administration up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose."

So far, more than 33.7 million Americans have received at least their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, CDC data shows, while more than 10.4 million people are now fully vaccinated.

The agency said Wednesday that people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can skip quarantine if they are exposed to someone infected with the virus.

"Fully vaccinated persons who meet criteria will no longer be required to quarantine following an exposure to someone with COVID-19," the CDC said.

That criteria: People must be fully vaccinated -- having had both shots with at least two weeks having passed since the second shot.

But the agency added that protection may wear off after three months, so people who had their last shot three months ago or more should quarantine if they are exposed, and they should also quarantine if they show symptoms.

"At this time, vaccinated persons should continue to follow current guidance to protect themselves and others, including wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowds, avoiding poorly ventilated spaces, covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands often, following CDC travel guidance, and following any applicable workplace or school guidance," the agency said.

Double masking is better, experts say

And as far as face coverings go, the CDC also released new data showing double masking can significantly improve protection.

Researchers found that layering a cloth mask over a medical procedural mask, like a disposable blue surgical mask, can block 92.5% of potentially infectious particles from escaping by creating a tighter fit and eliminating leakage.

"These experimental data reinforce CDC's prior guidance that everyone 2 years of age or older should wear a mask when in public and around others in the home not living with you," Walensky said during a virtual White House briefing.

"We continue to recommend that masks should have two or more layers, completely cover your nose and mouth, and fit snuggly against your nose and the sides of your face," the director added.

Wearing a mask with a moldable nose wire, knotting ear loops on your mask, or wearing a cloth mask over a procedure or disposable mask can help improve fit, Walensky added.

