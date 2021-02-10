Clear

Here's why only 1 senator changed his impeachment vote

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) was the only GOP senator to change his vote on the constitutionality of former President Donald Trump's impeachment. Cassidy previously voted in favor of GOP Sen. Rand Paul's recent motion that impeachment after Trump left office is unconstitutional.

Posted: Feb 10, 2021 3:10 PM
Updated: Feb 10, 2021 3:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Anyone who watched the back-to-back presentations of the House impeachment managers and former President Donald Trump's legal team on the first day of the Senate impeachment trial could see that this was a massive mismatch.

On the one hand, you had the impeachment managers making a compelling -- and moving -- case about the riot at the US Capitol on January 6 and the fact that, but for a few lucky breaks and brave people, it could have been much, much worse.

On the other, you had Trump lawyer Bruce Castor telling stories about hearing Everett Dirksen's "phenomenal" voice on an old record his parents played for him. (Yes, that actually happened.)

It was like watching an NBA team play my junior high school basketball squad. It's awkward, uncomfortable and you have no doubt about the superior team.

And yet, when it came time for the senators to vote on whether it was constitutional to impeach a former president, it was clear that almost nothing had changed from the previous test vote on the constitutional question last month. Note that I said "almost nothing." Because unlike the January vote, there were six Republican senators rather than five who voted that the trial was covered by the Constitution. Who was the new arrival? Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy.

Here's how Cassidy explained his decision to switch sides:

"The House managers were focused, they were organized ... they made a compelling argument. President Trump's team, they were disorganized. ... One side is doing a great job and the other side is doing a terrible job. ... As an impartial juror, I'm going to vote for the side that did the good job."

Which, well, duh.

Like I said, it is virtually impossible for any objective person (or juror) to have listened to the arguments by the two sides and think: Yeah, the Trump side really drove home the unconstitutional argument.

The other five Republicans who voted with Democrats on Tuesday were: Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

But why was Cassidy the only one who actually changed his vote?

Simple: He's not up for reelection for another five years, so he could actually vote his conscience.

Cassidy was elected to a second term last November with almost 60% of the vote in a four-way race. He's not up for another term until 2026 and he's sitting on more than $1.6 million left over from his 2020 race. Cassidy, of course, knew that his vote would stir up the pro-Trump forces in his state. And stir them up he did!

The Republican Party of Louisiana said it was "profoundly disappointed" in Cassidy's vote. Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson, who is helping out the Trump legal team behind the scenes, told CNN that he was "surprised" by Cassidy's vote and that "a lot of people from back home are calling me about it right now."

And you can probably bet that Johnson, in the coming days, will make some statement about how a lot of people back in Louisiana are unhappy with Cassidy's vote and are calling to encourage him to run against the senator in a primary.

But here's the thing: That primary is in 2026! That's a long way off in normal time and eons in political time. Cassidy is betting that by the time his next reelection race rolls around, voters will have either forgotten entirely about this vote or that Trump and his legacy within the party will look very different than it does today. (And even if the party remains Trump-centric, Cassidy will point to his 89.1% Trump score as evidence that he was with the ex-President most of the time.)

And so, yes, Cassidy took a step out on a limb that none of his other Republican colleagues (other than the aforementioned five) were willing to go. But he did so not because Trump's power over the party has been reduced. he did so because he's as insulated from Trump's vengeance as any member of Congress can be right now.

It's always the politics.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 72°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 75°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 72°
Fort Payne
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 69°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 474666

Reported Deaths: 8579
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson687471234
Mobile34329658
Madison30919364
Tuscaloosa23127346
Montgomery21634424
Shelby20992187
Baldwin18824228
Lee14391132
Morgan13285220
Etowah12837273
Calhoun12477247
Marshall11014178
Houston9753232
Limestone9008118
Elmore8961155
Cullman8756166
St. Clair8489190
Lauderdale8399182
DeKalb8287150
Talladega7189133
Jackson637178
Walker6273210
Blount5929113
Autauga591077
Colbert5894111
Coffee510382
Dale4425102
Franklin392369
Russell386624
Covington377492
Escambia366655
Chilton362983
Tallapoosa3427125
Clarke334642
Chambers328384
Dallas3266123
Pike283556
Lawrence273479
Marion267882
Winston241354
Bibb236253
Geneva232659
Marengo222739
Pickens214344
Barbour201945
Hale199856
Fayette192347
Butler187262
Henry176036
Cherokee173537
Monroe163330
Randolph156338
Washington150330
Clay137152
Crenshaw136849
Macon135240
Cleburne132531
Lowndes127842
Lamar127531
Wilcox117122
Bullock113229
Conecuh104023
Perry103624
Sumter95728
Greene82829
Coosa76622
Choctaw54023
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 747462

Reported Deaths: 10631
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby831471376
Davidson76662800
Knox42916527
Hamilton38354417
Rutherford36115347
Unassigned25485203
Williamson23860191
Sumner19892289
Out of TN17034103
Montgomery16374188
Wilson15640194
Sullivan13577257
Blount13074158
Washington12565224
Bradley12035129
Maury11946151
Sevier11430149
Putnam10572164
Madison9787212
Robertson8361106
Hamblen7623151
Anderson7432147
Greene7046136
Tipton667292
Coffee6036108
Gibson5987129
Dickson590098
Cumberland5781106
Bedford5647112
Roane560395
McMinn555787
Carter5518140
Lawrence546578
Loudon545064
Jefferson527497
Warren524970
Dyer507092
Monroe502382
Hawkins494987
Franklin449976
Fayette438667
Obion418591
Rhea406465
Lincoln402655
Marshall378853
Cocke377885
Cheatham371239
Weakley359954
Campbell357452
Henderson350970
Giles349589
Carroll334479
Hardeman327262
White326959
Hardin315060
Macon308567
Lauderdale307841
Henry282172
Wayne279027
Overton270056
McNairy260446
DeKalb257648
Haywood254758
Marion252138
Claiborne249856
Smith244535
Scott243439
Hickman239538
Trousdale235119
Grainger228145
Fentress223041
Johnson213338
Morgan209026
Chester191544
Bledsoe190111
Crockett189543
Unicoi173548
Cannon170026
Lake165524
Polk162121
Union156628
Grundy153328
Decatur152333
Sequatchie151124
Humphreys146120
Lewis140223
Benton139537
Meigs124419
Stewart118125
Jackson113130
Clay101030
Perry99525
Houston97828
Moore87415
Pickett72221
Van Buren71317
Hancock4649

Most Popular Stories

Community Events