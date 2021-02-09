Clear

The UAE's Hope Probe has successfully entered orbit around Mars

Minister of the United Arab Emirates Space Agency, Sarah Al Amiri, joins CNN's Becky Anderson less than 30 minutes after the 'Hope' space probe achieved orbit with Mars.

Posted: Feb 9, 2021 1:30 PM
Updated: Feb 9, 2021 1:30 PM
Posted By: By Ashley Strickland, CNN

The United Arab Emirates' first mission to Mars arrived at the red planet on Tuesday and successfully entered orbit on its first attempt.

The Emirates Mars Mission, known as the Hope Probe, sent back a signal confirming it's in orbit.

"Success! Contact with #HopeProbe has been established again. The Mars Orbit Insertion is now complete," according to a tweet from the mission's Twitter account at 11:16 a.m. ET.

The UAE Space Agency began live coverage of Hope's arrival on February 9, beginning at 10 a.m. ET on its website.

When the spacecraft arrived, the Hope Probe marked the UAE as only the fifth country in history to reach the red planet and a first for the Arab world. The ambitions of the mission don't stop there.

The probe, along with its three scientific instruments, is expected to create the first complete portrait of the Martian atmosphere. The instruments will collect different data points on the atmosphere to also gauge seasonal and daily changes.

This information will provide scientists with an idea of what climate dynamics and weather are like in different layers of the Martian atmosphere. Together, this will shed light on how energy and particles, like oxygen and hydrogen, move through the atmosphere and how they even escape Mars.

The mission was one of three that launched to Mars from Earth in July, including NASA's Perseverance rover and China's Tianwen-1 mission. Hope will orbit the planet, Tianwen-1 will orbit the planet and land on it, and Perseverance will land on Mars.

All three missions launched around the same time due to an alignment between Mars and the Earth on the same side of the sun, making for a more efficient journey to Mars. Hope is the first of those missions to arrive at Mars; Tianwen-1 is expected to arrive on February 10 and Perseverance on February 18.

"Congratulations @HopeMarsMission on your safe arrival to Mars' orbit! Your bold endeavor to explore the Red Planet will inspire many others to reach for the stars. We hope to join you at Mars soon with @NASAPersevere," tweeted Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate.

Scenes from the journey to design, build and launch Hope were displayed on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the tallest building in the world, and other iconic buildings across the UAE were glowing red in honor of the Martian mission Tuesday night.

Once the news broke that the mission had successfully entered orbit around Mars, the Burj Khalifa began a celebratory light show.

READ: From Munich terror attack to Voyager space mission: How an Olympic image achieved immortality

Emirati engineers with an average age of 27 worked on the Hope Probe, with women making up 34% of that team, and 80% of the science team comprised of women. One of the goals of the mission is to help build a knowledge-based economy for the UAE, leading to more investment in STEM, or Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics for young Emiratis.

Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri is not only the deputy project manager for the mission, she's also the minister of state for advanced sciences and chair of the UAE Space Agency and the United Arab Emirates Council of Scientists.

"I started working on this program at the end of 2013, and it has been a series of challenges that we have sometimes thought were insurmountable from the technical perspective and also from doing this for the very first time," she told CNN's Becky Anderson Tuesday night.

"I am grateful for the performance of the spacecraft, and what has made this mission remarkable, Becky, it is not only the 200 Emiratis working on this, but it is the 450 people from different continents, and from different backgrounds and beliefs. This is truly an international endeavour, and this is what science needs to be. This is what exploration is all about."

She also added that "today marks our celebration for a golden jubilee, and 50 years of coming from a country with relatively no infrastructure to now a country with an orbiter around Mars."

The United Arab Emirates de facto leader Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE, thanked the workers of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre.

"The Emirati people's happiness today is indescribable," Sheikh Mohamed said. "Congratulations to you and to the Emirates and to our Arab Nation ... you have honored us."

A historic arrival at Mars

The Hope Probe was moving with such speed toward Mars that if it didn't slow down appropriately upon arrival, the spacecraft could have literally used Mars' gravity to slingshot it through deep space.

Almost half of the spacecraft's fuel was used to slow it down enough for the spacecraft to be captured by Mars' gravity and go into orbit.

By firing its thrusters for 30 minutes before reaching Mars, it slowed down from a speed of more than 75,185 miles per hour to 11,184 miles per hour.

The Hope Probe's team considered this phase of the spacecraft's arrival at Mars, called the Mars Orbit Insertion phase, just as critical and risky as launching the spacecraft.

After the gravity of Mars captured Hope, it entered an elliptical orbit around the planet. It will come as close as 621 miles above the Martian surface and as distant as 30,683 miles from it. It will take Hope about 40 hours to complete one orbit.

The probe will send back its first image of Mars during this time.

Hope will stay in this phase, called the capture orbit, between February and mid-May during the transition stage of the mission, according to David Brain, deputy principal investigator for MAVEN orbiter, or the Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN, at the University of Colorado Boulder's Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics.

During this transition, the ground teams will send some commands to the spacecraft to test the instruments and make observations of Mars to see if any of the instruments need tweaking.

Then, it will be time to maneuver Hope into the science orbit, which will allow the probe's instruments to begin capturing scientific data of Mars.

Hope will complete one scientific orbit of the planet every 55 hours. This orbit will provide the first global picture of weather and atmospheric dynamics on Mars, which will be shared with the scientific community via the mission's data center.

The mission is expected to last two years, with the possibility of being extended for a third year.

The probe will be in a different orbit from past spacecraft that have visited Mars.

"It's a very high altitude orbit, much higher than any other Mars science missions," Brain said. "In that high altitude orbit, where our instruments observe Mars from the global perspective, it will always be seeing roughly half of Mars no matter where we are in the orbit when we look at the planet."

The orbit will take the probe fairly close to parallel with the Martian equator, which will enable the spacecraft to capture data at different times of day on the planet. And the fact that it's an elliptical, or oval-shaped, orbit means that observations will be captured close to as well as distant from Mars.

"It can observe many geographic regions at a single time of day when the whole probe gets close to Mars and speeds up, and it can match the speed at which Mars is spinning on its axis," Brain said. "It can hover above a single geographic region like the big volcano, Olympus Mons, and study the atmosphere there at many times of day."

Every nine days of the mission, the probe will have completely captured a picture of the Martian atmosphere.

"We will have observed every geographic region at every time of day, every nine days," Brain said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Mostly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 61°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 58°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 60°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 473348

Reported Deaths: 8523
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson685771236
Mobile34219654
Madison30840363
Tuscaloosa23123342
Montgomery21514422
Shelby20907187
Baldwin18763227
Lee14361132
Morgan13272220
Etowah12819273
Calhoun12426246
Marshall10989178
Houston9740230
Limestone8958117
Elmore8927152
Cullman8740163
St. Clair8458186
Lauderdale8380179
DeKalb8276149
Talladega7160133
Jackson637078
Walker6259209
Blount5920112
Autauga588177
Colbert5880111
Coffee509178
Dale4417102
Franklin391468
Russell386524
Covington375292
Escambia363955
Chilton362282
Tallapoosa3411124
Clarke333640
Chambers326681
Dallas3265122
Pike282856
Lawrence272978
Marion266481
Winston239952
Bibb234653
Geneva232158
Marengo222339
Pickens214943
Barbour200845
Hale200256
Fayette192146
Butler186862
Henry175436
Cherokee173136
Monroe162729
Randolph156137
Washington150129
Clay136252
Crenshaw135549
Macon134339
Cleburne132331
Lamar127230
Lowndes127142
Wilcox117122
Bullock113229
Perry104524
Conecuh103223
Sumter95528
Greene82729
Coosa75122
Choctaw54023
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 745826

Reported Deaths: 10566
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby829751365
Davidson76578798
Knox42824527
Hamilton38259413
Rutherford36036344
Unassigned25434202
Williamson23824187
Sumner19852288
Out of TN16986101
Montgomery16329188
Wilson15617193
Sullivan13562256
Blount13016158
Washington12597225
Bradley11984128
Maury11945152
Sevier11394146
Putnam10620166
Madison9765207
Robertson8341106
Hamblen7633151
Anderson7387145
Greene7024136
Tipton665791
Coffee6031108
Gibson5994129
Dickson589598
Cumberland5748104
Bedford5642110
Roane560398
McMinn552785
Lawrence546978
Loudon544963
Carter5429139
Warren526666
Jefferson524997
Dyer506093
Monroe500482
Hawkins494388
Franklin447776
Fayette435167
Obion417490
Rhea407866
Lincoln402056
Marshall378351
Cocke377785
Cheatham370438
Weakley359454
Campbell355652
Henderson350170
Giles348089
Carroll334778
White328059
Hardeman326562
Hardin313959
Lauderdale308541
Macon304667
Henry281072
Wayne278026
Overton267353
McNairy260946
DeKalb258048
Haywood254458
Claiborne249854
Marion247738
Smith243434
Scott242039
Hickman239539
Trousdale234819
Grainger228645
Fentress222541
Johnson213037
Morgan206025
Chester189744
Crockett188943
Bledsoe188411
Unicoi173648
Cannon169425
Lake165824
Polk162221
Union154127
Grundy153528
Decatur151933
Sequatchie150924
Humphreys145820
Benton139637
Lewis139123
Meigs124619
Stewart118225
Jackson111327
Clay99630
Perry99325
Houston97327
Moore86414
Pickett71321
Van Buren69116
Hancock4529

Most Popular Stories

Community Events