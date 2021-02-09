Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

US considers Covid-19 testing requirement for domestic air travel

Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines, tells CNN's Poppy Harlow why he thinks a negative Covid-19 test requirement for domestic flights would be a "terrible decision."

Posted: Feb 9, 2021 11:20 AM
Updated: Feb 9, 2021 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Marnie Hunter, CNN

The Biden administration is considering a rule that would require negative Covid-19 test results for domestic air travel, according to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg mentioned the possible testing requirement for air travelers within the United States in an interview Sunday with "Axios on HBO."

"There's an active conversation with the CDC right now," Buttigieg told Axios. "What I can tell you is, it's going to be guided by data, by science, by medicine, and by the input of the people who are actually going to have to carry this out."

Buttigieg underlined that the "CDC is looking at all its options," in an interview with CNN's Erin Burnett on Monday.

"What we know is that it's the appropriate measure for international travel, people traveling into the US given some of those considerations. You know I'd say the domestic picture is very different, but you know the CDC is always evaluating what can best be done to keep Americans safe," Buttigieg said.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said on Monday that screening US travelers for Covid-19 could be helpful. But she did not expand upon whether there are plans to test domestic travelers.

"To the extent that we have available tests to be able to do testing, first and foremost, I would really encourage people to not travel," Walensky said during a White House briefing. "But if we are traveling, this would be yet another mitigation measure to try and decrease the spread."

When Buttigieg was asked if he supports the idea of requiring proof of a Covid-19 vaccination before air travel, he said that is up to the CDC.

"So, that's not a step that has been taken, and again, CDC is really in the lead on deciding what the right measures will be."

Domestic vs. international testing

The discussion follows a CDC rule that went into effect at the end of January requiring negative Covid-19 tests for international travelers, US citizens and residents entering the United States.

The US Travel Association, a national nonprofit industry body, hailed that rule for inbound travelers as "key to reopening international travel."

However, the group does not support a testing requirement for domestic air travelers.

The group called mandatory testing for domestic travelers "impractical," noting that there aren't defined ports of entry and that such a measure could "divert scarce public health resources away from other priorities."

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian called mandatory testing for domestic travelers "a horrible idea," citing few documented cases of Covid transmission aboard airliners and concerns that testing for air travelers would take testing resources away from areas of greater need.

"It will not keep domestic fliers safer," Bastian told CNN's Poppy Harlow. "If anything, it's going to keep people away from what they need to do in terms of starting to get back out for not just essential travel, but people need to start reclaiming their lives."

He said it would be a "logistical nightmare" that would delay the recovery of the whole hospitality sector.

Other groups raise concerns

Industry body Airlines for America has also expressed concern about the possible testing requirement for domestic air travel.

In a recent letter to the White House, the organization highlighted the risk-based measures to stemming Covid-19 transmission that the industry has adopted and research showing that the risk of in-flight infection is low.

"Given the strong scientific evidence that the risk of Covid-19 transmission onboard an aircraft is very low, we believe that a testing requirement for domestic air travel is unwarranted," the letter reads.

"Further, public health and economic data indicate that this policy would disproportionately prevent low-income travelers and rural Americans in small communities from travel."

A4A also echoed the US Travel Association's concern that such testing would divert resources away from more urgent public health priorities.

Airplane manufacturer Boeing is also opposed to mandating testing for domestic air travelers and said the federal government should pay for tests if the requirement is adopted.

"Imposing such a burden on the already financially beleaguered airline industry has the potential for severe unintended consequences that will ripple across the entire economy," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stanley Deal and Boeing Chief Aerospace Safety Officer Michael Delaney in a letter to the White House Covid-19 Recovery Team.

"If a testing mandate is prescribed by the Administration, funding should also be provided to comply."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 56°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 473348

Reported Deaths: 8523
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson685771236
Mobile34219654
Madison30840363
Tuscaloosa23123342
Montgomery21514422
Shelby20907187
Baldwin18763227
Lee14361132
Morgan13272220
Etowah12819273
Calhoun12426246
Marshall10989178
Houston9740230
Limestone8958117
Elmore8927152
Cullman8740163
St. Clair8458186
Lauderdale8380179
DeKalb8276149
Talladega7160133
Jackson637078
Walker6259209
Blount5920112
Autauga588177
Colbert5880111
Coffee509178
Dale4417102
Franklin391468
Russell386524
Covington375292
Escambia363955
Chilton362282
Tallapoosa3411124
Clarke333640
Chambers326681
Dallas3265122
Pike282856
Lawrence272978
Marion266481
Winston239952
Bibb234653
Geneva232158
Marengo222339
Pickens214943
Barbour200845
Hale200256
Fayette192146
Butler186862
Henry175436
Cherokee173136
Monroe162729
Randolph156137
Washington150129
Clay136252
Crenshaw135549
Macon134339
Cleburne132331
Lamar127230
Lowndes127142
Wilcox117122
Bullock113229
Perry104524
Conecuh103223
Sumter95528
Greene82729
Coosa75122
Choctaw54023
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 745826

Reported Deaths: 10566
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby829751365
Davidson76578798
Knox42824527
Hamilton38259413
Rutherford36036344
Unassigned25434202
Williamson23824187
Sumner19852288
Out of TN16986101
Montgomery16329188
Wilson15617193
Sullivan13562256
Blount13016158
Washington12597225
Bradley11984128
Maury11945152
Sevier11394146
Putnam10620166
Madison9765207
Robertson8341106
Hamblen7633151
Anderson7387145
Greene7024136
Tipton665791
Coffee6031108
Gibson5994129
Dickson589598
Cumberland5748104
Bedford5642110
Roane560398
McMinn552785
Lawrence546978
Loudon544963
Carter5429139
Warren526666
Jefferson524997
Dyer506093
Monroe500482
Hawkins494388
Franklin447776
Fayette435167
Obion417490
Rhea407866
Lincoln402056
Marshall378351
Cocke377785
Cheatham370438
Weakley359454
Campbell355652
Henderson350170
Giles348089
Carroll334778
White328059
Hardeman326562
Hardin313959
Lauderdale308541
Macon304667
Henry281072
Wayne278026
Overton267353
McNairy260946
DeKalb258048
Haywood254458
Claiborne249854
Marion247738
Smith243434
Scott242039
Hickman239539
Trousdale234819
Grainger228645
Fentress222541
Johnson213037
Morgan206025
Chester189744
Crockett188943
Bledsoe188411
Unicoi173648
Cannon169425
Lake165824
Polk162221
Union154127
Grundy153528
Decatur151933
Sequatchie150924
Humphreys145820
Benton139637
Lewis139123
Meigs124619
Stewart118225
Jackson111327
Clay99630
Perry99325
Houston97327
Moore86414
Pickett71321
Van Buren69116
Hancock4529

Most Popular Stories

Community Events