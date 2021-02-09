Clear

Meet the Minnesota mom fighting QAnon conspiracies one Instagram story at a time

Former QAnon believer Melissa Rein Lively speaks to CNN's Alisyn Camerota about how she was drawn in by the conspiracy theories, her darkest moment, and how she came to see the light.

Posted: Feb 9, 2021 8:51 AM
Updated: Feb 9, 2021 8:51 AM
Posted By: By Stephanie Gallman, CNN

When Sharon McMahon scrolled through social media in the months leading up to last year's presidential election, she found herself horrified by the amount of "straight misinformation" filling her feed.

"It was just shockingly wrong," McMahon, a Minnesota mom of four, told CNN. "Like not even a little bit right."

Armed with a passion for constitutional law, along with over a decade of government and law classroom teaching experience, McMahon decided she wanted to combat the mistruths with education.

She began posting videos of herself on Instagram, dispelling some of the myths she was seeing online and giving nonpartisan lessons on basic government principles, such as how bills are passed in Congress and how the Electoral College works.

"I really just wanted Facebook to sit down and shut up," McMahon said with a laugh.

McMahon said she believes it's people's "innate desire to make sense of the world" that makes them latch on to anything, even if it's "straight up lies on Twitter."

While she said it's easy to laugh at some of the more preposterous lies that circulate online, the "horrifying" January 6 insurrection proves how conspiracy theories can become a "real threat to national security."

The mob of Trump supporters who stormed the US Capitol that January day included conspiracy theorists linked to QAnon and the Proud Boys -- two right-wing extremist factions that President Donald Trump repeatedly refused to condemn during his election campaign last year.

It appears McMahon's simple, straightforward "just the facts" approach to combating such lies is resonating.

In January, she said she heard from 10 people who revealed they used to believe some of the QAnon conspiracies until they came to her page.

"I understand that I can't reach everybody," she said. "But those 10 people are not going to be out there spreading misinformation anymore."

And that, she said, is a win.

Growing a following of 'governerds' as 'America's government teacher'

When she first began posting her daily government lessons in late October 2020, she had been on Instagram for nine years and had amassed 14,000 followers.

In just four months, her account has grown to a community of 400,000, who have started calling themselves "governerds."

McMahon said the number of people flocking to her page gives her hope.

"There are people who are interested in facts, and who are interested in the truth, even if it's not what they want to hear," McMahon said.

That kind of influence, along with McMahon's warm, humorous, and self-deprecating personality, could easily make her a social media influencer. Instead, she likes to call herself "America's government teacher."

The kind of government teacher who shares her favorite Amazon sweater finds, tells you about her husband's recent kidney transplant and sometimes gives lessons in her bathrobe while putting on her makeup.

Also part of McMahon's appeal is that she never reveals her political leanings, despite people constantly asking her. One follower even offered her $1,000 to tell him who she voted for. And unlike traditional media, she isn't beholden to ratings and she isn't trying to make money.

"I swear no allegiance, except fact, reason and human decency," she said.

McMahon has given us reason to believe that, despite what the polarizing headlines might say, human decency abounds.

Since gaining so many followers, she has galvanized the "governerds" in philanthropic efforts that included a thank you letter writing campaign to the the Capitol cleanup crew, whose job it was to clean up the mess left behind the January 6 riot.

The community has also raised more than $700,000 in the last five months -- more than $560,000 of which was raised just last week and will go to pay off more than $56 million in default medical debt through RIPMedicalDebt.com.

She said the generosity of her "governerds" is evidence that Americans are aligned on what matters.

"We all want very similar things of peace and prosperity and freedom," McMahon said. "We want to help others and we just have differences of how we want to get there."

Recently, McMahon was asked if she could invite anyone to dinner who would it be. In her typical bipartisan style, she said the late Justices Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Antonin Scalia, as well as former president George W. Bush and former first lady Michelle Obama.

She said these two sets of duos exhibit exactly what she hopes her lessons can teach: that it's possible to disagree and still find affinity for one another.

"That's what's missing right now."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 48°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 48°
Decatur
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 473348

Reported Deaths: 8523
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson685771236
Mobile34219654
Madison30840363
Tuscaloosa23123342
Montgomery21514422
Shelby20907187
Baldwin18763227
Lee14361132
Morgan13272220
Etowah12819273
Calhoun12426246
Marshall10989178
Houston9740230
Limestone8958117
Elmore8927152
Cullman8740163
St. Clair8458186
Lauderdale8380179
DeKalb8276149
Talladega7160133
Jackson637078
Walker6259209
Blount5920112
Autauga588177
Colbert5880111
Coffee509178
Dale4417102
Franklin391468
Russell386524
Covington375292
Escambia363955
Chilton362282
Tallapoosa3411124
Clarke333640
Chambers326681
Dallas3265122
Pike282856
Lawrence272978
Marion266481
Winston239952
Bibb234653
Geneva232158
Marengo222339
Pickens214943
Barbour200845
Hale200256
Fayette192146
Butler186862
Henry175436
Cherokee173136
Monroe162729
Randolph156137
Washington150129
Clay136252
Crenshaw135549
Macon134339
Cleburne132331
Lamar127230
Lowndes127142
Wilcox117122
Bullock113229
Perry104524
Conecuh103223
Sumter95528
Greene82729
Coosa75122
Choctaw54023
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 745826

Reported Deaths: 10566
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby829751365
Davidson76578798
Knox42824527
Hamilton38259413
Rutherford36036344
Unassigned25434202
Williamson23824187
Sumner19852288
Out of TN16986101
Montgomery16329188
Wilson15617193
Sullivan13562256
Blount13016158
Washington12597225
Bradley11984128
Maury11945152
Sevier11394146
Putnam10620166
Madison9765207
Robertson8341106
Hamblen7633151
Anderson7387145
Greene7024136
Tipton665791
Coffee6031108
Gibson5994129
Dickson589598
Cumberland5748104
Bedford5642110
Roane560398
McMinn552785
Lawrence546978
Loudon544963
Carter5429139
Warren526666
Jefferson524997
Dyer506093
Monroe500482
Hawkins494388
Franklin447776
Fayette435167
Obion417490
Rhea407866
Lincoln402056
Marshall378351
Cocke377785
Cheatham370438
Weakley359454
Campbell355652
Henderson350170
Giles348089
Carroll334778
White328059
Hardeman326562
Hardin313959
Lauderdale308541
Macon304667
Henry281072
Wayne278026
Overton267353
McNairy260946
DeKalb258048
Haywood254458
Claiborne249854
Marion247738
Smith243434
Scott242039
Hickman239539
Trousdale234819
Grainger228645
Fentress222541
Johnson213037
Morgan206025
Chester189744
Crockett188943
Bledsoe188411
Unicoi173648
Cannon169425
Lake165824
Polk162221
Union154127
Grundy153528
Decatur151933
Sequatchie150924
Humphreys145820
Benton139637
Lewis139123
Meigs124619
Stewart118225
Jackson111327
Clay99630
Perry99325
Houston97327
Moore86414
Pickett71321
Van Buren69116
Hancock4529

Most Popular Stories

Community Events