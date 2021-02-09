Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Steeplechaser Colleen Quigley discusses mental health, modeling and 'hunger' for Olympic success

US steeplechaser Colleen Quigley is targeting the Tokyo Olympics this year, but it wasn't so long ago that she was walking the modeling stage.

Posted: Feb 9, 2021 6:10 AM
Updated: Feb 9, 2021 6:10 AM
Posted By: By George Ramsay, CNN

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to fuel uncertainty and anxiety, how it impacts our mental well-being is hard to ignore -- something athletes, bereft of competitions and regular training routines, perhaps know better than most.

For Colleen Quigley, a 3000-meter steeplechase runner from the United States, there's some relief that she "discovered mental health" a year and a half ago.

The revelation has not only helped her to face the challenges of canceled track meets and a disrupted schedule, but also to become a better athlete.

"Only in 2019 did I start realizing that my mental health affected my physical health, and if I kept ignoring that, I was going to be missing out on so much of my potential as an athlete," Quigley tells CNN Sport.

"And I kind of got over the ego of actually working on that side of my game -- thank goodness I did -- and started with some meditation and some journaling stuff on my own.

"Then in the summer of 2019, I finally got convinced to start talking to a mental coach."

READ: Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics will not need a vaccine to participate, organizers say

Barriers and water jumps

Quigley, who has been training at altitude in Flagstaff, Arizona, as she prepares for Olympic qualification later this year, now builds meditation, breathing exercises and weekly meetings with a mental coach into her schedule. Walking her dog Pie has also proved a tonic for the mind.

"Everybody needs a little bit of mental coaching, a little mental support, especially in a year like this where no matter who you are, you've been challenged in a new, different, crazy way," she says.

"I think a lot of athletes don't give that enough credit or see it as a weakness."

Quigley placed eighth at the 2016 Rio Olympics, a result she aims to improve on this year if the Games continue as planned, which organizers insist will be the case despite rumors of a cancellation.

Her personal best of 9:10.27 in the 3000-meter steeplechase -- an event that requires negotiating 28 barriers and seven water jumps around seven-and-a-half laps of a track -- is the third-best time in American history behind Courtney Frerichs and Emma Coburn, both of whom ran alongside Quigley in Rio.

The 28-year-old arrived at professional athletics via an unconventional path, never anticipating when she was growing up that she would run at an Olympics. As a teenager, it was a career as a model that beckoned.

READ: Japan and IOC determined to hold Tokyo Olympics despite cancellation rumors

"It was a different high school experience for me," says Quigley.

"Definitely none of my other classmates were skipping out on a couple of days of math and English and science to go to Turks and Caicos and shoot with some company for Glamour magazine for a couple of days.

"It was super fun -- I feel very lucky that I had a really positive experience."

'No regrets'

After high school came the decision of whether to take up an athletics scholarship with Florida State University, or to move to New York, sign with an agency and try to become a supermodel.

"I'm not going to sit here and say it was a no-brainer; it was a hard decision for me at the time," says Quigley.

"I thought that life was going to be really glamorous and awesome. And I didn't really know what being an NCAA athlete was going to be like. It was never a dream for me as a kid."

Looking back though, Quigley has "absolutely no regrets" about her career path.

Since turning professional, she has undertaken modeling campaigns for Nike -- the sponsors of Bowerman Track Club, her former training group in Portland, Oregon -- but insists that being an athlete remains her priority.

"I'm training really hard and I don't have the flexibility to go from Flagstaff, where I'm spending eight weeks at altitude, to fly to New York for three days and shoot something and come back to training and try and pick up where I left off," she says. "It's just really hard on your body to do that."

After winning an NCAA title in 2015 and joining the Bowerman Track Club shortly afterward, Quigley made her Olympic debut the following year.

"I think I surprised myself in that almost immediately after the Games, I was just hungry for more. And I wanted to see what else I could do," she says.

"And I wanted to immediately start making plans to go back in four more years and do it better and do it bigger ... I was eighth and didn't know what the heck I was doing."

With five-and-a-half months until the Olympics are due to start, what format this year's Games will take remains uncertain.

Organizers have insisted the Games will go ahead as planned, citing a "toolbox of Covid-19 countermeasures" which include immigration procedures, testing, quarantines and vaccinations.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and features

Upcoming indoor track races were wiped from Quigley's schedule, and last week, she competed in her first race without representing a sponsor or her country having recently left the Bowerman Track Club.

Yet to announce where she will be training in the future, she remains confident and focused with the Olympics on the horizon.

"I've gotten a lot stronger and just learned a lot about myself as an athlete and as a person," says Quigley.

"And so that's really exciting -- to go into another Olympic year feeling like an even more confident version of that kid that I was in 2016."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 44°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 47°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 473348

Reported Deaths: 8523
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson685771236
Mobile34219654
Madison30840363
Tuscaloosa23123342
Montgomery21514422
Shelby20907187
Baldwin18763227
Lee14361132
Morgan13272220
Etowah12819273
Calhoun12426246
Marshall10989178
Houston9740230
Limestone8958117
Elmore8927152
Cullman8740163
St. Clair8458186
Lauderdale8380179
DeKalb8276149
Talladega7160133
Jackson637078
Walker6259209
Blount5920112
Autauga588177
Colbert5880111
Coffee509178
Dale4417102
Franklin391468
Russell386524
Covington375292
Escambia363955
Chilton362282
Tallapoosa3411124
Clarke333640
Chambers326681
Dallas3265122
Pike282856
Lawrence272978
Marion266481
Winston239952
Bibb234653
Geneva232158
Marengo222339
Pickens214943
Barbour200845
Hale200256
Fayette192146
Butler186862
Henry175436
Cherokee173136
Monroe162729
Randolph156137
Washington150129
Clay136252
Crenshaw135549
Macon134339
Cleburne132331
Lamar127230
Lowndes127142
Wilcox117122
Bullock113229
Perry104524
Conecuh103223
Sumter95528
Greene82729
Coosa75122
Choctaw54023
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 745826

Reported Deaths: 10566
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby829751365
Davidson76578798
Knox42824527
Hamilton38259413
Rutherford36036344
Unassigned25434202
Williamson23824187
Sumner19852288
Out of TN16986101
Montgomery16329188
Wilson15617193
Sullivan13562256
Blount13016158
Washington12597225
Bradley11984128
Maury11945152
Sevier11394146
Putnam10620166
Madison9765207
Robertson8341106
Hamblen7633151
Anderson7387145
Greene7024136
Tipton665791
Coffee6031108
Gibson5994129
Dickson589598
Cumberland5748104
Bedford5642110
Roane560398
McMinn552785
Lawrence546978
Loudon544963
Carter5429139
Warren526666
Jefferson524997
Dyer506093
Monroe500482
Hawkins494388
Franklin447776
Fayette435167
Obion417490
Rhea407866
Lincoln402056
Marshall378351
Cocke377785
Cheatham370438
Weakley359454
Campbell355652
Henderson350170
Giles348089
Carroll334778
White328059
Hardeman326562
Hardin313959
Lauderdale308541
Macon304667
Henry281072
Wayne278026
Overton267353
McNairy260946
DeKalb258048
Haywood254458
Claiborne249854
Marion247738
Smith243434
Scott242039
Hickman239539
Trousdale234819
Grainger228645
Fentress222541
Johnson213037
Morgan206025
Chester189744
Crockett188943
Bledsoe188411
Unicoi173648
Cannon169425
Lake165824
Polk162221
Union154127
Grundy153528
Decatur151933
Sequatchie150924
Humphreys145820
Benton139637
Lewis139123
Meigs124619
Stewart118225
Jackson111327
Clay99630
Perry99325
Houston97327
Moore86414
Pickett71321
Van Buren69116
Hancock4529

Most Popular Stories

Community Events