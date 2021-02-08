Clear

The 3 defenses of Donald Trump

Article Image

Conservative attorney and Trump critic George Conway discusses the arguments presented for former President Trump on the eve of his second impeachment trial.

Posted: Feb 8, 2021 8:50 PM
Updated: Feb 8, 2021 8:50 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Anne Milgram

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers have explained how will they defend him in his second impeachment trial against the charge that he incited the violent insurrection at the Capitol on January 6.

They make three arguments: that he cannot be tried because he is longer president; that his statements preceding the riot are protected by the First Amendment and, finally, that he truly believes the election was stolen from him.

The first argument lacks merit. Constitutional scholars generally agree that a former president can be tried by the Senate after leaving office.

The 1876 Senate trial of War Secretary William Worth Belknap, who resigned but then was impeached and tried, provides support for this. Moreover, the Senate has voted to allow former executive officials to be tried for impeachment, first for Belknap and then recently for Trump, by a 55-45 vote.

These votes should carry enormous weight, as the Constitution grants the Senate "the sole Power to try all Impeachments."

Their next argument is that Trump's fiery statements to the crowd -- "If you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore" -- are protected First Amendment speech. The lawyers also allege that he was referring to "the need to fight for election security in general" when he said this.

The seminal case, around which Trump has tailored his defense, is the 1969 Supreme Court decision in Brandenburg v. Ohio. There, the court ruled that political speech is not protected if it is "directed at inciting or producing imminent lawless action" and "likely to incite or produce such action." The question thus becomes whether Trump intended to incite imminent unlawful conduct, and whether his words were likely to do so.

There's a lot of evidence that Trump's words were likely to incite the crowd to commit an unlawful action immediately. We heard Trump, at his rally just before the siege, tell his supporters "to fight like hell." We heard him say, "we will soon be marching over to the Capitol building" to "peacefully and patriotically" be heard. And we watched as the mob then breached the barricades, stormed the building and temporarily stopped electoral votes from being counted.

Five people died at the Capitol that day, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, and dozens of rioters have been charged with federal and local crimes. While Trump may now claim that he was talking only about future election security, many of the rioters tell a different story. One man told the FBI that he went to the Capitol in response to the President's request that all "patriots" come to DC.

Given these facts, the only real question for the Senate is whether Trump intended to incite the insurrection. In his brief, Trump attempts to limit the scope of impeachment to his statement, "If you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."

This statement shows some of Trump's intent; we don't have to guess what he was thinking, because he told his supporters to "fight," which they did. But the Senate has other ways to determine Trump's state of mind. House impeachment managers plan to introduce evidence that Trump's rally speech was the culmination of a lengthy effort to overturn the 2020 election and to stop Congress from certifying the election.

The evidence will likely include Trump's tweets, his involvement in the so-called "stop the steal" campaign, his request in a phone call later made public that the Georgia Secretary of State "find" him votes, and all of his statements at the rally. Beyond that, Senators should carefully scrutinize Trump's argument that his real concern was election security. Trump's own words contradict this, and it defies common sense to believe that Trump rallied his supporters in the very location and on the very day that the 2020 votes were to be certified, just to discuss security for the next major federal election. In 2022.

For his third and most troubling argument, Trump has doubled down on his "big lie" that the 2020 election was stolen. Trump's lawyers argue, in convoluted language, that his statements about fraud in the 2020 election were true: "Insufficient evidence exists upon which a reasonable jurist could conclude that the 45th president's statements were accurate or not, and he therefore denies they were false." They further claim -- without presenting any evidence - that the election results were "suspect" because of Covid-related state election changes.

In other words, Trump is sticking to the "big lie." It is that lie, and the fanning of the flames of anger over it, that led to the attack on the Capitol. As law professor Steve Vladeck has noted, this defense amounts to Trump claiming that his conduct was "justified" because he believes it to be true.

But believing his words to be true is not a defense. If anything, it is an admission of guilt. It provides his motive for wanting to incite the crowd. Nor is it clear that Trump has any evidence to support his unproven claims. He rejected a request to testify in the Senate and his legal teams have never proven fraud in court. Indeed, they lost 61 of the 62 lawsuits they brought. Many of those cases threw out the very arguments made by Trump here.

Trump's defenses have substantial legal and factual shortcomings. But that does not mean he should be barred from offering them at trial. His right to a defense is a core principle of our criminal justice system, written into our founding documents. Every day, in courtrooms across the country, individuals mount defenses with major legal and factual shortcomings. Typically, though, problematic defenses fail when examined by an impartial judge and jury. That will not happen here. Trump's defenses will not go before an impartial jury; they will be presented to the United States Senate.

The Senate jurors will take an oath to consider Trump's defenses "without prejudice or sympathy." Senators can honor this oath by following the example of their jury-duty-serving constituents and considering Trump's arguments with basic common sense and reasonableness. For the sake of the America people, and our democratic system of government, we should all hope that they do.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 472423

Reported Deaths: 8515
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson684561236
Mobile34090647
Madison30744363
Tuscaloosa23049342
Montgomery21482422
Shelby20845187
Baldwin18723227
Lee14337132
Morgan13250220
Etowah12800273
Calhoun12402246
Marshall10986178
Houston9720230
Limestone8939117
Elmore8896152
Cullman8731163
St. Clair8439186
Lauderdale8366179
DeKalb8271149
Talladega7155133
Jackson636478
Walker6256209
Blount5915112
Colbert5873111
Autauga586977
Coffee508678
Dale4410102
Franklin391068
Russell386224
Covington374792
Escambia363055
Chilton361582
Tallapoosa3406124
Clarke333140
Dallas3268122
Chambers326381
Pike282656
Lawrence272378
Marion265981
Winston240052
Bibb233953
Geneva232058
Marengo221939
Pickens214743
Barbour200845
Hale200156
Fayette191946
Butler186562
Henry174936
Cherokee173036
Monroe162429
Randolph155937
Washington149529
Clay136052
Crenshaw135349
Macon133939
Cleburne132131
Lamar126930
Lowndes126942
Wilcox116722
Bullock112829
Perry105023
Conecuh103223
Sumter95228
Greene82529
Coosa74922
Choctaw54023
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 744600

Reported Deaths: 10469
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby828451357
Davidson76465790
Knox42711523
Hamilton38169410
Rutherford35950337
Unassigned25380198
Williamson23767184
Sumner19803285
Out of TN1695499
Montgomery16294184
Wilson15602191
Sullivan13550254
Blount12972158
Washington12583222
Bradley11954128
Maury11927152
Sevier11372146
Putnam10608165
Madison9754206
Robertson8327106
Hamblen7626151
Anderson7377143
Greene7013134
Tipton664791
Coffee6028104
Gibson5980129
Dickson589298
Cumberland5744103
Bedford5642109
Roane559397
McMinn551584
Lawrence546778
Loudon544462
Carter5424139
Warren526466
Jefferson524695
Dyer505992
Monroe499180
Hawkins493688
Franklin447076
Fayette434565
Obion417290
Rhea406965
Lincoln401955
Marshall377950
Cocke377084
Cheatham370038
Weakley358953
Campbell355551
Henderson349670
Giles347789
Carroll334078
White327659
Hardeman325962
Hardin313858
Lauderdale308341
Macon304666
Henry280870
Wayne277926
Overton267153
McNairy260646
DeKalb257848
Haywood254358
Claiborne249352
Marion247438
Smith243133
Scott241639
Hickman239339
Trousdale234719
Grainger228445
Fentress222441
Johnson213037
Morgan205823
Chester189744
Crockett188543
Bledsoe188211
Unicoi173348
Cannon169325
Lake165824
Polk161721
Union153826
Grundy153126
Decatur151732
Sequatchie150524
Humphreys145720
Benton139637
Lewis138723
Meigs124519
Stewart117825
Jackson111027
Clay99529
Perry99125
Houston97327
Moore86313
Pickett71321
Van Buren69115
Hancock4529

Most Popular Stories

Community Events