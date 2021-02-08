Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A mom built a simpler Covid-19 vaccine sign-up website for her state while on maternity leave

Olivia Adams, a software developer who works for a healthcare company, took it upon herself to build a simpler website for her state that shows available vaccine appointments in Massachusetts.

Posted: Feb 8, 2021 4:40 PM
Posted By: By Christina Zdanowicz, CNN

After her mother-in-law had difficulty signing up for a Covid-19 vaccine, a Massachusetts woman created a website to make it easier for her -- and she made it easier for everyone.

Olivia Adams built a website that pulls in vaccination appointments from across the state, including government sites as well as ones operated by private businesses. She called it macovidvaccines.com.

The 28-year-old software developer from Arlington, Massachusetts, says she spent three weeks and about 40 hours building the website -- and she did it while on maternity leave caring for her 2-month-old son, she told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on Monday.

"I thought I'd take a look and I was surprised at how decentralized everything was and how there are a thousand different websites to go to," Adams said. "I thought, 'How can I put my software skills to use to make this better in my free time?'"

Free time usually happened when her newborn is sleeping, Adams said. She said her 2-year-old son is at day care, so she's lucky not to be caring for both during the day.

The inspiration came after listening to her mother-in-law, who had a tough time signing up for an appointment. Her mother-in-law is a dental hygienist who qualified for the first phase of vaccinations, she said.

"She had a little trouble figuring out where to go and how to get signed up," Adams said. "She was able to do it, but it took a little while and then she had the same problem when she was able to sign her father up when he became eligible at the beginning of our phase two."

Her family isn't alone in their vaccine sign-up struggles. People across the country, from senior citizens to others in the early vaccine phases, have faced with hours waiting on the phone and logging online to see no spots available.

Adams examined Massachusetts' online vaccine portal and realized she could make it better for everyone. She said she is used to making complicated software related to health care needs in her job as a lead member of the technical staff at Athenahealth, a health care technology company.

But, she's never created a website quite like this.

"This was my first time making a complicated website myself," she said. "The hardest part about it is that every website that has availability information I have to kind of tell my computer how to read that website like a human. That's where all the man hours went in."

The vaccine appointments are available at a number of sites, from those run by the state to those administered at grocery stores and pharmacies. Parsing all that information for each provider is where it got a bit time consuming, she said.

Adams has a script that runs every five minutes across about 20 different vaccine sites, she wrote in an email.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was asked about Adams' vaccine website at a press conference on Friday. "Send us her name, we'll talk to her," Baker said Friday.

Adams said she reached out to the state to talk about her website before the press conference, but she had not gotten a response after emailing them. On Monday, she tweeted that she received an email from the state's Coronavirus Command Center and will try to meet with them this week.

CNN reached out to the state for comment but has not heard back.

Adams said she never expected her website to take off in popularity like this. She sent the link around to friends and family and it spread from there.

For the people who wonder if Adams could work her code magic for other states needing vaccination sign-up help, Adams said she realizes there is a big need.

"On Friday I would have told you, absolutely not," she said. "There's no way I have the time to do that, but now the support has just been overwhelming and there's clearly such a need. I already have people from other states emailing me asking if this can be done where they're at. I'd love to explore that and we'll just see how it goes."

Adams encourages others who may have an idea to help to just try it, she wrote via email.

"I encourage anyone who thinks they have a half-baked idea to go full force and they'll be surprised how well it turns out," she wrote. "I built it for everyone but I didn't think everyone would use it."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 57°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 54°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 56°
Decatur
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 56°
Fort Payne
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 472423

Reported Deaths: 8515
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson684561236
Mobile34090647
Madison30744363
Tuscaloosa23049342
Montgomery21482422
Shelby20845187
Baldwin18723227
Lee14337132
Morgan13250220
Etowah12800273
Calhoun12402246
Marshall10986178
Houston9720230
Limestone8939117
Elmore8896152
Cullman8731163
St. Clair8439186
Lauderdale8366179
DeKalb8271149
Talladega7155133
Jackson636478
Walker6256209
Blount5915112
Colbert5873111
Autauga586977
Coffee508678
Dale4410102
Franklin391068
Russell386224
Covington374792
Escambia363055
Chilton361582
Tallapoosa3406124
Clarke333140
Dallas3268122
Chambers326381
Pike282656
Lawrence272378
Marion265981
Winston240052
Bibb233953
Geneva232058
Marengo221939
Pickens214743
Barbour200845
Hale200156
Fayette191946
Butler186562
Henry174936
Cherokee173036
Monroe162429
Randolph155937
Washington149529
Clay136052
Crenshaw135349
Macon133939
Cleburne132131
Lamar126930
Lowndes126942
Wilcox116722
Bullock112829
Perry105023
Conecuh103223
Sumter95228
Greene82529
Coosa74922
Choctaw54023
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 744600

Reported Deaths: 10469
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby828451357
Davidson76465790
Knox42711523
Hamilton38169410
Rutherford35950337
Unassigned25380198
Williamson23767184
Sumner19803285
Out of TN1695499
Montgomery16294184
Wilson15602191
Sullivan13550254
Blount12972158
Washington12583222
Bradley11954128
Maury11927152
Sevier11372146
Putnam10608165
Madison9754206
Robertson8327106
Hamblen7626151
Anderson7377143
Greene7013134
Tipton664791
Coffee6028104
Gibson5980129
Dickson589298
Cumberland5744103
Bedford5642109
Roane559397
McMinn551584
Lawrence546778
Loudon544462
Carter5424139
Warren526466
Jefferson524695
Dyer505992
Monroe499180
Hawkins493688
Franklin447076
Fayette434565
Obion417290
Rhea406965
Lincoln401955
Marshall377950
Cocke377084
Cheatham370038
Weakley358953
Campbell355551
Henderson349670
Giles347789
Carroll334078
White327659
Hardeman325962
Hardin313858
Lauderdale308341
Macon304666
Henry280870
Wayne277926
Overton267153
McNairy260646
DeKalb257848
Haywood254358
Claiborne249352
Marion247438
Smith243133
Scott241639
Hickman239339
Trousdale234719
Grainger228445
Fentress222441
Johnson213037
Morgan205823
Chester189744
Crockett188543
Bledsoe188211
Unicoi173348
Cannon169325
Lake165824
Polk161721
Union153826
Grundy153126
Decatur151732
Sequatchie150524
Humphreys145720
Benton139637
Lewis138723
Meigs124519
Stewart117825
Jackson111027
Clay99529
Perry99125
Houston97327
Moore86313
Pickett71321
Van Buren69115
Hancock4529

Most Popular Stories

Community Events