After fifteen hours of debate, the Senate passed a budget resolution in a 51-50 vote paving the way for Democrats to pass President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package. CNN's Jeremy Diamond reports.

Posted: Feb 5, 2021 8:40 AM

Posted By: By Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Jo Shelley, Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani and Melissa Macaya, CNN