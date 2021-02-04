Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Amanda Gorman's journey to the inauguration and Super Bowl came with the help of a unique group of mentors

Article Image

Exclusive video shows Amanda Gorman reading her poetry at an event for WriteGirl. The creative writing mentorship program's founder, CNN Hero Keren Taylor reflects on Gorman's journey.

Posted: Feb 4, 2021 10:00 PM
Updated: Feb 4, 2021 10:00 PM
Posted By: Gabriel Kinder

In 2014, Amanda Gorman was a budding young poet in Los Angeles.

As the then 16-year-old practiced reciting her poem "We Dragonflies" on video, little did she know her journey would lead her to deliver one of the standout moments during President Joe Biden's inauguration -- and to become the first poet to perform at the Super Bowl.

The 2014 video clip of Gorman -- which offers a glimpse into the early days of that journey --was recorded by the non-profit WriteGirl, a Los Angeles-based creative writing mentorship program founded by CNN Hero Keren Taylor.

Gorman joined WriteGirl when she was 14. She attended the group's monthly creative writing workshops throughout her high school years and was matched with volunteers for one-on-one mentoring.

"WriteGirl has been pivotal in my life. It's been thanks to their support that I've been able to chase my dreams as a writer," Gorman said in a statement announcing her appearance at Biden's inauguration.

Taylor describes Gorman as someone who made a big impression during her four years with WriteGirl.

"She's always been a very positive young person. Always with a flower in her hair, a sense of style, a sense of wanting to have her creative energy and uniqueness flow out into her physical self," Taylor told CNN.

In her early days of the program, Gorman did not seek the spotlight. It took some encouragement from her mentors to convince her to step up to the mic and share her work, Taylor said. And then she began to blossom.

"I think she really started enjoying the idea of seeing the reaction that people had to her words," Taylor recalled.

Finding her voice

WriteGirl is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Each year, the program serves about 500 teens. They partner with mentors who include journalists, songwriters, poets, and fiction writers. WriteGirl boasts a 100% success rate in helping its seniors graduate from high school and enroll in college. The organization publishes books of its students' writing annually, and the publications have won more than 90 national and international book awards.

Hours after reciting her poem "The Hill We Climb" at the inauguration, Gorman spoke with Anderson Cooper on CNN. She credited her family, friends, supporters and mentors for their role in helping her achieve so much at a young age. She also cited her WriteGirl experience, "where I got a lot of free creative writing resources when I was that skinny girl with a speech impediment who needed a mentor."

While Gorman was with WriteGirl, her speech impediment was not something that Taylor and the group felt the need to address.

"We don't want you to feel like you have something that needs to be fixed, because none of us do," Taylor said of their philosophy, adding that their focus is on encouraging young writers. "You could see her confidence blooming every time she got up to the microphone."

When Gorman went on to college at Harvard, Taylor said Gorman went after her speech impediment "with a vengeance. ... [She] practiced and practiced until she changed the way that speech impediment was heard to others."

Stepping onto the world stage

Taylor was beaming, crying, and went through half a box of tissues, she said, when Gorman took the stage at the inauguration.

"She was certainly nervous; you know she was. But she didn't show it. ... One thing we always talk about at WriteGirl is to turn that nervous energy into positive energy and let it drive you forward."

For Taylor, Gorman was not just representing WriteGirl, but young people, women of color, and young poets.

"They can see that young people's voices need to be listened to, that they have a lot to say about where we're at and where we need to go. And I was so proud of her for that more than anything."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 52°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 54°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 51°
Decatur
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 52°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 47°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 465056

Reported Deaths: 8203
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson676391195
Mobile33449630
Madison30103345
Tuscaloosa22731321
Montgomery21157402
Shelby20501175
Baldwin18418228
Lee14048128
Morgan13086209
Etowah12642265
Calhoun12179239
Marshall10860172
Houston9578220
Limestone8793113
Elmore8723143
Cullman8622160
St. Clair8263175
Lauderdale8255174
DeKalb8184146
Talladega6908125
Jackson627577
Walker6192202
Colbert5794108
Blount5768105
Autauga575371
Coffee498373
Dale4348100
Franklin386365
Russell380223
Covington366990
Escambia358352
Chilton356881
Tallapoosa3357122
Clarke327739
Dallas3253120
Chambers323380
Pike276848
Lawrence268276
Marion264180
Winston238645
Bibb232152
Geneva229257
Marengo219639
Pickens211740
Hale198356
Barbour198142
Fayette186743
Butler183860
Cherokee171836
Henry171235
Monroe160325
Randolph153337
Washington148329
Clay133450
Crenshaw132948
Macon130839
Cleburne129928
Lamar125329
Lowndes125039
Wilcox115522
Bullock109329
Perry103522
Conecuh102123
Sumter94228
Greene80828
Coosa71321
Choctaw53824
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 733216

Reported Deaths: 10033
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby815721298
Davidson75423759
Knox41888510
Hamilton37462385
Rutherford35394327
Unassigned24941187
Williamson23250177
Sumner19478265
Out of TN1652794
Montgomery15913171
Wilson15354186
Sullivan13390247
Blount12756146
Washington12483221
Maury11738149
Bradley11696122
Sevier11194139
Putnam10453162
Madison9646201
Robertson819299
Hamblen7483144
Anderson7290138
Greene6935130
Tipton658086
Coffee5954100
Gibson5916127
Dickson582592
Cumberland567494
Bedford5583105
Roane550694
McMinn543380
Lawrence539975
Carter5358136
Loudon532560
Warren521563
Jefferson516590
Dyer500690
Monroe491272
Hawkins484387
Franklin440172
Fayette427463
Obion415188
Rhea401163
Lincoln398554
Cocke372578
Marshall370146
Cheatham363834
Weakley355152
Campbell349546
Henderson346366
Giles343685
Carroll330275
White324555
Hardeman322961
Hardin311857
Lauderdale305341
Macon302258
Henry277167
Wayne276626
Overton265550
McNairy258245
DeKalb254947
Haywood253058
Claiborne244545
Marion241838
Smith240132
Scott237536
Hickman236439
Trousdale233417
Grainger224543
Fentress221339
Johnson210936
Morgan203222
Chester186744
Crockett186540
Bledsoe184411
Unicoi172547
Cannon166525
Lake165223
Polk157819
Union151725
Decatur151231
Grundy149025
Sequatchie147222
Humphreys143320
Benton138336
Lewis136923
Meigs123018
Stewart115523
Jackson109627
Clay98228
Perry98125
Houston96626
Moore85411
Pickett71121
Van Buren68312
Hancock4459

Most Popular Stories

Community Events