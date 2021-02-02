Clear

Boston Dynamics is teaching its robot dog new tricks

Boston Dynamic's Spot robot got a whole toolkit of improvements from an arm that can lift 11 pounds to thermal imaging video cameras. The dog-like robot can now swing a jump rope and draw with chalk too.

Posted: Feb 2, 2021 3:40 PM
Updated: Feb 2, 2021 3:40 PM
Posted By: By Shannon Liao, CNN Business

Boston Dynamics is teaching its robot dog Spot new tricks.

On Tuesday the company announced three new products for Spot — Spot Arm, Spot Enterprise and Scout — that aim to increase the robot's functionality in hazardous, remote work sites.

The rather charming bot has become famous in Boston Dynamics' videos of it dancing, going on walks and runs, and even encouraging social distancing.

With the new arm extension, three Spots can get together for a bit of jump rope, according to the company. Spot Arm also gives Spot more functional qualities — specifically grabbing and carrying objects, and even opening doors.

Spot Enterprise is a new self-charging version of the robot, which can perform longer inspections and then return to its dock to charge itself. The company said it upgraded hardware for Spot Enterprise, so that it can work alone for longer, have extended WiFi and download large data sets more quickly.

Scout is the new web-based software for Spot, and it's designed for hazardous tasks in workplaces such as nuclear plants and offshore oil fields without putting human workers at risk. Workers can control Spot remotely and view the workplace via robot camera. They can tap on the surroundings to tell Spot where to sit down. And on the off chance that Spot falls over, they can press a button to bring it upright again.

Boston Dynamics has been developing and promoting Spot for years but only just brought the robot to market this past June. The robotic dogs are available to US businesses for $74,500 a piece, and the company estimates there are now more than 400 Spot models in the world.

"Since first launching Spot, we have worked closely with our customers to identify how the robot could best support their mission critical applications," said Robert Playter, Boston Dynamics CEO, in a press release. "Our customers want reliable data collection in remote, hazardous, and dynamic worksites. We developed the new Spot products with these needs in mind."

The pricing for Spot Enterprise, Scout and Spot Arm haven't been publicly announced and the Boston Dynamics sales team did not immediately respond to comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Fort Payne
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 460860

Reported Deaths: 7688
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson670101128
Mobile33159611
Madison29781287
Tuscaloosa22519302
Montgomery20966370
Shelby20271160
Baldwin18211224
Lee13878128
Morgan13025175
Etowah12550246
Calhoun12062232
Marshall10789152
Houston9499209
Limestone8706106
Elmore8640134
Cullman8574149
Lauderdale8191156
St. Clair8179155
DeKalb8139137
Talladega6852117
Jackson625170
Walker6165197
Colbert5745104
Blount5720100
Autauga568369
Coffee492272
Dale431098
Franklin384660
Russell376019
Covington358987
Chilton355379
Escambia354848
Tallapoosa3334114
Clarke322838
Dallas3228111
Chambers321076
Pike274741
Lawrence265470
Marion261774
Winston238344
Bibb230952
Geneva226652
Marengo218934
Pickens210433
Hale196154
Barbour195640
Fayette185838
Butler182760
Cherokee170735
Henry168432
Monroe157622
Randolph152237
Washington147627
Clay133050
Crenshaw131348
Macon129438
Cleburne128628
Lamar124928
Lowndes123339
Wilcox114222
Bullock108929
Perry102920
Conecuh101023
Sumter93428
Greene80627
Coosa68119
Choctaw53524
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 729187

Reported Deaths: 9753
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby811381271
Davidson75072742
Knox41544498
Hamilton37122366
Rutherford35188317
Unassigned24771174
Williamson23070172
Sumner19339261
Out of TN1666593
Montgomery15817165
Wilson15266182
Sullivan13299243
Blount12668144
Washington12437219
Maury11653142
Bradley11602115
Sevier11137134
Putnam10407158
Madison9612197
Robertson814394
Hamblen7440144
Anderson7248129
Greene6893127
Tipton655884
Coffee591299
Gibson5897123
Dickson577387
Cumberland566387
Bedford5556101
Roane547893
McMinn539979
Lawrence537374
Carter5319132
Loudon527858
Warren520963
Jefferson514186
Dyer498187
Monroe487268
Hawkins479784
Franklin437070
Fayette426760
Obion413987
Rhea400264
Lincoln397554
Cocke369873
Marshall368346
Cheatham361534
Weakley352952
Campbell347744
Henderson345365
Giles342581
Carroll328672
White323052
Hardeman322058
Hardin311256
Lauderdale304337
Macon300657
Henry275763
Wayne275426
Overton264848
McNairy255645
DeKalb253246
Haywood252058
Claiborne241945
Marion240836
Smith239430
Scott236535
Hickman234938
Trousdale233117
Grainger222843
Fentress220939
Johnson209936
Morgan202018
Crockett186239
Chester185543
Bledsoe183611
Unicoi172347
Cannon165824
Lake165122
Polk156519
Decatur151329
Union151125
Grundy148024
Sequatchie146222
Humphreys141718
Benton137435
Lewis135322
Meigs122418
Stewart115223
Jackson109125
Perry98125
Clay97927
Houston96326
Moore85411
Pickett70621
Van Buren68012
Hancock4418

Most Popular Stories

Community Events