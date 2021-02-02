Clear

Two FBI agents killed and three agents injured in shootout in Sunrise, Florida

Two FBI agents were killed and three others were injured in a shootout with a suspect in Sunrise, Florida, the FBI said in a statement. CNN's Rosa Flores reports from the scene.

Posted: Feb 2, 2021 1:10 PM
Updated: Feb 2, 2021 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Josh Campbell, Eric Levenson, Rosa Flores and Sara Weisfeldt, CNN

Two FBI agents were fatally shot and three agents were wounded in a shootout as they executed a search warrant in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday morning, the FBI said.

The subject of the warrant is dead, the FBI said in a statement.

The shooting occurred at about 6 a.m. as a team of law enforcement officers executed a federal court-ordered search warrant as part of a violent crimes against children case, according to a statement from FBI Miami Special Agent Michael D. Leverock and spokesman Jim Marshall.

Two of the injured FBI agents were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, while the third injured agent was not hospitalized, officials said.

FBI Director Christopher Wray identified the deceased agents as Special Agent Daniel Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger.

"Special Agent Alfin and Special Agent Schwartzenberger exemplified heroism today in defense of their country," he said in a statement. "The FBI will always honor their ultimate sacrifice and will be forever grateful for their bravery."

The shooting took place at the Water Terrace apartment complex, an upscale gated community outside Fort Lauderdale, at 6:04 a.m., according to Sunrise Police spokeswoman Otishia Browning-Smith. The person who officers were looking for had barricaded himself, she said.

Sunrise Police said the scene was safe as of 9:04 a.m. yet still asked people to remain in their homes due to the ongoing investigation.

The shootout, one of the deadliest in FBI history, brought a major law enforcement response to the area.

Video from CNN affiliate WSVN shows an ambulance driving from the scene to the Broward Medical Examiner's Office at about 10:30 a.m., escorted by a group of law enforcement officers on motorcycles. Once there, a body on a gurney draped in an American flag was wheeled into the building as a line of officers saluted.

The FBI said its Inspection Division is investigating the shooting.

"The review process is thorough and objective and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances," the FBI statement said.

Deadliest FBI shooting in years

The FBI Agents Association offered condolences to those injured and said the search warrant was in connection to suspected possession of child pornography.

"These Agents were working to protect the most vulnerable in our society. FBIAA stands with the Agents' families and pledges our support to them during this difficult time," FBIAA President Brian O'Hare said in a statement.

Tuesday's mass shooting marks the first time since 2008 that an FBI agent was fatally shot on duty.

The shooting is similar to a deadly firefight 35 years ago outside Miami that was a turning point in the FBI's history. On April 11, 1986, two violent bank robbers being pursued by FBI agents opened fire with high-powered firearms, killing two agents and wounding five others before the suspects were killed.

In the aftermath of the shootout, the FBI issued special agents with semi-automatic handguns rather than revolvers, changed its firearms training, and studied the psychological impacts of being shot at, former FBI deputy director John S. Pistole said in 2006.

In 2015, a new federal building in Miramar, Florida, housing the FBI Miami Field Office was dedicated the "Benjamin P. Grogan and Jerry L. Dove Federal Building," named for the two agents who died that day.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Fort Payne
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 460860

Reported Deaths: 7688
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson670101128
Mobile33159611
Madison29781287
Tuscaloosa22519302
Montgomery20966370
Shelby20271160
Baldwin18211224
Lee13878128
Morgan13025175
Etowah12550246
Calhoun12062232
Marshall10789152
Houston9499209
Limestone8706106
Elmore8640134
Cullman8574149
Lauderdale8191156
St. Clair8179155
DeKalb8139137
Talladega6852117
Jackson625170
Walker6165197
Colbert5745104
Blount5720100
Autauga568369
Coffee492272
Dale431098
Franklin384660
Russell376019
Covington358987
Chilton355379
Escambia354848
Tallapoosa3334114
Clarke322838
Dallas3228111
Chambers321076
Pike274741
Lawrence265470
Marion261774
Winston238344
Bibb230952
Geneva226652
Marengo218934
Pickens210433
Hale196154
Barbour195640
Fayette185838
Butler182760
Cherokee170735
Henry168432
Monroe157622
Randolph152237
Washington147627
Clay133050
Crenshaw131348
Macon129438
Cleburne128628
Lamar124928
Lowndes123339
Wilcox114222
Bullock108929
Perry102920
Conecuh101023
Sumter93428
Greene80627
Coosa68119
Choctaw53524
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 729187

Reported Deaths: 9753
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby811381271
Davidson75072742
Knox41544498
Hamilton37122366
Rutherford35188317
Unassigned24771174
Williamson23070172
Sumner19339261
Out of TN1666593
Montgomery15817165
Wilson15266182
Sullivan13299243
Blount12668144
Washington12437219
Maury11653142
Bradley11602115
Sevier11137134
Putnam10407158
Madison9612197
Robertson814394
Hamblen7440144
Anderson7248129
Greene6893127
Tipton655884
Coffee591299
Gibson5897123
Dickson577387
Cumberland566387
Bedford5556101
Roane547893
McMinn539979
Lawrence537374
Carter5319132
Loudon527858
Warren520963
Jefferson514186
Dyer498187
Monroe487268
Hawkins479784
Franklin437070
Fayette426760
Obion413987
Rhea400264
Lincoln397554
Cocke369873
Marshall368346
Cheatham361534
Weakley352952
Campbell347744
Henderson345365
Giles342581
Carroll328672
White323052
Hardeman322058
Hardin311256
Lauderdale304337
Macon300657
Henry275763
Wayne275426
Overton264848
McNairy255645
DeKalb253246
Haywood252058
Claiborne241945
Marion240836
Smith239430
Scott236535
Hickman234938
Trousdale233117
Grainger222843
Fentress220939
Johnson209936
Morgan202018
Crockett186239
Chester185543
Bledsoe183611
Unicoi172347
Cannon165824
Lake165122
Polk156519
Decatur151329
Union151125
Grundy148024
Sequatchie146222
Humphreys141718
Benton137435
Lewis135322
Meigs122418
Stewart115223
Jackson109125
Perry98125
Clay97927
Houston96326
Moore85411
Pickett70621
Van Buren68012
Hancock4418

Most Popular Stories

Community Events