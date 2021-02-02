Clear

5 things to know for February 2: Covid-19, stimulus, White House, GameStop, Myanmar

Snowfall begins to taper off in the Northeast just in time for Groundhog Day, but we are beginning to monitor another system in Central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Posted: Feb 2, 2021 10:30 AM
Updated: Feb 2, 2021 10:30 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Happy Groundhog Day! Will we get more winter? Will we get an early spring? Will we ever spell "Punxsutawney Phil" correctly on the first try?

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

Vaccine distribution in the US will "get better very quickly," Dr. Anthony Fauci says. With the Biden administration's recent purchase of 200 million additional doses, the President says there will now be enough doses to fully vaccinate 300 million people by the end of the summer -- almost the entire US population. Though vaccine efforts are improving, officials are still in a race against those coronavirus variants. Fauci says people who have had Covid-19, and thus have some measure of immunity, may get reinfected if variants become dominant. Meanwhile, Japan is planning to extend its state of emergency as case numbers rise. Despite worsening conditions, the country's 2020 Olympics president says the games, postponed from last year and set for this summer, will go on no matter what.

2. Stimulus

Senate Democrats are laying the groundwork for passing parts of President Biden's coronavirus relief plan without any Republican votes using a procedural shortcut known as budget reconciliation. This could take up to a month, which would allow for further bipartisan negotiations while leaving the door open for a unilateral deal. Biden spoke with some Republicans yesterday about their counterproposal to his $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, but it's clear Democrats don't think the GOP alternative is viable. Among the differences, the GOP plan would mean about 29 million fewer Americans would get a stimulus payment. Here's a breakdown of where each plan stands on items like school openings and state and small business aid.

3. White House 

The Justice Department has asked the Supreme Court to postpone oral arguments in significant cases regarding former President Trump's border wall plans. One of Biden's first actions in office was to halt border wall construction while the government reviews how the wall's construction was funded. Biden's team is also moving to pause lawsuits launched under Trump that were intended to acquire private land for wall construction. In another unraveling of Trump-era policy, Biden has frozen two controversial health care regulations. Though aimed at reducing drug costs, both have been found by critics to increase costs or make distribution harder.

4. GameStop

GameStop stock madness is still going on, now with rogue online investors apparently turning their interest to silver. Silver prices yesterday jumped 13% to an eight-year high after some online investors suggested dumping money into silver would hurt big banks they believe are artificially suppressing prices. However, others believe the new push is being co-opted by hedge funds to move pressure off the GameStop rally. The CEO of Robinhood, the trading app used by some of these investors to buy stocks, says the company's clearinghouse asked it to pony up $3 billion in capital following last week's surge -- a sign of the intense financial pressure facing the startup.

5. Myanmar

What happens next in Myanmar? That's the question facing an anxious populace the day after Myanmar's military detained de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other democratically elected leaders and seized control of the country. There are now fears that those actions could be a prelude to a wider clampdown, recalling 50 brutal years the country spent under military rule until 2011. During that time, critics, activists, journalists, academics and artists were routinely jailed and tortured. The crisis has created foreign policy challenges as well. Biden has indicated that sanctions could be on the table in response to the power grab.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

This candy company will pay you $30 an hour to taste test its sweets

Sounds like fun, as long as it doesn't end "I Love Lucy"-style.

Disney is working on a Wakanda-set TV series 

More Wakanda is always a good idea.

The 'Sex and the City' revival will address the Covid-19 pandemic

What a way to set the mood.

Human-made noise may confuse crickets trying to mate, study says

Uh, yeah. WE'RE definitely the loud ones. We'll try to keep it down ... in the name of romance.

PROFILES IN PERSEVERANCE

February is Black History Month, and every day we're highlighting Black pioneers in American history. Learn more here.

Dorothy Height, activist, 1912-2010

Height spent her life fighting racism and sexism. She was the president of the National Council of Negro Women for more than 40 years. She was also one of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s key advisers. Historians say that as an organizer of the March on Washington, she was the only woman activist on the speakers' platform during King's "I Have a Dream'' speech.

IN MEMORIAM

Dustin Diamond, who played the role of Screech on the popular 1990s high school comedy "Saved by the Bell," has died at 44.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican Party and our country."

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, in a tacit rebuke of controversial Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. House Democrats are working to strip Greene of her committee assignments following various conspiracy-driven comments she has made.

TODAY'S WEATHER

That fierce winter storm is dumping snow on the Northeast 

If the pandemic isn't enough to keep you inside, the sudden several inches of snow will probably do it.

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Zoom!

I can't stop watching this time-lapse video of ships departing, arriving and maneuvering around at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii. (Click here to view.)

Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Decatur
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Fort Payne
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 460860

Reported Deaths: 7688
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson670101128
Mobile33159611
Madison29781287
Tuscaloosa22519302
Montgomery20966370
Shelby20271160
Baldwin18211224
Lee13878128
Morgan13025175
Etowah12550246
Calhoun12062232
Marshall10789152
Houston9499209
Limestone8706106
Elmore8640134
Cullman8574149
Lauderdale8191156
St. Clair8179155
DeKalb8139137
Talladega6852117
Jackson625170
Walker6165197
Colbert5745104
Blount5720100
Autauga568369
Coffee492272
Dale431098
Franklin384660
Russell376019
Covington358987
Chilton355379
Escambia354848
Tallapoosa3334114
Clarke322838
Dallas3228111
Chambers321076
Pike274741
Lawrence265470
Marion261774
Winston238344
Bibb230952
Geneva226652
Marengo218934
Pickens210433
Hale196154
Barbour195640
Fayette185838
Butler182760
Cherokee170735
Henry168432
Monroe157622
Randolph152237
Washington147627
Clay133050
Crenshaw131348
Macon129438
Cleburne128628
Lamar124928
Lowndes123339
Wilcox114222
Bullock108929
Perry102920
Conecuh101023
Sumter93428
Greene80627
Coosa68119
Choctaw53524
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 729187

Reported Deaths: 9753
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby811381271
Davidson75072742
Knox41544498
Hamilton37122366
Rutherford35188317
Unassigned24771174
Williamson23070172
Sumner19339261
Out of TN1666593
Montgomery15817165
Wilson15266182
Sullivan13299243
Blount12668144
Washington12437219
Maury11653142
Bradley11602115
Sevier11137134
Putnam10407158
Madison9612197
Robertson814394
Hamblen7440144
Anderson7248129
Greene6893127
Tipton655884
Coffee591299
Gibson5897123
Dickson577387
Cumberland566387
Bedford5556101
Roane547893
McMinn539979
Lawrence537374
Carter5319132
Loudon527858
Warren520963
Jefferson514186
Dyer498187
Monroe487268
Hawkins479784
Franklin437070
Fayette426760
Obion413987
Rhea400264
Lincoln397554
Cocke369873
Marshall368346
Cheatham361534
Weakley352952
Campbell347744
Henderson345365
Giles342581
Carroll328672
White323052
Hardeman322058
Hardin311256
Lauderdale304337
Macon300657
Henry275763
Wayne275426
Overton264848
McNairy255645
DeKalb253246
Haywood252058
Claiborne241945
Marion240836
Smith239430
Scott236535
Hickman234938
Trousdale233117
Grainger222843
Fentress220939
Johnson209936
Morgan202018
Crockett186239
Chester185543
Bledsoe183611
Unicoi172347
Cannon165824
Lake165122
Polk156519
Decatur151329
Union151125
Grundy148024
Sequatchie146222
Humphreys141718
Benton137435
Lewis135322
Meigs122418
Stewart115223
Jackson109125
Perry98125
Clay97927
Houston96326
Moore85411
Pickett70621
Van Buren68012
Hancock4418

