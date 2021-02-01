Clear

The pandemic is still dwarfing the size of Washington's efforts to fight it

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) speaks with reporters following a meeting at the White House with President Joe Biden about the GOP's proposed coronavirus relief package.

Posted: Feb 1, 2021 11:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

The long war against Covid-19, ever more daunting in the dispiriting months of winter, is now posing a fundamental question over whether the US has the political, economic and national will to prevail before the disaster gets much worse.

A race against time to vaccinate sufficient Americans before mutant versions of the virus cause a new wave of sickness and death is turning into a critical stress test for a mass immunization effort off to a difficult start.

And there is a disconnect in Washington over the scale of the crisis, with Democrats demanding a "go big" economic rescue plan and the few Republicans who back action envisaging a much more modest approach.

It remains unclear whether vaccine and testing efforts, attempts to alleviate harrowing economic suffering and the level of buy-in from the American people themselves are sufficient for the challenges that lie ahead.

"We have got to prepare ourselves for a long battle," William Haseltine, a groundbreaking medical researcher and author, told CNN's Erin Burnett on Monday, warning of the potential of variant viral strains to prolong the pandemic.

"We can do it. We have to muster the popular will to do it. It can't be done only by leadership, it has to be done by each and every citizen," he said.

In a glimmer of hope on the economic fight, President Joe Biden spent two hours in the Oval Office with a group of Republican senators who have offered a counter-proposal less than one-third the size of his $1.9 trillion rescue package. Congressional Democrats, far less concerned than Biden about a bipartisan approach, say the GOP approach is far too small.

There was no sign of a breakthrough Monday, but in today's acrid Washington any meeting between Democrats and Republicans that does not end with open hostility is an incremental step forward.

In a statement, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that "while there were areas of agreement, the President also reiterated his view that Congress must respond boldly and urgently, and noted many areas which the Republican senators' proposal does not address."

The Republican reaction was tempered but courteous, adding to an impression that while Biden may take on board some GOP ideas, the prospect of a bipartisan vote for the final package remains remote.

"I would not say that we came together on a package tonight," Maine's Sen. Susan Collins said, but she praised the President for his openness to what she said turned out to be an "excellent" meeting that lasted two hours.

Still, the tone of the talks also offered some hope at a minimum that Biden's definition of unity -- that political disagreements shouldn't turn into flaming political warfare -- has a little traction.

Skeptical House Democrats

Capitol Hill Democrats are, however, deeply skeptical of taking the time to consult Republicans who have a sharply different take on the size of the crisis, a reality that narrows Biden's negotiating room.

Just before Biden convened the meeting with the GOP senators, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York started the procedural machinery they could use to ram through the super-sized Democratic plan using a measure known as reconciliation to overcome Republican stalling tactics.

And the White House spent the day running up to the meeting stressing that the size of the multiple crises afflicting the country means that slimmed-down rescue plans will not work. That is a point also underscored by the growing sense that relative normality is still many months away. A pandemic stretching late in the year would force Biden to quickly return to Congress for another rescue if a smaller package is agreed to now.

Biden's plan would send another $1,400 to many Americans and extend unemployment benefits through September. He'd spend tens of billions of dollars in vaccine and testing programs and to help schools reopen. He'd also send hundreds of billions in aid to states and raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The Republican offer comes in at around $600 billion and includes similar amounts to battle the pandemic. It extends a slightly smaller weekly unemployment benefit until the end of June. It also offers stimulus payments -- of $1,000 -- but targets them more narrowly.

Can Biden steel America's morale?

The fate of the country -- and of Biden's presidency -- depends to a considerable extent on his capacity to steel Americans for the next stage of the battle and his ability to maintain national morale.

His White House has injected perceptible urgency to the fight, overhauling the faltering vaccine rollout of a previous President who most often ignored the worst domestic crisis in decades. Americans are now deluged with briefings and data from scientists, free to speak without fear of political repercussions. The most important priority will be scaling up the vaccine effort -- an operation that depends on the swift approval of a large Covid-19 rescue from Congress.

But the President is leading a country beaten down by months of social distancing, family isolation and economic pain -- left as divided as it has been since the Civil War by Donald Trump's tumultuous exit.

As new coronavirus infections decline and eventually hospitalizations and death rates fall, state governors are likely to face intense political pressure to restore a semblance of normal life.

Already some restrictions on restaurant openings and other measures are being eased in states like New York, Michigan and California. The majority of Republican voters, who already doubt Biden's legitimacy thanks to Trump's lies about a stolen election, are unlikely to take kindly to any calls for restraint from Biden.

And any easing of social distancing would provide exactly the conditions that new Covid-19 variants, from South Africa, the UK and US soil, need to seed another, even more virulent wave of infections.

Vaccines offer a way out of the crisis. But with Biden saying last week that it will take until the end of the summer for the US to reach a level of 300 million immunizations, the possibility of months more misery is very real.

Debate over vaccine schedule

The government's top infectious diseases specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, offered Americans some hope on Monday evening after predicting that the rate of vaccinations would ramp up quickly.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel," Fauci told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room." But he also pleaded with Americans to intensify basic health precautions to stop mutant strains of the virus getting a disastrous hold before the full vaccine rollout.

Earlier, in a White House briefing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned that while new infections slowed by 14.5% in the last week of January, that painted a misleading picture of the pandemic's potential in the coming weeks.

"While the recent decline in cases and hospital admissions are encouraging, they are counterbalanced by the stark reality that in January we recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in any month since the pandemic began, with over 90,000 deaths recorded in January alone," Walensky said.

"Variants remain a great concern," the CDC director said, reporting the discovery of mutant strains that experts fear could soon become dominant countrywide, telling of 471 variant cases in 33 jurisdictions as of Sunday.

The prospect that variants are more infectious and slightly more deadly has provoked a debate inside and outside government over whether protocols on vaccinations should change.

Currently, states seek to ensure that immunized patients in high-risk categories get the full two-dose schedule. But some experts are suggesting that as many people as possible should get a first dose to provide limited immunity in a bid to slow the spread of viral variants.

Fauci told reporters there were currently no plans to change the system. But Walensky left open the possibility that adjustments that were suggested by science could be made in the future.

"Until we have further data we intend to follow the trials and to use the science to say 21 days for two doses with Pfizer and 28 for Moderna," she said, referring to two vaccines currently authorized by regulators for emergency use.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 22°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 25°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 24°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 459639

Reported Deaths: 7688
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson668841128
Mobile33060611
Madison29680287
Tuscaloosa22421302
Montgomery20921370
Shelby20216160
Baldwin18126224
Lee13829128
Morgan13001175
Etowah12515246
Calhoun12011232
Marshall10780152
Houston9471209
Limestone8676106
Elmore8602134
Cullman8551149
Lauderdale8180156
St. Clair8159155
DeKalb8133137
Talladega6837117
Jackson624570
Walker6158197
Colbert5736104
Blount5713100
Autauga566969
Coffee491572
Dale429098
Franklin384260
Russell375119
Covington358187
Chilton354479
Escambia352348
Tallapoosa3325114
Clarke322738
Dallas3224111
Chambers320376
Pike274641
Lawrence264770
Marion261374
Winston237944
Bibb230752
Geneva225852
Marengo218834
Pickens209533
Hale195854
Barbour195140
Fayette185638
Butler181260
Cherokee170435
Henry167532
Monroe156922
Randolph151837
Washington147427
Clay132850
Crenshaw131248
Macon128838
Cleburne128128
Lamar124828
Lowndes123239
Wilcox113722
Bullock108629
Perry102720
Conecuh100723
Sumter93028
Greene80127
Coosa67819
Choctaw53524
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 727861

Reported Deaths: 9650
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby809541262
Davidson74925731
Knox41438494
Hamilton37038362
Rutherford35110315
Unassigned24766170
Williamson22987171
Sumner19283258
Out of TN1663993
Montgomery15765164
Wilson15223181
Sullivan13281237
Blount12645143
Washington12430219
Maury11640141
Bradley11580111
Sevier11121134
Putnam10395158
Madison9600196
Robertson811993
Hamblen7425144
Anderson7239128
Greene6883121
Tipton654682
Coffee590799
Gibson5884122
Dickson576087
Cumberland565886
Bedford5547100
Roane547191
McMinn539579
Lawrence537073
Carter5317132
Loudon526658
Warren520262
Jefferson512984
Dyer497687
Monroe486467
Hawkins479384
Franklin436770
Fayette425459
Obion413786
Rhea399363
Lincoln396953
Cocke369571
Marshall368345
Cheatham360933
Weakley352752
Campbell347044
Henderson344465
Giles342379
Carroll328368
White322452
Hardeman321657
Hardin311055
Lauderdale303836
Macon300556
Henry275163
Wayne275126
Overton264746
McNairy255244
DeKalb252746
Haywood252057
Claiborne241443
Marion240636
Smith239230
Scott236334
Hickman234638
Trousdale232917
Grainger222643
Fentress220839
Johnson209836
Morgan201918
Crockett186139
Chester184742
Bledsoe183111
Unicoi172247
Cannon165424
Lake165222
Polk156319
Decatur151129
Union150825
Grundy147824
Sequatchie146122
Humphreys141518
Benton137335
Lewis135121
Meigs122418
Stewart115323
Jackson108925
Clay97927
Perry97825
Houston96226
Moore85511
Pickett70621
Van Buren68110
Hancock4407

Most Popular Stories

Community Events