Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Iran is ready for a new relationship with the US, but the clock is ticking, says Foreign Minister Javad Zarif

In an exclusive CNN interview, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif says the burden is on America to prove its credibility, after President Trump walked away from the Iran nuclear deal.

Posted: Feb 1, 2021 6:20 PM
Updated: Feb 1, 2021 6:20 PM
Posted By: By Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour, and Emmet Lyons, CNN

Iran is ready for a new relationship with the US -- but the clock is ticking, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

In an exclusive interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Monday, Zarif said the Biden administration has a "limited window of opportunity" to re-enter the 2015 nuclear agreement.

"The time for the United States to come back to the nuclear agreement is not unlimited," he said. "The United States has a limited window of opportunity, because President Biden does not want to portray himself as trying to take advantage of the failed policies of the former Trump administration."

Iran has increasingly breached its obligations under the nuclear deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), after the Trump administration withdrew the United States from it in 2018.

Last month, the Iranian regime announced that it had resumed enriching uranium up to 20% purity at its Fordow nuclear facility -- far above the 3.67% cap imposed by the 2015 pact, though still short of the 90% that is considered weapons-grade.

Tehran has made clear that any agreement now with the Biden administration will be contingent on a reversal of the harsh economic sanctions imposed by the Trump administration. In December, the hardliner-dominated Iranian Parliament passed legislation obligating the government to further ramp up uranium enrichment, if American sanctions are not eased within two months of the law's adaptation.

Asked just how swiftly Iran could scale back its uranium enrichment program to comply with the nuclear deal if the US lifts sanctions, Zarif said, "8,000 pounds of enriched uranium can go back to the previous amount in less than a day."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC in an interview Sunday that the US assessed that it could be "a matter of weeks" before Tehran has enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon if it continues to lift JCPOA constraints even further.

But Iran has publicly insisted that it does not seek a nuclear weapon, a stance that Zarif reiterated on Monday.

"If we wanted to build a nuclear weapon we could have done it some time ago," he said. "But we decided that nuclear weapons are not, would not augment our security and are in contradiction to our, eh, ideological views. And that is why we never pursued nuclear weapons."

A key criticism of the original nuclear deal was that it did not protect neighboring countries from non-nuclear threats by Iran, and did not deter Tehran from funding militias in countries like Yemen, where Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been locked in a bloody war against a Saudi and UAE-led coalition.

At an event for the US Institute of Peace on Friday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said restoring the deal was a crucial early priority for Biden's administration--- but warned that talks could be affected by the fact that Iran has become a more significant threat than in the early years of the JCPOA.

Iran's ballistic missile capability has "advanced dramatically," he said. "Their recklessness and sponsorship of terrorism in the region has not abated and in some areas has accelerated as well."

Zarif, a former Iranian ambassador to the UN, said that Iran has acted in accordance with dispute mechanisms written into the JCPOA, since the US withdrawal. "Iran used the mechanisms in the nuclear agreement in order to limit its cooperation. If you read paragraph 36, we acted in strict accordance with the nuclear agreement," he said.

He called on the United States to suspend arms sales to regional rivals, and said that the Biden administration needs to stick to the original conditions of the nuclear deal.

"Is the United States prepared to reduce hundreds of billions of dollars of weapons it is selling to our region? Is the United States prepared to stop the massacre of children in Yemen if it wants to talk about the situation in Yemen?" he said. Coalition airstrikes in Yemen have involved US-made bombs, CNN investigations previously revealed.

"The United States has to accept what we agreed upon," Zarif also said. "We decided not to agree on certain things, not because we neglected them, but because the United States and its allies were not prepared to do what was necessary."

According to Zarif, the question over who must take the first step in returning to the JCPOA could be resolved EU by foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Borrell could put his "hat on" as coordinator for the Joint Commission of the JCPOA "and sort of choreograph the actions that are needed to be taken by the United States and the actions that are needed to be taken by Iran," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
Muscle Shoals
Mostly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Huntsville/Madison
Mostly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 28°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 459639

Reported Deaths: 7688
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson668841128
Mobile33060611
Madison29680287
Tuscaloosa22421302
Montgomery20921370
Shelby20216160
Baldwin18126224
Lee13829128
Morgan13001175
Etowah12515246
Calhoun12011232
Marshall10780152
Houston9471209
Limestone8676106
Elmore8602134
Cullman8551149
Lauderdale8180156
St. Clair8159155
DeKalb8133137
Talladega6837117
Jackson624570
Walker6158197
Colbert5736104
Blount5713100
Autauga566969
Coffee491572
Dale429098
Franklin384260
Russell375119
Covington358187
Chilton354479
Escambia352348
Tallapoosa3325114
Clarke322738
Dallas3224111
Chambers320376
Pike274641
Lawrence264770
Marion261374
Winston237944
Bibb230752
Geneva225852
Marengo218834
Pickens209533
Hale195854
Barbour195140
Fayette185638
Butler181260
Cherokee170435
Henry167532
Monroe156922
Randolph151837
Washington147427
Clay132850
Crenshaw131248
Macon128838
Cleburne128128
Lamar124828
Lowndes123239
Wilcox113722
Bullock108629
Perry102720
Conecuh100723
Sumter93028
Greene80127
Coosa67819
Choctaw53524
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 727861

Reported Deaths: 9650
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby809541262
Davidson74925731
Knox41438494
Hamilton37038362
Rutherford35110315
Unassigned24766170
Williamson22987171
Sumner19283258
Out of TN1663993
Montgomery15765164
Wilson15223181
Sullivan13281237
Blount12645143
Washington12430219
Maury11640141
Bradley11580111
Sevier11121134
Putnam10395158
Madison9600196
Robertson811993
Hamblen7425144
Anderson7239128
Greene6883121
Tipton654682
Coffee590799
Gibson5884122
Dickson576087
Cumberland565886
Bedford5547100
Roane547191
McMinn539579
Lawrence537073
Carter5317132
Loudon526658
Warren520262
Jefferson512984
Dyer497687
Monroe486467
Hawkins479384
Franklin436770
Fayette425459
Obion413786
Rhea399363
Lincoln396953
Cocke369571
Marshall368345
Cheatham360933
Weakley352752
Campbell347044
Henderson344465
Giles342379
Carroll328368
White322452
Hardeman321657
Hardin311055
Lauderdale303836
Macon300556
Henry275163
Wayne275126
Overton264746
McNairy255244
DeKalb252746
Haywood252057
Claiborne241443
Marion240636
Smith239230
Scott236334
Hickman234638
Trousdale232917
Grainger222643
Fentress220839
Johnson209836
Morgan201918
Crockett186139
Chester184742
Bledsoe183111
Unicoi172247
Cannon165424
Lake165222
Polk156319
Decatur151129
Union150825
Grundy147824
Sequatchie146122
Humphreys141518
Benton137335
Lewis135121
Meigs122418
Stewart115323
Jackson108925
Clay97927
Perry97825
Houston96226
Moore85511
Pickett70621
Van Buren68110
Hancock4407

Most Popular Stories

Community Events