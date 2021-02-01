To safely enjoy the Super Bowl, watch at home with people with whom you live, CDC says

The pandemic has affected nearly every facet of daily life and the Super Bowl is no exception.

The yearly game to settle who is the champion of the NFL is this Sunday. The game, along with its accompanying hype and parties, comes just as health officials are begging Americans to hunker down to help stop the spread of new strains of the coronavirus.

So the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has some tips on how to safely navigate Super Bowl Sunday. Their top piece of advice is -- not surprisingly -- to watch the game at home with the people you live with.

"Attending large gatherings including the Super Bowl increases your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19," according to the guidance posted on the CDC's website.

If you insist on having a small watch party, the CDC says you should host it outdoors and make sure everyone has a mask. The guidance recommends limiting alcohol consumption because alcohol may make you less likely to follow Covid-19 safety measures.

"Use a projector screen to broadcast the game. Sit at least 6 feet away from people you don't live with," the CDC says.

Going to watch parties or other larger events should provoke extra precautions, the agency said. Besides wearing a mask:

Call the venue in advance to make sure it's taking safety precautions.

Avoid the restroom and concession areas during busy times, such as halftime or right after the game.

Avoid chanting or cheering, as both can hurl viral particles into the air. "Stomp, clap, or bring hand-held noisemakers instead," the CDC says.

The recommendations suggest arriving early to avoid crowds and congested areas and using touchless payment methods when possible.

If you are planning on attending Super Bowl LV, make sure to bring a mask. The game is being held in Tampa Bay, Florida, and Mayor Jane Castor has already issued an executive order mandating the use of face coverings during events surrounding the game.

The NFL is allowing 22,000 fans to attend the Super Bowl. Among them will be 7,500 vaccinated health care workers that the NFL has invited to attend.

Super Bowl LV will be held at Raymond James Stadium. For those who are unaware, the Kansas City Chiefs will defend their 2020 Super Bowl title versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first time a Super Bowl will be played at a team's home stadium.

The Chiefs are led by 25-year-old quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who took the team last year to their first NFL title since 1970.

The Buccaneers are led by 43-year-old quarterback Tom Brady, who has already won six Super Bowls and is considered one of the best to ever play the game. It should be a matchup for the ages.