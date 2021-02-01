Clear

They care for Florida's elderly, but home health care workers are struggling to get Covid-19 vaccines

CNN's Rosa Flores reports on how issues with Florida's latest Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan has left some residents frustrated.

Posted: Feb 1, 2021 9:10 AM
Updated: Feb 1, 2021 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Rosa Flores and Sara Weisfeldt, CNN

Evelyn Aub is a spunky senior who doesn't reveal her age to anyone. But she admits that she qualifies to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in Florida, which means she's at least 65 years young.

"I'm completely independent," Aub said. "Happy as a lark."

Aub says her home in Palm Beach County, Florida, is her safe haven. Her car is her freedom and the Covid-19 vaccine is hope. And while getting an appointment for the vaccine online seemed "impossible," her son, using multiple devices, managed to secure her an appointment for the vaccine at a Publix supermarket near her home.

It's an appointment she attended alone, driving her sedan with license plates that bear her name and call for protecting Florida's reefs.

"Not nervous at all," Aub said.

Aub is one of more than 1.2 million seniors 65 or over who have received one or both doses of the vaccine in Florida. And while the rollout of the shot has been bumpy, Gov. Ron DeSantis has been working to fulfill his promise to first protect seniors from the coronavirus.

So far, state data shows about 71% of people inoculated in the state are seniors.

Florida's vaccine blind spot

But DeSantis' promise has a blind spot, say some home health workers who take care of vulnerable seniors inside their homes. Home health workers have been fighting a losing battling with seniors and the state for the same vaccine slots on the same jammed websites and clogged phone lines.

"It's terrible. It's awful," Stephaney Hyman-McDonald, a home health worker, told CNN. "It puts you in a tough position because you are younger, yes, but you work with someone who needs to be protected."

Hyman-McDonald takes care of a senior battling cancer and says she had to compete with seniors in her community, including her mom, for a vaccine appointment. While she was lucky enough to score a slot for the first dose on Friday, the accomplishment generated conflicting feelings because she didn't want to take a vaccine that could have gone to a senior.

"We hear about this issue every day and from all over Florida," said Kyle Simon, director of governmental affairs and communications at Home Care Association of Florida, an industry trade group.

Simon says that, while on paper health care workers, which include home health care workers, are a priority group, in practice interpretations of the governor's executive order on the Covid-19 vaccine, which was issued on December 23, have varied county by county and resulted in home health workers being turned away at vaccination sites.

The governor's order prioritizes three groups, including long-term care facility residents and staff, persons 65 and older and health care personnel with direct patient contact. In fact, 97,500 doses of the first round of vaccines received by the state in December were sent to hospitals to be administered to health care workers.

"What some public health officials and medical experts seem to be forgetting is that, while it's critical that patients 65 and up get the vaccine as soon as possible... giving home care workers access to the vaccines gives these vulnerable patients a layer of protection so that clinicians and caregivers are not coming into their homes and potentially infecting them," Simon said.

Florida has about 80,000 home health workers, according to Simon, and only a "small fraction" of them have been vaccinated more than a month after DeSantis gave health care workers priority access to the vaccine.

Two vaccine problems: supply and distribution

DeSantis maintains that getting more people vaccinated requires getting more vaccines. And he's been fighting the White House over the issue. During a briefing last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Florida had only administered half the vaccines it had received.

DeSantis fired back during a news conference. He claimed the doses on hand in his state were second doses. The current Covid-19 vaccines available to the public require two doses.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay says that her constituents were battling a vaccine supply problem. But they were also facing a distribution problem.

During a Palm Beach County Commissioner's meeting last week, Dr. Alina Alonso, director of the Florida Department of Health for the county, announced that Publix would be the only supplier of the vaccine to the public.

And while DeSantis said last week that "90%" of seniors in Palm Beach County lived within a mile-and-a-half of a Publix, McKinlay told CNN the remaining 10% don't have that convenience and they all live in her district, a rural area.

"I'm absolutely disgusted that the governor of this state has 100% taken the ability to vaccinate the residents of Palm Beach County out of the public health officials and our medical officials and given that authority to a corporate entity," McKinlay said during the commissioners' meeting.

In other counties, like Miami-Dade and Broward, vaccines are distributed through hospitals and state-run sites.

Three days after McKinlay's public comments, she took to Twitter to share that she had spoken to Florida's director of the Division of Emergency Management, Jared Moskowitz, and a portion of the vaccines designated for Palm Beach County would be diverted to rural areas of the county.

"Thank you," McKinlay tweeted. "It's a small step forward towards a much bigger challenge. But, I'll take a small step in the right direction."

State-wide vaccine registration system

On Friday, the Florida Department of Health launched a statewide preregistration system to schedule Covid-19 vaccine appointments for seniors and frontline health care workers.

Preregistration can be made through the state's designated website or by phone through a county by county toll free number.

Simon says he hopes the new centralized system will streamline the process for home care workers, seniors and other priority populations.

"The county by county piecemeal approach clearly has not worked," Simon said.

After taking the first dose of the vaccine, Evelyn Aub walked out of Publix, hopped in her car and drove home.

"It didn't hurt," Aub said. "No problem whatsoever."

Aub says she will continue to wear a mask and social distance because she knows the vaccine, even after the second dose, is not foolproof.

As for why she keeps her age a secret, even from her closest friends, Aub said that when people learn how old she is they worry and say "be careful," and "don't do this" and "don't do that."

Aub insists she not be treated like a fragile senior, "If they don't know how old I am, they treat me like themselves."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Decatur
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 26°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 459639

Reported Deaths: 7688
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson668841128
Mobile33060611
Madison29680287
Tuscaloosa22421302
Montgomery20921370
Shelby20216160
Baldwin18126224
Lee13829128
Morgan13001175
Etowah12515246
Calhoun12011232
Marshall10780152
Houston9471209
Limestone8676106
Elmore8602134
Cullman8551149
Lauderdale8180156
St. Clair8159155
DeKalb8133137
Talladega6837117
Jackson624570
Walker6158197
Colbert5736104
Blount5713100
Autauga566969
Coffee491572
Dale429098
Franklin384260
Russell375119
Covington358187
Chilton354479
Escambia352348
Tallapoosa3325114
Clarke322738
Dallas3224111
Chambers320376
Pike274641
Lawrence264770
Marion261374
Winston237944
Bibb230752
Geneva225852
Marengo218834
Pickens209533
Hale195854
Barbour195140
Fayette185638
Butler181260
Cherokee170435
Henry167532
Monroe156922
Randolph151837
Washington147427
Clay132850
Crenshaw131248
Macon128838
Cleburne128128
Lamar124828
Lowndes123239
Wilcox113722
Bullock108629
Perry102720
Conecuh100723
Sumter93028
Greene80127
Coosa67819
Choctaw53524
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 727861

Reported Deaths: 9650
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby809541262
Davidson74925731
Knox41438494
Hamilton37038362
Rutherford35110315
Unassigned24766170
Williamson22987171
Sumner19283258
Out of TN1663993
Montgomery15765164
Wilson15223181
Sullivan13281237
Blount12645143
Washington12430219
Maury11640141
Bradley11580111
Sevier11121134
Putnam10395158
Madison9600196
Robertson811993
Hamblen7425144
Anderson7239128
Greene6883121
Tipton654682
Coffee590799
Gibson5884122
Dickson576087
Cumberland565886
Bedford5547100
Roane547191
McMinn539579
Lawrence537073
Carter5317132
Loudon526658
Warren520262
Jefferson512984
Dyer497687
Monroe486467
Hawkins479384
Franklin436770
Fayette425459
Obion413786
Rhea399363
Lincoln396953
Cocke369571
Marshall368345
Cheatham360933
Weakley352752
Campbell347044
Henderson344465
Giles342379
Carroll328368
White322452
Hardeman321657
Hardin311055
Lauderdale303836
Macon300556
Henry275163
Wayne275126
Overton264746
McNairy255244
DeKalb252746
Haywood252057
Claiborne241443
Marion240636
Smith239230
Scott236334
Hickman234638
Trousdale232917
Grainger222643
Fentress220839
Johnson209836
Morgan201918
Crockett186139
Chester184742
Bledsoe183111
Unicoi172247
Cannon165424
Lake165222
Polk156319
Decatur151129
Union150825
Grundy147824
Sequatchie146122
Humphreys141518
Benton137335
Lewis135121
Meigs122418
Stewart115323
Jackson108925
Clay97927
Perry97825
Houston96226
Moore85511
Pickett70621
Van Buren68110
Hancock4407

Most Popular Stories

Community Events