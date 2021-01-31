'SNL' takes on Marjorie Taylor Greene, GameStop and Tom Brady

"Saturday Night Live" returned for its first show of 2021, and had one question on its mind: "What still works?"

That's how the NBC variety show opened its program on Saturday night, with cast member Kate McKinnon hosting a show that asked what still works in America. The first category was "government."

McKinnon brought out "Marjorie Taylor Greene," the congresswoman from Georgia who faces backlash over her controversial actions and recently resurfaced social media comments, to see if government still works.

"Our first topic is government and already I have my doubts," McKinnon said.

Greene, who was played by Cecily Strong, came out and immediately offered McKinnon a gun.

"So Congresswoman Greene... hard to say those words together," McKinnon said. "What are some of the theories you believe in?"

Strong's Greene responded, "How much time you got?"

After hearing some of Greene's theories, McKinnon asked if she really believed those things and then asked if she's really a US representative.

"People can Google you and it'll say she's a real member of the US government?" McKinnon asked again.

"That may not be the first thing that comes up, but yes," Strong's Greene responded.

McKinnon thanked Greene for coming and said, "so government doesn't work." She then moved on to the stock market, which had a wild week thanks to Reddit, and brought on the majority shareholder of GameStop, "Derek Boner."

Boner, who was played by Pete Davidson, corrected McKinnon by saying, "first of all, it's pronounced 'stonk' market."

McKinnon then asked Davidson's Boner if the company's crazy week reflects GameStop's business.

"Uh, we sell games?" Davidson's Boner asked.

McKinnon came to the conclusion that the stock market doesn't work, either.

After going through topics such as social media and the Covid-19 vaccine rollout (both of which aren't working either, according to McKinnon), "SNL" finally found something that works in America: Tom Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who's heading back to the Super Bowl with his new team, appeared on the show played by this week's host, John Krasinski.

"You're supposed to win football games and you just keep winning football games," McKinnon said. "You might the only thing in America that still works... So I guess everyone must be rooting for you, right?"

"Almost no one," Krasinski's Brady responded.

McKinnon said she'd be rooting for him because the country can still rely on him and "it's not like you're a weird Trump guy or anything, right?"

Krasinski's Brady immediately thanked McKinnon for having him and left the stage.

McKinnon ended the segment by saying that she's been slowly losing her mind, and then belted out the show's signature catch phrase, "Live... From New York! It's Saturday night!"