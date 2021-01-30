Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Residents of Washington town wonder if QAnon has taken hold of their mayor

CNN's Kyung Lah visits the town of Sequim, Washington, where Mayor William Armacost is under scrutiny by residents for his stance on QAnon.

Posted: Jan 30, 2021 8:40 PM
Updated: Jan 30, 2021 8:40 PM
Posted By: By Kyung Lah and Kimberly Berryman, CNN

The 7,000 residents of Sequim, Washington, nestled in a valley on the Olympic peninsula two hours west of Seattle, are grappling with a big question: Has the QAnon conspiracy taken hold of their mayor?

"Why do you publicly support QAnon," two callers asked this week during the mayor's monthly "Coffee with the Mayor" community access radio broadcast.

"What does the Punisher symbol mean to you?" asked another caller, referring to the comic book antihero icon that has been adopted by QAnon followers. "Are you concerned that the publicity received as a result of your stance on QAnon will hurt our reputation?"

Mayor William Armacost answered each question on his radio program calmly, patiently and with scant apology about his growing internet attention as a mayor who called the conspiracy theory a "truth movement."

"I have never publicly stated I support it," Armacost said, referring to QAnon. "I'm an information seeker. I should have kept my personal feelings to myself. I'm here to talk about our beautiful little town of Sequim."

But a sizable number Sequim residents have organized a petition to reinstate the city manager, who resigned earlier this month. They call the mayor a dangerous threat after a number of suspected QAnon followers were arrested for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 US Capitol insurrection.

"The people that led the Capitol insurrection were Q leaders," said Shenna Younger, a Sequim resident leading Sequim Good Governance League, a grassroots movement that hopes to unseat the mayor. "This isn't just a conspiracy theory. This is serious."

'QAnon is a truth movement'

Sequim's city council centers around a salaried city manager that serves as chief executive. That means Armacost doesn't have the power allotted to most US mayors.

Most Sequim residents barely paid attention to Armacost until last August, when he broadcast a stunning statement during "Coffee with the Mayor."

Asked about QAnon, the mayor replied, "QAnon is a truth movement that encourages you to think for yourself. If you remove Q from that equation, it's patriots from all over the world fighting for humanity, truth, freedom and saving children and others from human trafficking."

Armacost then encouraged his listeners to watch a QAnon video filled with the conspiracy theories about a cabal of Satan-worshiping, child sex-trafficking group formed as part of a "deep state" seeking to annihilate Donald Trump.

The video echoes the unfounded claims promoted by QAnon. Since its origin, QAnon moved from the darkest corners of the internet as a single conspiracy theory to baseless theories about elections, global financial systems and human trafficking.

Shortly after Armacost's comments about QAnon, the city manager, Charlie Bush, issued a press release with Armacost. Bush highlighted that the "Coffee with the Mayor" forum is designed to discuss issues specific to Sequim. And he noted how irregular the national comments were for the mayor. In that same release, the mayor called his decision to respond to a QAnon question "inappropriate."

Earlier this month, the city council approved Bush's sudden resignation after a surprise motion from Armacost. The resignation of the popular city manager alarmed Sequin residents who believe the public clash over QAnon led to Bush's departure.

Bush told CNN he would not comment on his departure.

On Thursday's "Coffee with the Mayor" broadcast, residents like Karen Hogan called in to demand an explanation.

"We have philosophical differences between the city council and the city manager," Armacost said.

"What are those differences?" Hogan fired back on the call.

"I'm not at the liberty of revealing those," Armacost said. "We have great differences, and we will leave it at that."

Two callers into the mayor's broadcast then asked, "Why do you publicly support QAnon?"

"I have never publicly stated I support it," Armacost said. "I'm an information seeker and I should have kept my personal feelings to myself."

Residents who formed the Sequim Good Governance League dispute the mayor's defense.

Armacost's opponents point to the mayor's personal Facebook page, where Armacost has shared multiple posts of disinformation and the phrase "WWG1WGA," a rallying cry that QAnon supporters have adopted, meaning, "Where we go one, we go all."

They also say the mayor has been wearing a lapel pin at the virtual city council meetings this year. The pin, plainly visible on the recorded city council meetings, is a skull matching the Punisher symbol favored by QAnon believers. The mayor says the pin is in support of law enforcement.

Younger says 500 people have joined the Sequim Good Governance League in just two weeks. They fear that the departure of the city manager signals the mayor may further influence the town.

"People are awake now," Younger said. "They want to participate, and they want to be involved."

Rick Perdue, who recently moved to Sequim from the East Coast, said he was shocked to hear about the mayor of his new town, which he described as moderate and welcoming.

"I didn't think we'd have this kind of a nutcase here. He should represent the values of the community, not his crazy right wing QAnon conspiracy stuff," Perdue said.

Perdue points out that Sequim is in Clallam County, a bellwether county that has picked the winning President in every election since 1980. The county, says Perdue, represents the political sentiment of the country, which is why he is alarmed by the mayor's words.

"There's a lot of people that believe this," Perdue said. "Look at the stuff that's going on in Congress now. We're certainly not unique in having high level people that follow the QAnon conspiracy theory information."

'I even read the fake news'

On Thursday, CNN approached Armacost outside the radio station following his program. For 15 minutes, the mayor calmly and politely answered questions.

When quoted back what he previously said on his radio program, calling the conspiracy theory a "truth movement," Armacost said, "What I call is the opportunity as a patriot and as an American citizen to seek truth. That comes through analysis and research. People need to make up their own mind to make up their own homework."

The mayor said he regretted telling residents to view the QAnon video, but he didn't acknowledge the video's outlandish content. Without prompting, the mayor then diverted the conversation to human trafficking. One of the promoted QAnon conspiracy theories is that the members of "deep state" engage in trafficking.

"I think if you take the time to do the research, there are many parallels that you may read that have been historically in the books of things that have happened," Armacost said. "The human trafficking is one of them. We've had a great opportunity to seek more people that are in peril and rescue them and try to recover a normal life."

When asked whether he's a QAnon follower, the mayor said, "I entertain all resources. I even read the fake news, to even see if there's a fabric, a thread of fabric that contains truth."

Armacost says he could never support defacing a building like the US Capitol or attempting to harm or disrupt a public official. But he questioned whether QAnon beliefs fueled some of the Capitol insurrectionists, despite video showing Jan 6 rioters wearing Q shirts and carrying Q signs as they breached the Capitol.

"I've watched a lot of videos of what appears to be scenarios versus what has continued to run. I have no way to confirm that that was one group versus another," Armacost said. "Just because the angle of the camera showed this view, it may not have shown another angle that shows a totally different scenario. I'm not denouncing it, but I'm not committing that this frame that I saw on a clip is the truth versus they didn't show all the information."

Ultimately, the mayor says what he believes privately carries no impact on his non-partisan job as mayor of Sequim.

On whether he would denounce QAnon as concerned Sequim residents have asked him to do, the mayor said, "I'm not supporting it. I'm not in a position...I'm one small man that runs a small business in a small little town. I don't have the authority to denounce or promote either."

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Sequim residents have organized a petition to oust Mayor William Armacost. They have organized a petition to reinstate the city manager.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 53°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 57°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 53°
Decatur
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 455582

Reported Deaths: 7566
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson663231112
Mobile32747608
Madison29333274
Tuscaloosa22241299
Montgomery20697363
Shelby20013150
Baldwin17922224
Lee13679124
Morgan12936171
Etowah12424240
Calhoun11918232
Marshall10714144
Houston9369200
Limestone8618105
Elmore8534132
Cullman8504147
Lauderdale8134151
St. Clair8091149
DeKalb8089136
Talladega6762116
Jackson620069
Walker6131194
Colbert5710104
Blount565598
Autauga559669
Coffee485772
Dale426198
Franklin383255
Russell369618
Covington353287
Chilton353179
Escambia349248
Tallapoosa3283113
Dallas3195111
Clarke318238
Chambers317476
Pike273140
Lawrence262869
Marion259773
Winston237745
Bibb228451
Geneva223252
Marengo217034
Pickens206031
Barbour193140
Hale193053
Fayette184839
Butler180060
Cherokee168835
Henry165632
Monroe155922
Randolph151237
Washington146427
Clay132350
Crenshaw129347
Macon127338
Cleburne126628
Lamar123527
Lowndes120539
Wilcox112522
Bullock107529
Perry101719
Conecuh100123
Sumter92828
Greene79527
Coosa67419
Choctaw53024
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 722491

Reported Deaths: 9461
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby803691237
Davidson74404726
Knox41070480
Hamilton36803358
Rutherford34818312
Unassigned24539159
Williamson22776171
Sumner19144251
Out of TN1643787
Montgomery15591162
Wilson15123178
Sullivan13203231
Blount12596141
Washington12366213
Maury11531140
Bradley11497107
Sevier11019133
Putnam10337155
Madison9526193
Robertson806691
Hamblen7384142
Anderson7181125
Greene6848121
Tipton650679
Coffee587198
Gibson5855122
Dickson572485
Cumberland563980
Bedford551498
Roane542591
McMinn534977
Lawrence532673
Carter5293127
Loudon522557
Warren516961
Jefferson508183
Dyer494287
Monroe483067
Hawkins473182
Franklin434069
Fayette422255
Obion412086
Rhea397562
Lincoln394053
Cocke366070
Marshall364142
Cheatham358233
Weakley351252
Campbell344544
Henderson342663
Giles340276
Carroll325964
White321151
Hardeman319957
Hardin310054
Lauderdale302335
Macon298656
Wayne274226
Henry273763
Overton263546
McNairy253544
DeKalb251545
Haywood250255
Marion239434
Smith238030
Claiborne237238
Scott234334
Hickman233338
Trousdale231617
Grainger221241
Fentress219838
Johnson208736
Morgan200617
Crockett185739
Chester183139
Bledsoe181311
Unicoi171647
Cannon164423
Lake160322
Polk154318
Decatur150528
Union148725
Grundy146724
Sequatchie145120
Humphreys140518
Benton135835
Lewis133921
Meigs121517
Stewart114422
Jackson108124
Clay97826
Perry97425
Houston95726
Moore84810
Pickett70221
Van Buren6809
Hancock4357

Most Popular Stories

Community Events