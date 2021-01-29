Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The pandemic took a teen's schooling and his beloved game of football. He took his own life.

A father shares the heartbreaking story of losing his 16-year-old son to suicide during the pandemic, as a rise in emergency room mental health visits among teens has been linked to the ongoing isolation of Covid-19. CNN's Bianna Golodryga reports.

Posted: Jan 29, 2021 6:10 PM
Updated: Jan 29, 2021 6:10 PM
Posted By: By Bianna Golodryga and Meridith Edwards, CNN

Spencer Smith was an outgoing 16-year-old high school sophomore who loved teasing his sisters, spending time with friends and -- most of all -- football.

If he wasn't out on the field, he was on the couch watching his beloved New England Patriots on TV, his father, Jay, told CNN.

"Every time football season ended, he was on a high, win or lose," he said.

Like so many children, Spencer was frustrated when schools closed amid the coronavirus pandemic last spring, his father said. To get him through, he immersed himself in football, looking toward the fall season when he expected to be a lineman for his high school team in Brunswick, Maine.

"He focused on building up his muscles," Smith said, adding his son went on a special diet and bought all the equipment he could, in addition to riding his bike and jogging.

"He got an old tire ... tied a rope around it and cut up a backpack. All the neighbors would see him out there dragging it around the lawn. He raked the lawn almost all summer long with that tire. It was full of grass."

But when the pandemic dragged on and the school first announced a scaled-back football season and then a switch to flag football, Smith said Spencer began to worry. He was a tackler, not a runner, after all.

Ultimately, he left the team. He stopped working out and began to take more naps. Previously an honor roll student, Spencer also struggled with remote learning.

Looking back, Spencer's dad say there were signs how much he was missing his teammates and the barbecues and Thursday night spaghetti suppers.

But nothing could have prepared him for that December morning.

Jay Smith got a text from his wife saying Spencer must have overslept again, as he had missed homeroom. He went to his son's bedroom. He was dead by suicide.

"I just asked, 'Spencer, why?'" his father said.

Shutdowns coinciding with ER visits

A growing number of families are like the Smiths -- losing a child to suicide during the pandemic.

Youth suicides had generally been rising before the pandemic and it is too early to link an increase in deaths directly to school closures, said Katrina Rufino, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Houston.

But she co-authored a study that found there had been a significant increase in the number of ER visits to a Houston children's hospital related to mental health since coronavirus hit the US.

In Houston, the rise in teenagers having suicidal thoughts and harming themselves coincided with shutdowns linked to the pandemic, including school closures, Rufino and colleagues wrote in the paper published in Pediatrics, the journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

"Our analysis found that there were significantly higher rates of suicide ideation in March and July 2020 -- that is when you really saw the effects here in Houston," said Rufino about the study, which examined ER admittance to Texas Children's Hospital for youth aged 11 to 21.

"March was when things were first hitting, things started shutting down. Here in Houston, we had the rodeo closed, schools went home after Spring Break. And then July is when we really started to see our surge here in Houston."

In north Texas, 37 students were admitted to a Fort Worth hospital following suicide attempts in September -- the highest monthly total since tracking began in 2015, CNN affiliate KTVT reported.

These statistics mirror trends experts are monitoring on a national level. According to the CDC, the proportion of emergency room visits related to mental health concerns doubled between April and October for children between the ages of 5 and 11, and tripled for those between the ages of 12 and 17, compared to the same period in 2019.

Heartbreaking deaths

There are concerns across the nation about students' mental health. In Nevada, Clark County school district, the fifth largest in the country, which includes Las Vegas, has been particularly hard hit.

Nineteen student suicides have been reported in the last nine months, more than double the number reported for the whole of 2019.

The youngest child to die was just nine years old.

Superintendent Jesus Jara says he feels the losses personally.

"It's heartbreaking as a superintendent when you lose a child. It's heartbreaking as a leader," he said.

Jara said some children are struggling with not enough to eat. For some, their parents have perhaps lost jobs or the children are having to take on new responsibilities with schools out.

Signs of trouble began in early fall when a warning system on school-issued laptops and tablets, programmed to detect mental and emotional struggles, showed an increase in alarming searches.

"Kids are googling 'how to suicide.' You get the alerts -- you get four or five a day," Jara said.

He said he understood the fear of teachers returning to classrooms as cases continued to soar in Nevada, but added he knew he had to get his 350,000 students back to in-person learning.

The Clark County school board has now backed a plan to resume in-person teaching for elementary students from March, which is welcome news to Jara.

"My teachers are working really hard, but it's that face-to-face interaction. You can't take for granted a loud lunchroom," he said.

In-person schools help students grieve together

In-person schools can also help to stop more students feeling overwhelmed after the loss of a classmate -- a process Rufino from the University of Houston calls "postvention" and which she says is critically important in conjunction with prevention measures.

"In a youth suicide, you really need to worry about things like suicide contagion or suicide clusters, because they are rather common in youth," she told CNN. "When a youth suicide takes place, a school is going to rapidly implement a 'postvention' plan. It provides students and teachers with much needed support," she said, adding they could deal with the tragic loss together.

"However, if schools aren't on campus, it's going to be really difficult to implement any sort of a postvention plan. And it's possible that it's going to leave parents floundering, unsure of how to talk to their kids."

President Joe Biden has committed to reopening schools in 100 days, investing in Covid testing and getting needed funds to districts. Recent data has also shown that schools can reopen safely if proper mitigation strategies are implemented.

Spencer Smith's parents believe that if schools and youth programs had been open with proper social distancing, allowing children to be together safely, he might not have died.

They urge other families not to take face-to-face interaction for granted.

"Check on them every morning, every night, no matter how old they are, if they're at home," Jay Smith said. "Always give them a hug, tell them how proud you are of them. I remember always telling Spencer that. I think I should have told him more."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 44°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 43°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 39°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 452734

Reported Deaths: 7340
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson659921101
Mobile32552605
Madison29098248
Tuscaloosa22083283
Montgomery20538356
Shelby19878141
Baldwin17779225
Lee13602113
Morgan12867162
Etowah12359228
Calhoun11833231
Marshall10661140
Houston9301190
Limestone856489
Cullman8466145
Elmore8449131
Lauderdale8088127
DeKalb8052130
St. Clair8047147
Talladega6711114
Jackson617162
Walker6105185
Colbert5686104
Blount561298
Autauga555469
Coffee479572
Dale423592
Franklin382955
Russell367516
Chilton352379
Covington350487
Escambia347847
Tallapoosa3258112
Dallas3181108
Chambers315976
Clarke315038
Pike270435
Lawrence261661
Marion258569
Winston237345
Bibb227151
Geneva220551
Marengo215234
Pickens203531
Barbour192040
Hale191752
Fayette184137
Butler178860
Cherokee168235
Henry164032
Monroe155421
Randolph150537
Washington145427
Clay131950
Crenshaw127947
Macon126038
Cleburne125828
Lamar123024
Lowndes119538
Wilcox111322
Bullock107929
Perry101519
Conecuh99923
Sumter92528
Greene79027
Coosa67019
Choctaw52524
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 717583

Reported Deaths: 9417
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby799091235
Davidson74073723
Knox40914476
Hamilton36593358
Rutherford34645310
Unassigned24155157
Williamson22593170
Sumner19035250
Out of TN1629885
Montgomery15455160
Wilson15046177
Sullivan13109230
Blount12550140
Washington12299213
Maury11445138
Bradley11427107
Sevier10981132
Putnam10273155
Madison9458193
Robertson799790
Hamblen7341141
Anderson7103124
Greene6799121
Tipton645179
Coffee581497
Gibson5800122
Dickson563185
Cumberland559580
Bedford549098
Roane540690
McMinn529476
Lawrence528973
Carter5267127
Loudon517857
Warren514360
Jefferson504283
Dyer491087
Monroe476067
Hawkins465381
Franklin430569
Fayette419254
Obion409186
Rhea394661
Lincoln390553
Cocke363570
Marshall360242
Cheatham353433
Weakley349052
Campbell342444
Henderson339663
Giles337976
Carroll321964
White319351
Hardeman318757
Hardin308154
Lauderdale301235
Macon297756
Wayne272325
Henry271862
Overton261446
McNairy251143
DeKalb249145
Haywood246355
Marion238534
Smith236430
Claiborne234936
Scott232133
Hickman231938
Trousdale231017
Fentress219237
Grainger219241
Johnson206536
Morgan198217
Crockett184939
Chester180739
Bledsoe179611
Unicoi170947
Cannon162623
Lake159122
Polk153317
Decatur149328
Union147825
Grundy145324
Sequatchie143620
Humphreys138918
Benton135335
Lewis132821
Meigs120417
Stewart113321
Jackson107424
Perry97125
Clay97026
Houston95426
Moore84410
Pickett69821
Van Buren6759
Hancock4317

Most Popular Stories

Community Events