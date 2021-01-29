Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Coronavirus vaccine makes a long, cold journey to rural America

CNN's Omar Jimenez follows a convoy of Covid-19 vaccines on their long journey to get from the distribution point to towns in rural America.

Posted: Jan 29, 2021 4:00 PM
Updated: Jan 29, 2021 4:00 PM
Posted By: By Omar Jimenez and Bill Kirkos, CNN

The Pfizer/BioNtech coronavirus vaccine completed an arduous journey through development and approval -- but still is left with hundreds of miles to go to reach waiting arms once it arrives in rural America.

"Our couriers travel many, many miles. Our physicians, our staff travel miles," said Susan Jarvis, president and CEO of Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota.

The Sanford Health system has more than 400 clinics and senior care locations, many in small towns and isolated farming communities in the upper Midwest.

In Bemidji, Minnesota, the last leg of the vaccine's journey to a number of those communities starts when it's unloaded from its ultra-cold storage and packed into coolers like those you might see at a cookout -- except these have crucial data loggers attached.

"They're under such scrutiny as far as their storage requirements for freezer temperature, refrigeration temperature and they're only good for five days once we pull them out of that ultra-cold freezer," said Matt Webb, director of pharmacy at Sanford Health.

"So that data logger is a piece of equipment that monitors the temperature during transport until they get to a refrigerator at their hospital."

Once the doses are secured and ready to go, the next step is simply getting in a minivan -- and driving. A vaccine delivery trip CNN followed started from Bemidji and ended in a 9,000-person town called Thief River Falls, a little over 90 miles to the northwest.

"I don't think there was a worry about getting it," said Carla Szklarski, an infection preventionist (among a number of other jobs), at Sanford Health Thief River Falls. "It was more the logistics of how was that going to happen."

The arrival of the vaccine in rural communities -- for many a light at the end of a very long pandemic tunnel -- involves a major feat of logistics covering huge swaths of sparsely populated country.

President Biden has said he expects the US will be able to vaccinate 1.5 million people a day "within the next three weeks or so," but in many parts of rural America the barrier to being a part of those vaccinations simply comes down to distance.

"It's nice to play offense for a change," Webb said. "Making sure that we can vaccinate people as close to home as possible is really important."

Sanford has only five locations that are able to meet the ultra-cold storage requirements for the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine in a coverage area of more than 200,000 square miles across North Dakota, South Dakota, and parts of Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota.

The state of Minnesota allotted that the vaccine be distributed only to hospitals -- since they have the required storage capacity.

Sanford's couriers pick up from those five locations and head out.

"It really was a process that was in place that we've been able to tap into and expand so that we can use it for the vaccination delivery and distribution," Jarvis said.

But that doesn't mean there aren't roadblocks.

In Bagley, a town about 30 miles from Bemidji, some of Sanford's lab-result runs had to be delayed because of conditions on the winter roads. "The courier routes were canceled because it was blizzard conditions," said Stephanie McKnight, administrator of hospital and clinics in Bagley.

"I can't think of a time where we completely didn't have what we needed. There have been times where we've cut it very close."

Nationwide, rural Americans live an average of more than 10 miles from the nearest hospital. The region that includes this part of Minnesota has a longer average travel time to a hospital than any other part of the country, according to the Pew Research Center.

"Distance obviously in northern Minnesota plays a huge role in the ability to get vaccines efficiently, it may also preclude somebody's decision to get a vaccine if we make it difficult to receive it," said Alyssa Carlson, pharmacy manager at the Bemidji and Bagley medical centers.

Sanford Health told CNN that as of late January in its Northern Minnesota region, it's been able to get two doses of the vaccine to more than 1,000 staff members as part of the 1a group and at least the first dose for hundreds of 65 and older patients as part of the next phase of distribution. The system says it's now sharing storage resources with the local county public health department in Bemidji as part of getting shots in arms as quickly as possible.

'Everybody knows everybody'

"In a rural community, we tend to know who our patients are before they become patients," said Dr. Colleen Swank, vice president of clinics for Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota.

"It's not the 75-year-old man in bed with Covid, it's Mr. Smith, my neighbor's dad."

Thief River Falls, about 70 miles from the Canadian border, initially thought it had avoided the pandemic -- until it found it hadn't. Health care staff told CNN that at one point, most of their in-patients were Covid-19 patients in a town where "everybody knows everybody."

"I went home and cried that first night I had to tell somebody they couldn't come to visit," Szklarski said.

"We've always thought that, you know, nobody dies alone. The family is a huge part of their care, their emotional and physical well-being, and then not being able to have them here has been the hardest thing."

She described these patients as being like members of her own family, which made the pain of the pandemic that much more difficult, "to go to practically a family member and tell them, I'm sorry you can't come in and see your mother."

Szklarski, like so many others, looks to this vaccine as a source of hope, especially on account of her dual families, the one that includes her relatives -- and the one that includes her patients.

"I think it's something in the past we've really taken for granted, you know? To walk into the hospital and visit our loved ones. And we can't do that anymore," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 51°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 51°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 47°
Decatur
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 51°
Fort Payne
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 452734

Reported Deaths: 7340
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson659921101
Mobile32552605
Madison29098248
Tuscaloosa22083283
Montgomery20538356
Shelby19878141
Baldwin17779225
Lee13602113
Morgan12867162
Etowah12359228
Calhoun11833231
Marshall10661140
Houston9301190
Limestone856489
Cullman8466145
Elmore8449131
Lauderdale8088127
DeKalb8052130
St. Clair8047147
Talladega6711114
Jackson617162
Walker6105185
Colbert5686104
Blount561298
Autauga555469
Coffee479572
Dale423592
Franklin382955
Russell367516
Chilton352379
Covington350487
Escambia347847
Tallapoosa3258112
Dallas3181108
Chambers315976
Clarke315038
Pike270435
Lawrence261661
Marion258569
Winston237345
Bibb227151
Geneva220551
Marengo215234
Pickens203531
Barbour192040
Hale191752
Fayette184137
Butler178860
Cherokee168235
Henry164032
Monroe155421
Randolph150537
Washington145427
Clay131950
Crenshaw127947
Macon126038
Cleburne125828
Lamar123024
Lowndes119538
Wilcox111322
Bullock107929
Perry101519
Conecuh99923
Sumter92528
Greene79027
Coosa67019
Choctaw52524
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 717583

Reported Deaths: 9417
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby799091235
Davidson74073723
Knox40914476
Hamilton36593358
Rutherford34645310
Unassigned24155157
Williamson22593170
Sumner19035250
Out of TN1629885
Montgomery15455160
Wilson15046177
Sullivan13109230
Blount12550140
Washington12299213
Maury11445138
Bradley11427107
Sevier10981132
Putnam10273155
Madison9458193
Robertson799790
Hamblen7341141
Anderson7103124
Greene6799121
Tipton645179
Coffee581497
Gibson5800122
Dickson563185
Cumberland559580
Bedford549098
Roane540690
McMinn529476
Lawrence528973
Carter5267127
Loudon517857
Warren514360
Jefferson504283
Dyer491087
Monroe476067
Hawkins465381
Franklin430569
Fayette419254
Obion409186
Rhea394661
Lincoln390553
Cocke363570
Marshall360242
Cheatham353433
Weakley349052
Campbell342444
Henderson339663
Giles337976
Carroll321964
White319351
Hardeman318757
Hardin308154
Lauderdale301235
Macon297756
Wayne272325
Henry271862
Overton261446
McNairy251143
DeKalb249145
Haywood246355
Marion238534
Smith236430
Claiborne234936
Scott232133
Hickman231938
Trousdale231017
Fentress219237
Grainger219241
Johnson206536
Morgan198217
Crockett184939
Chester180739
Bledsoe179611
Unicoi170947
Cannon162623
Lake159122
Polk153317
Decatur149328
Union147825
Grundy145324
Sequatchie143620
Humphreys138918
Benton135335
Lewis132821
Meigs120417
Stewart113321
Jackson107424
Perry97125
Clay97026
Houston95426
Moore84410
Pickett69821
Van Buren6759
Hancock4317

Most Popular Stories

Community Events