Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

If Republicans don't denounce Marjorie Taylor Greene's extremism, they'll own it

Article Image

CNN's SE Cupp takes a closer look at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and what, if anything, the GOP is going to do about her incendiary remarks in recent years.

Posted: Jan 28, 2021 5:30 PM
Updated: Jan 28, 2021 5:30 PM
Posted By: By Elliot Williams

Two decades ago, Secretary of State Colin Powell popularized the "Pottery Barn rule" of invading foreign countries: "You break it, you own it."

Today the Republican Party has been broken by members of its paranoid fringe, like the freshman Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Now they own it.

CNN's review this week of hundreds of posts and comments from Greene's Facebook account from 2018 and 2019 -- before she was elected to Congress --revealed that she had repeatedly advocated executing prominent Democratic politicians.

Wait, what?

It is as bad as it sounds. Greene "liked" a comment that said "a bullet to the head would be quicker" to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and other comments about executing so-called "deep state" FBI agents. In response to a question directly expressing a desire to "hang" Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, in 2018 Greene wrote: "Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off."

Greene responded to the CNN report with a Twitter statement. She did not deny the likes and comments, according to CNN's reporting, "but claimed that many people have run her Facebook page. 'Over the years, I've had teams of people manage my pages. Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views. Especially the ones that CNN is about to spread across the internet,' she wrote."

She went on to attack the media for trying to "cancel" her because she threatened "their goal of socialism."

Certainly, some might split hairs over how to judge Greene's conduct. Does it matter that she did those things as a private citizen, not an elected official? Would she be responsible if the comments were posted not by her but by her staff? How is an online "like" different from a written comment?

These questions are all beside the point. Greene's online behavior would likely get her fired if she worked at, well, a Pottery Barn. It should be disqualifying for someone in a position of public trust.

In a way, her online behavior is less troubling than the fact that hundreds of her congressional Republican colleagues have stayed silent about it. The reality is that her political party has been hijacked by the conspiracy theorist fringe she represents. A vocal element of the party, with Greene as its drum major, has neutered the party's leadership, and rendered it incapable of condemning even obvious threats to others' safety.

Take the reaction of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to her comments. A spokeswoman for McCarthy called them "deeply disturbing" and noted that McCarthy "plans to have a conversation" with Greene about them.

What "conversation," short of "please pack up your belongings and never return to the Capitol," could possibly be appropriate? McCarthy's lame response suggests two things: either he and the caucus are OK with calls for the execution of political opponents, or they are too craven to denounce them.

The latter seems likely, given how similarly McCarthy's Republican counterparts in the Senate are approaching the impeachment of former President Donald Trump. Senators have privately expressed "disdain" about Trump's conduct both in undermining the result of the 2020 election and in the run-up to the deadly January 6 riot at the US Capitol that put all of their lives in danger. Still, it is widely reported that they are concerned about how a vote to convict Trump might lead to a political backlash.

If unrefuted revelations of online behavior calling for murder are not enough for a member of Congress to be asked to resign immediately, what is? Likewise, if using the power of the presidency to subvert and obstruct the certification of election results, and -- if that weren't enough -- to whip up a mob that attacked the seat of American democracy, leading to a police officer's death, isn't disqualifying from future office, nothing is.

There is a minority of the Republican party that is willing to vote its conscience and defy the party's base. However, it is clear that The Party of Lincoln has now become The Party of QAnon. We can thank Republican leaders, and their terror at the response from the mob -- and the former president -- for getting us to this point.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Decatur
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Fort Payne
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 449086

Reported Deaths: 7172
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson656061094
Mobile32260595
Madison28795237
Tuscaloosa21859277
Montgomery20388348
Shelby19707139
Baldwin17629217
Lee13482112
Morgan12795154
Etowah12265213
Calhoun11730228
Marshall10543133
Houston9221182
Limestone849485
Cullman8412143
Elmore8379123
Lauderdale8049121
DeKalb7985122
St. Clair7985144
Talladega6637114
Jackson611557
Walker6078185
Colbert5650104
Blount556895
Autauga549967
Coffee473471
Dale418692
Franklin380153
Russell364216
Chilton351379
Covington347986
Escambia343446
Tallapoosa3228111
Dallas3164105
Chambers313775
Clarke311139
Pike269435
Lawrence259759
Marion256667
Winston236443
Bibb226151
Geneva217151
Marengo213332
Pickens203031
Barbour189840
Hale189748
Fayette183534
Butler176660
Cherokee167333
Henry162229
Monroe154221
Randolph149536
Washington144727
Clay131650
Crenshaw127048
Macon124638
Cleburne124128
Lamar122024
Lowndes118637
Wilcox110022
Bullock107429
Perry100819
Conecuh99123
Sumter91228
Greene78624
Coosa66119
Choctaw52424
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 715806

Reported Deaths: 9316
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby796371223
Davidson73910719
Knox40739467
Hamilton36369355
Rutherford34539307
Unassigned24056154
Williamson22533166
Sumner18985248
Out of TN1666186
Montgomery15388158
Wilson14984175
Sullivan13087229
Blount12491137
Washington12283211
Maury11420136
Bradley11378106
Sevier10945129
Putnam10239153
Madison9425190
Robertson799389
Hamblen7323137
Anderson7085120
Greene6796120
Tipton643677
Coffee580694
Gibson5786119
Dickson562485
Cumberland557879
Bedford548698
Roane538988
McMinn528576
Lawrence527972
Carter5250126
Loudon515957
Warren513259
Jefferson501679
Dyer490387
Monroe474665
Hawkins464379
Franklin429469
Fayette417653
Obion408286
Rhea394060
Lincoln389151
Cocke362369
Marshall359742
Cheatham352933
Weakley348352
Campbell340244
Henderson339464
Giles336976
Carroll321064
White318651
Hardeman317756
Hardin307952
Lauderdale300835
Macon297156
Wayne271425
Henry271261
Overton260846
McNairy250544
DeKalb248845
Haywood246055
Marion238234
Smith235830
Claiborne233136
Scott231432
Trousdale231017
Hickman230838
Grainger218841
Fentress218237
Johnson206336
Morgan197717
Crockett184439
Chester179739
Bledsoe179311
Unicoi170747
Cannon162423
Lake158922
Polk152317
Decatur149228
Union147525
Grundy144924
Sequatchie143120
Humphreys138518
Benton135335
Lewis131721
Meigs120117
Stewart113321
Jackson107224
Clay96926
Perry96825
Houston95426
Moore8389
Pickett69621
Van Buren6749
Hancock4277

Most Popular Stories

Community Events