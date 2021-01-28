Clear

Robinhood shuts down GameStop trades, sending stock into a tizzy

GameStop shares fell after Robinhood clamped down on trades. CNN's Paul R. La Monica reports.

Posted: Jan 28, 2021 3:50 PM
Updated: Jan 28, 2021 3:50 PM
Posted By: By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

GameStop traders sent the stock on a wild ride Thursday. The stock plunged more than 40% Thursday after surging nearly 40% at one point earlier in the day. Adding to the drama? Robinhood said it was restricting trading in the red hot stock as well as several others.

"We continuously monitor the markets and make changes where necessary. In light of recent volatility, we are restricting transactions for certain securities to position closing only," Robinhood said in a statement, adding that it was also doing so for AMC, BlackBerry, Bed Bath & Beyond, Nokia and three other stocks.

"Amid significant market volatility, it's important as ever that we help customers stay informed," Robinhood added.

Shares of GameStop fell more than 60% at one point and were halted several times Thursday, after having soared in recent weeks because of support from individual investors on Reddit. The stock was flat about ten minutes after the market opened.

Two exchange-traded funds with significant positions in GameStop plunged Thursday too. The Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF and SPDR S&P Retail ETF both fell about 10%, but each of them are still up more than 25% so far this year.

Despite the losses Thursday, GameStop shares are still up nearly 950% in 2021 -- surging from just under $20 at the end of 2020 to a current price of about $200. It's largely because of an army of investors who are buying the stock to hurt hedge funds that have bet against GameStop.

The phenomenon is called a short squeeze. An investor who thinks a stock will fall borrows the shares and sells them, with the hopes of buying them back at a lower price and pocketing the difference before paying back the loan.

The problem is that a short seller can be hurt if the stock they borrowed keeps climbing. The losses, in theory, are infinite. So that creates another buying frenzy as short sellers rush to buy back the stock before it moves even higher.

A community on Reddit called Wall Street Bets has been leading the charge against the short sellers. Experts say that the rise of no-fee trading due to the popularity of online brokers such as Robinhood just makes it even easier for individual investors to keep plowing into GameStop stock.

The GameStop phenomenon has taken Wall Street -- and all of America for that matter -- by storm. The White House has said it is looking into the stock's massive surge. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell was asked about it during a press conference Wednesday.

It's unclear how much longer this short squeeze can last. Online brokerage TD Ameritrade, which is now owned by Charles Schwab, has started to limit trading in GameStop and other shares that have also gotten a pop from the Reddit crowd, such as movie theater chain AMC.

And Wells Fargo's financial advisory unit has banned employees from making recommendations to clients about GameStop and AMC.

The big concern is that average investors may be ignoring longer-term risks about GameStop as they look for a quick short-term pop.

Although the retailer reported decent holiday results and now has the backing of Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen, GameStop is still losing money as the sales of video games have increasingly shifted from buying a cartridge in a box at a physical store to a download model.

"GameStop shares are trading completely untethered from fundamentals and that is dangerous," David Trainer, CEO of New Constructs, an investment research firm, said in an email to CNN Business.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Decatur
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Fort Payne
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 449086

Reported Deaths: 7172
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson656061094
Mobile32260595
Madison28795237
Tuscaloosa21859277
Montgomery20388348
Shelby19707139
Baldwin17629217
Lee13482112
Morgan12795154
Etowah12265213
Calhoun11730228
Marshall10543133
Houston9221182
Limestone849485
Cullman8412143
Elmore8379123
Lauderdale8049121
DeKalb7985122
St. Clair7985144
Talladega6637114
Jackson611557
Walker6078185
Colbert5650104
Blount556895
Autauga549967
Coffee473471
Dale418692
Franklin380153
Russell364216
Chilton351379
Covington347986
Escambia343446
Tallapoosa3228111
Dallas3164105
Chambers313775
Clarke311139
Pike269435
Lawrence259759
Marion256667
Winston236443
Bibb226151
Geneva217151
Marengo213332
Pickens203031
Barbour189840
Hale189748
Fayette183534
Butler176660
Cherokee167333
Henry162229
Monroe154221
Randolph149536
Washington144727
Clay131650
Crenshaw127048
Macon124638
Cleburne124128
Lamar122024
Lowndes118637
Wilcox110022
Bullock107429
Perry100819
Conecuh99123
Sumter91228
Greene78624
Coosa66119
Choctaw52424
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 715806

Reported Deaths: 9316
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby796371223
Davidson73910719
Knox40739467
Hamilton36369355
Rutherford34539307
Unassigned24056154
Williamson22533166
Sumner18985248
Out of TN1666186
Montgomery15388158
Wilson14984175
Sullivan13087229
Blount12491137
Washington12283211
Maury11420136
Bradley11378106
Sevier10945129
Putnam10239153
Madison9425190
Robertson799389
Hamblen7323137
Anderson7085120
Greene6796120
Tipton643677
Coffee580694
Gibson5786119
Dickson562485
Cumberland557879
Bedford548698
Roane538988
McMinn528576
Lawrence527972
Carter5250126
Loudon515957
Warren513259
Jefferson501679
Dyer490387
Monroe474665
Hawkins464379
Franklin429469
Fayette417653
Obion408286
Rhea394060
Lincoln389151
Cocke362369
Marshall359742
Cheatham352933
Weakley348352
Campbell340244
Henderson339464
Giles336976
Carroll321064
White318651
Hardeman317756
Hardin307952
Lauderdale300835
Macon297156
Wayne271425
Henry271261
Overton260846
McNairy250544
DeKalb248845
Haywood246055
Marion238234
Smith235830
Claiborne233136
Scott231432
Trousdale231017
Hickman230838
Grainger218841
Fentress218237
Johnson206336
Morgan197717
Crockett184439
Chester179739
Bledsoe179311
Unicoi170747
Cannon162423
Lake158922
Polk152317
Decatur149228
Union147525
Grundy144924
Sequatchie143120
Humphreys138518
Benton135335
Lewis131721
Meigs120117
Stewart113321
Jackson107224
Clay96926
Perry96825
Houston95426
Moore8389
Pickett69621
Van Buren6749
Hancock4277

Most Popular Stories

Community Events