Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

How Oregon just proved Donald Trump isn't going anywhere

The Oregon Republican Party issued a formal condemnation of the 10 House Republicans who voted in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the violent insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6. CNN's Kyung Lah looks at how Trump still has a grip over the GOP.

Posted: Jan 26, 2021 10:00 PM
Updated: Jan 26, 2021 10:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

On Monday night, the Oregon Republican Party issued a formal condemnation of the 10 House Republicans who voted in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the violent insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6.

Here's a sampling of actual lines from the Oregon GOP's, uh, proclamation.

* Whereas history tells us that after George Washington appointed Major General Benedict Arnold to command West Point, Arnold conspired to surrender the fort to the British."

* "Whereas the ten Republican House members, by voting to impeach President Trump, repeated history by conspiring to surrender our nation to Leftist forces seeking to establish a dictatorship void of all cherished freedoms and liberties."

* "Whereas there is growing evidence that the violence at the Capitol was a 'false flag' operation designed to discredit President Trump, his supporters, and all conservative Republicans; this provided the sham motivation to impeach President Trump in order to advance the Democrat goal of seizing total power, in a frightening parallel to the February 1933 burning of the German Reichstag."

OK, OK, OK.

So, just so we are clear here, the Oregon Republican Party is saying that in voting to impeach Trump, these 10 Republicans are the equivalent to the burning of the German seat of government that led to Adolf Hitler's seizure of absolute power? Or that they are in the same boat as legendary traitor Benedict Arnold who conspired to sell out America during the Revolutionary War?

Oh, and also that the January 6 riot at the Capitol was also a "false flag" operation organized by anti-Trump forces designed "to advance the Democrat goal of seizing total power." (Worth noting: The claim that the Nazis purposely started the Reichstag fire is still up for debate.)

Uh ... this is crazy.

And yet, it's not an isolated incident.

In recent days, the Arizona Republican Party has reelected Kelli Ward as its chair -- a woman who has repeatedly insisted that the 2020 election was stolen and that Republicans in Congress should have sought to overturn the results. And the state party censured its own governor -- Doug Ducey -- as well as Cindy McCain, the wife of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, and former Sen. Jeff Flake.

Those moves follow this tweet from the Arizona GOP's official account on January 1:

"As the sun sets on 2020, remember that we're never going back to the party of Romney, Flake, and McCain. The Republican Party is now, and forever will be, one for the working man and woman! God bless."

Taken together, what the moves in Arizona and Oregon -- not to mention the Arkansas gubernatorial candidacy of former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and the attempts to oust Rep. Liz Cheney from GOP leadership for her impeachment vote -- suggest that attempts by the likes of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Kentucky) and other prominent establishment Republicans to rid the GOP of the memory (and influence) of the 45th president are very likely to fail.

As CNN's Michael Warren wrote Tuesday in a piece about the ongoing civil war within the GOP:

"Some in congressional leadership have signaled their desire to move the party beyond Trump by impeaching and convicting him. Allies of the former President, on the other hand, are proclaiming their loyalty to him in conservative media and in state and local party organizations. Still other Republicans remain fearful of the power Trump may yet wield in GOP primaries or see electoral possibilities in embracing a version of his populist-conservative approach.

"The result is a Republican Party in a fight with itself over who will determine its path forward -- and, more crucially, who should be kept from the levers of power in the GOP. For the moment, party unity is giving way to recriminations, a culmination of the longstanding dispute between the party's grassroots and its leadership class that was mostly put on hold during Trump's presidency, when few Republicans dared to cross him."

As North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer (R), an ardent defender of the former president who did not vote to object to the Electoral College results on January 6, put it in an interview with CNN's Lauren Fox: "There are a lot of Republicans who would like my head. I haven't been loyal enough."

Add it all up and you get this: The GOP isn't at the end of this war for its future. It's at the very beginning, And it is going to get very, very ugly.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 51°
Muscle Shoals
Mostly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Decatur
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 443009

Reported Deaths: 6662
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson649101007
Mobile31746574
Madison28413217
Tuscaloosa21566275
Montgomery20088332
Shelby19452132
Baldwin17333189
Lee13261107
Morgan12678142
Etowah12141181
Calhoun11555206
Marshall10487123
Houston9031164
Limestone838181
Cullman8296124
Elmore8243110
Lauderdale7946107
DeKalb7900107
St. Clair7876130
Talladega6523112
Walker6050183
Jackson603245
Colbert558194
Blount548586
Autauga540762
Coffee466964
Dale412785
Franklin377550
Russell358415
Chilton346873
Covington340880
Escambia339244
Tallapoosa3163109
Dallas313696
Chambers305470
Clarke303336
Pike265231
Lawrence255855
Marion254661
Winston234742
Bibb222948
Geneva213047
Marengo210531
Pickens200431
Hale186144
Barbour183438
Fayette178829
Butler174860
Cherokee166031
Henry160025
Monroe152621
Randolph146636
Washington142727
Clay130746
Crenshaw124845
Macon122837
Cleburne122125
Lamar120622
Lowndes116836
Wilcox108322
Bullock104628
Perry100518
Conecuh98022
Sumter90627
Greene77923
Coosa64018
Choctaw52124
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 710427

Reported Deaths: 8970
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby790251186
Davidson73248697
Knox40335452
Hamilton35983347
Rutherford34271298
Unassigned23946140
Williamson22259150
Sumner18862237
Out of TN1644883
Montgomery15200153
Wilson14878167
Sullivan13002221
Blount12382136
Washington12206206
Maury11337131
Bradley11263101
Sevier10877123
Putnam10200152
Madison9364186
Robertson793088
Hamblen7261119
Anderson7031116
Greene6779117
Tipton639571
Coffee578584
Gibson5767117
Dickson559082
Cumberland556777
Bedford546092
Roane536083
McMinn524674
Lawrence524369
Carter5215121
Warren511656
Loudon510352
Jefferson497078
Dyer487487
Monroe471964
Hawkins461473
Franklin426067
Fayette415953
Obion406683
Rhea391858
Lincoln388347
Cocke359063
Marshall358140
Cheatham350332
Weakley345948
Campbell338742
Henderson338659
Giles334476
Carroll318362
White317749
Hardeman315854
Hardin306650
Lauderdale299934
Macon294751
Wayne270325
Henry269960
Overton260546
McNairy249042
DeKalb247443
Haywood245650
Marion236233
Smith235430
Trousdale230617
Scott230432
Claiborne230033
Hickman229836
Fentress217835
Grainger217240
Johnson205335
Morgan196616
Crockett183738
Chester179039
Bledsoe178211
Unicoi170147
Cannon161721
Lake158522
Polk150517
Decatur149027
Union145725
Grundy143622
Sequatchie142120
Humphreys137717
Benton134135
Lewis131121
Meigs119216
Stewart112220
Jackson106624
Clay96526
Perry96325
Houston95226
Moore8319
Pickett69220
Van Buren6758
Hancock4227

Most Popular Stories

Community Events