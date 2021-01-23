Clear

A year into the pandemic, health care workers have a new source of hope

Article Image

CNN's Rosa Flores talks to vulnerable seniors in Florida who have been struggling to get a Covid-19 vaccine despite meeting the requirements.

Posted: Jan 23, 2021 8:30 PM
Updated: Jan 23, 2021 8:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Susannah Hills

Last week, a Covid-19 patient of mine told me he is finally going home after four months in the hospital. His tracheostomy tube has been taken out and he's breathing on his own. He's finally able to walk again, with some help. It's a new beginning for him and as he wished me a happy New Year, I felt hopeful for the first time in a long time.

The Covid-19 statistics in our country have been truly devastating. We surpassed 24 million cases and we are closing in on nearly 500,000 American lives lost to the pandemic. Even here in New York City, after the overwhelming sickness and death we experienced in the spring, hospitals are again nearing capacity, staff are being redeployed to care for Covid patients, and military volunteers are being sent to provide support. It feels like we started 2021 by taking a huge step backward in this pandemic.

But a new administration came into office on Wednesday, and that's a reason for hope. The Biden administration is already demonstrating a renewed commitment to science-based public health strategies. Last week, Biden announced a new team of scientific advisers and created a Cabinet position for the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy.

The incoming director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, has publicly committed to leading with science and restoring public trust in the agency. This marks a significant shift from the Trump era, when the White House repeatedly interfered with the CDC's guidance and data, heavily editing official health recommendations, blocking publication of guidance for reopening restaurants and other public places, and downplaying the risks of reopening schools.

After health care workers spent the last year fighting simultaneous battles against Covid-19 and misinformation about the virus — which oftentimes originated from Trump and other elected officials — the Biden administration's support of science-based public health messaging feels like a huge burden lifted from our shoulders.

It is true that the vaccine rollout has been fraught with problems. Federal officials projected 20 million Americans would be vaccinated by the end of 2020, but actual numbers reported by the CDC fell far short of this goal with only 2.8 million people receiving a vaccine by the new year. While vaccinations have been ramping up, with the US averaging roughly 1 million doses a day in the last week, it would still take until spring 2022 to vaccinate every adult in the US at this rate, according to a CNN analysis. And as of Friday, nearly 40 million vaccine doses had been distributed, but only about 48%, or 19 million doses, had been administered.

Along with delays in administering the vaccine, there are concerns that supply is running out. Last week, after the Trump administration promised to release a stockpile of vaccines reserved for second doses, it became clear that such a reserve did not exist.

Despite these setbacks, Biden's administration has vowed a substantial increase in federal support with a goal to administer 100 million shots in 100 days, and I am hopeful that this will happen. The administration has plans to use the Defense Production Act to further scale up production of the materials needed to administer the vaccines.

For states that are struggling with the vaccine rollout, there is also promise of increased support. The President has stated plans to deploy the National Guard and Federal Emergency Management Agency to help set up vaccination sites across the country. He has committed to ensuring that these federal resources are directed to Black, Latino and rural communities that have been hardest hit by the pandemic, and he has called for setting up mass vaccination centers and mobile units to serve areas that are most difficult to reach.

Finally, I am hopeful that the new administration will also restore the global partnerships and goodwill which are so critical during this worldwide health crisis. Trump's decision to abandon the World Health Organization and his threats to pull funding would have had a negative impact on the global fight against diseases like polio, tuberculosis, HIV, malaria and measles, and placed Americans at a higher risk for global persistence of the pandemic. Biden has promised to rejoin the WHO and face this pandemic as part of the global community.

These are still mostly plans and promises that the new administration has yet to follow through on. But I am hopeful. I am hopeful that we will stand together against this pandemic, and I am hopeful that we now have a federal government that will stand with us.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Madison
Mostly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 45°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 436087

Reported Deaths: 6486
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson63969994
Mobile31211565
Madison27851208
Tuscaloosa21233271
Montgomery19698326
Shelby19093130
Baldwin16981188
Lee13036105
Morgan12526134
Etowah11987179
Calhoun11441206
Marshall10357123
Houston8886158
Limestone827876
Cullman8203108
Elmore8120104
DeKalb7828103
Lauderdale7798103
St. Clair7763125
Talladega6394111
Walker6002177
Jackson594644
Colbert545276
Blount543986
Autauga532761
Coffee456762
Dale406883
Franklin372448
Russell349212
Chilton342873
Covington336068
Escambia330144
Dallas312096
Tallapoosa3120107
Chambers301170
Clarke293336
Pike261131
Marion251558
Lawrence250752
Winston232742
Bibb221248
Geneva208746
Marengo206529
Pickens199031
Hale182742
Barbour179337
Fayette177029
Butler172459
Cherokee164330
Henry158224
Monroe151320
Randolph144336
Washington140127
Clay129146
Crenshaw122944
Macon120937
Cleburne120724
Lamar119721
Lowndes113736
Wilcox106622
Bullock102228
Perry99118
Conecuh96821
Sumter90026
Greene76823
Coosa63215
Choctaw51724
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 701847

Reported Deaths: 8777
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby779711168
Davidson72385688
Knox39701432
Hamilton35466337
Rutherford33860294
Unassigned23587134
Williamson21906144
Sumner18644232
Out of TN1615282
Montgomery14979149
Wilson14728164
Sullivan12893218
Blount12267132
Washington12102203
Maury11179128
Bradley1108895
Sevier10704120
Putnam10116151
Madison9273183
Robertson782687
Hamblen7172117
Anderson6947114
Greene6719115
Tipton632969
Gibson5733114
Coffee573282
Dickson552682
Cumberland550576
Bedford540391
Roane530081
Lawrence518869
Carter5171115
McMinn516774
Warren504454
Loudon503550
Jefferson490178
Dyer483386
Monroe467063
Hawkins455272
Franklin420065
Fayette408751
Obion404582
Rhea388457
Lincoln385546
Marshall353338
Cocke352758
Cheatham347331
Weakley344248
Henderson336559
Campbell334940
Giles330574
Carroll315860
White315144
Hardeman314054
Hardin304250
Lauderdale296933
Macon293251
Wayne267424
Henry266958
Overton258846
DeKalb246342
McNairy245442
Haywood243747
Smith234230
Marion233932
Trousdale230315
Scott228832
Hickman227835
Claiborne224932
Fentress215734
Grainger214339
Johnson204634
Morgan193916
Crockett182438
Chester177439
Bledsoe177011
Unicoi169545
Cannon160320
Lake157821
Decatur148628
Polk147817
Union143225
Grundy142622
Sequatchie140319
Humphreys136717
Benton133435
Lewis130121
Meigs117616
Stewart109620
Jackson105723
Perry95825
Clay95426
Houston94624
Moore8299
Pickett69020
Van Buren6737
Hancock4177

Most Popular Stories

Community Events